Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NFL Draft: 5 Trade Candidates for the #1 Pick
The Chicago Bears are on the clock…After a wild Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts which saw the Texans convert a 4th-and-12, 4th-and-20, and 2-pt conversion en route to a game-winning drive in Indianapolis, the Bears landed the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike most teams toward the top of the draft, the Bears have already found their franchise quarterback.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles get offensive in latest 1st-round mock
Howie Roseman is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager assembled a roster which went 14-3 this season, earning the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. He also has a pair of first-round...
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Ravens make two practice squad moves on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to make a playoff run, with their first test on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card Weekend. Baltimore will need all hands on deck, especially in an AFC North rubber match, as the Ravens won the Week 5 matchup while Cincinnati took Week 18.
Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'
Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
Colts would do 'whatever it takes' to get top QB in draft
The Bears have the golden ticket in the NFL draft, by way of the No. 1 pick. Atypical to most drafts, where the top team is destined to select a quarterback, the Bears already have theirs in the form of Justin Fields. Surely, Ryan Poles and the Bears' front office...
NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Bears reached the coveted mark of futility after a 3-14 season. Within the year though, Justin Fields emerged as a star and Chicago quickly became enamored with him. So why, then, is Fields‘ name being hovered around in trade scenarios? Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lamar Jackson still not practicing, Tyler Huntley throws for Ravens
League announces 1st round order of 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City
Kansas City would like to welcome all the Da Bears fans. And fans from Houston. And Arizona. And Indianapolis…
Patriots Plan: Where New England Picks in 2023 NFL Draft
Typical of Bill Belichick, the Pats will have lots of ammunition - eight total picks - in April's draft.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 Overall
NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who...
Report: Cardinals request permission to interview Ravens’ Joe Hortiz for GM
The Arizona Cardinals have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens director of personnel Joe Hortiz for their general manager vacancy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hortiz was a GM candidate last season, interviewing with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined the Ravens in 1998 as an area...
6 B1G stars land on PFF's latest first-round mock for 2023 NFL Draft
The 2022 college football season is now officially over. This means that it’s now time for some NFL Mock Drafts to start coming out. PFF’s Michael Renner released a 2023 NFL Mock Draft on Monday. As many as four quarterbacks were predicted to come off the board in the first ten picks. The rest of the top 10 picks included a lot of defensive talent.
