WWMT
Grant to fund new 24-hour Urgent Care Behavioral Health Center in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — After a year of planning, a Kalamazoo mental health agency is starting to spend a $550,000 grant that was allocated in February 2022. Implementing Funds: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental health needs in Kalamazoo County. Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, also known as ISK,...
WWMT
10 non-profits agencies in Battle Creek receive funding from United Way
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — $1.5 million in grants will be shared by a coalition of non-profit agencies in Battle Creek, according to an announcement made Tuesday by the Village Network of Battle Creek. American Rescue Plan Act and the W.K. Kellogg Foundation funds are being distributed by the United...
WWMT
Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property
KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
WWMT
Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises
LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
WWMT
Grand Rapids road crews clean up spillage in Walker
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What was believed to be an asphalt spill was not asphalt at all. Walker road crews worked to open up the roadways in Standale after a truck spilled wet soil from a pond dredging project on the road Tuesday, according to Walker Police Department. The.
WWMT
South Haven Area Emergency Services first female firefighter retires
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A firefighter who served 21 years, named a trailblazer for women in the emergency services, retired from South Haven Area Emergency Services, also known as SHAES. Dawn Hinz served her last shift this week and retired from her career position, a South Haven Area Emergency...
WWMT
Serv Pro cleans up homeless encampment on Sprinkle Road, faces social media backlash
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Serv Pro in Kalamazoo was hired to clean up a homeless encampment, according to Steve Meyer from Serv Pro. The encampment was on Sprinkle Road, north of Milham Avenue in Kalamazoo, in a wooded area. New this morning: Unresponsive baby dies at the hospital, Kalamazoo Public...
WWMT
Kalamazoo city attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search continues for a new Kalamazoo city attorney. Current candidate James Porter withdrew his name from consideration Monday, citing personal family matters as the reason for his withdrawal, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Tuesday. City Attorney finalists: Three finalists selected in...
WWMT
Holland Hospital increases care for women with new gynecologic oncologist
HOLLAND, Mich. — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and Holland Hospital celebrated by welcoming a brand new gynecologic oncologist to their staff. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health - West, Dr. Kevin Brader, M.D., joined Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care staff, bringing a vast amount of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan lakeshore area, according to Holland Hospital in a release.
WWMT
Tulip Time adds more events to the 2023 festival
HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual festival in Holland known as Tulip Time added two more events to the 2023 lineup. The Tulip Time Festival, scheduled from May 6-14, added some firsts, including an instrumental performance. Sara Evans: Multi-platinum county music star to headline 2023 Tulip Time festival. Traveling from...
WWMT
'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Aquinas College in Grand Rapids was placed on a brief lockdown Wednesday, according to an emergency alert posted at 8:30 a.m. The lockdown was lifted a short time later, according to an all clear alert posted at 9:06 a.m. New president: Aquinas College announces new...
WWMT
Black Pigeon Studios in Grand Rapids expands and relocates to support local filmmakers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black Pigeon Studio in Grand Rapids, reopening at a new location Friday. The movie and filmmaking studio is celebrating with a ribbon cutting and red carpet open house. This event is expected to occur at 3:30 p.m. followed by the open house. Friday event: Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Battle Creek Central High School students get chance to learn about career paths
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Central High School freshman students had a chance to learn more about career paths Wednesday, according to Nate Hunt, Communications Manager for Battle Creek Public Schools. Funky Fresh: Lettuce to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre. Located in the high school gymnasium, students participated...
WWMT
Women plead guilty to stealing, trafficking diabetic test strips from Veteran's Affairs
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Two women face time in prison after pleading guilty to participating in a multi-year, interstate conspiracy to transport and traffic diabetic test strips stolen from the Battle Creek Veterans Affairs Medical Center to a Pennsylvania man, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “Thefts from VA...
WWMT
Driver hospitalized after crashing car underneath slowing school bus
OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Montague man was hospitalized after crashing his car underneath a school bus in Olive Township Thursday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A West Ottawa Public Schools bus was slowing down for a red light on US-31 near Port Sheldon Street when...
WWMT
Paws With A Cause achieves reaccreditation by Assistance Dogs International
WAYLAND, Mich. — Paws With A Cause announced Tuesday they have achieved their reaccreditation by Assistance Dogs International, also known as ADI. Paws With A Cause, or PAWS, is an assistance dog program dedicated to serving people with disabilities. Dogs are custom-trained to assist those with physical disabilities, hearing...
WWMT
Search continues for two suspects who robbed gas station in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for two suspects who fled on foot from a Citgo gas station after allegedly stealing beer from the store, according to the Wyoming Department of Public Safety. Upgrade: Athens Township Fire Department to receive over $300,000 to purchase equipment. A firearm was...
WWMT
Man found dead near Aquinas College, police investigating
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a dog walker discovered the body of a man in the Wilcox Park woods near Aquinas College Thursday. Lockdown: 'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says. On Wednesday, the college went into lockdown after gunshots were heard...
WWMT
Remembering King's Legacy: West Michigan celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
WEST MICHIGAN — Various events and celebrations are scheduled to honor and celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. in the greater Kalamazoo County area. Jan. 17: National Day of Racial Healing events to take place in Battle Creek. Check out our list of upcoming events below:. Allegan County:. Monday, January...
WWMT
Kids in Coldwater can show off their artwork with annual contest
COLDWATER, Mich. — In Coldwater, students can enter their art work in the Arts Alive’s annual Kids’ Art Rocks! art contest. Grand Rapids studio: Black Pigeon Studios in Grand Rapids expands and relocates to support local filmmakers. To be included in the art show, submissions for the...
