Grand Rapids, MI

WWMT

Animal remains left on the Kalamazoo Nature Center's property

KALAMAZOO COUNTY. Mich. — The Department of Natural Resources opened an investigation into animal remains that were found on the Kalamazoo Nature Center property Wednesday. A neighbor in the community took a video displaying over a dozen geese, five deer and five rabbits that were cut open and left on the side of the road.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Michigan State Police seek civilian volunteers for training exercises

LANSING Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police have created a Civilian Actor Program and are looking for volunteers who'll serve as actors in scenario-based training with trooper recruits. Volunteers will work with members of the 143rd Trooper Recruit School and their instructors with the goal of creating realistic training experiences.
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Grand Rapids road crews clean up spillage in Walker

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — What was believed to be an asphalt spill was not asphalt at all. Walker road crews worked to open up the roadways in Standale after a truck spilled wet soil from a pond dredging project on the road Tuesday, according to Walker Police Department. The.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo city attorney candidate James Porter withdraws from consideration

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The search continues for a new Kalamazoo city attorney. Current candidate James Porter withdrew his name from consideration Monday, citing personal family matters as the reason for his withdrawal, according to the City of Kalamazoo in a release Tuesday. City Attorney finalists: Three finalists selected in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Holland Hospital increases care for women with new gynecologic oncologist

HOLLAND, Mich. — January is Cervical Health Awareness Month, and Holland Hospital celebrated by welcoming a brand new gynecologic oncologist to their staff. In collaboration with University of Michigan Health - West, Dr. Kevin Brader, M.D., joined Holland Hospital Women's Specialty Care staff, bringing a vast amount of cancer treatment experience to the West Michigan lakeshore area, according to Holland Hospital in a release.
WWMT

Tulip Time adds more events to the 2023 festival

HOLLAND, Mich. — The annual festival in Holland known as Tulip Time added two more events to the 2023 lineup. The Tulip Time Festival, scheduled from May 6-14, added some firsts, including an instrumental performance. Sara Evans: Multi-platinum county music star to headline 2023 Tulip Time festival. Traveling from...
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Driver hospitalized after crashing car underneath slowing school bus

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 21-year-old Montague man was hospitalized after crashing his car underneath a school bus in Olive Township Thursday morning, according to Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. A West Ottawa Public Schools bus was slowing down for a red light on US-31 near Port Sheldon Street when...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Paws With A Cause achieves reaccreditation by Assistance Dogs International

WAYLAND, Mich. — Paws With A Cause announced Tuesday they have achieved their reaccreditation by Assistance Dogs International, also known as ADI. Paws With A Cause, or PAWS, is an assistance dog program dedicated to serving people with disabilities. Dogs are custom-trained to assist those with physical disabilities, hearing...
WAYLAND, MI
WWMT

Man found dead near Aquinas College, police investigating

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a dog walker discovered the body of a man in the Wilcox Park woods near Aquinas College Thursday. Lockdown: 'Gunshots' noises triggered brief lockdown at Aquinas College, spokesperson says. On Wednesday, the college went into lockdown after gunshots were heard...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Kids in Coldwater can show off their artwork with annual contest

COLDWATER, Mich. — In Coldwater, students can enter their art work in the Arts Alive’s annual Kids’ Art Rocks! art contest. Grand Rapids studio: Black Pigeon Studios in Grand Rapids expands and relocates to support local filmmakers. To be included in the art show, submissions for the...
COLDWATER, MI

