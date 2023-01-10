Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Silvesterchlausen celebration showcases New Glarus’ Swiss heritage
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — New Glarus’ Swiss heritage was on full display Saturday afternoon as the community celebrated an ancient New Year’s celebration called Silvesterchlausen. The celebration saw performers in green tree-inspired costumes yodel and play cowbells at stops throughout the village’s downtown before an evening of...
x1071.com
‘Queering Rural Spaces’ exhibition opens at Madison’s Arts + Literature Laboratory
MADISON, Wis. — A photography exhibition exploring the connection between gender and sexual identity with rural living opened Friday in Madison. “Queering Rural Spaces” will be on display at the Arts + Literature Laboratory, 111 S. Livingston Street #100, through March 4, with a closing reception scheduled for Feb. 25.
x1071.com
In the 608: WedPlan Madison’s Ultimate Wedding Show this weekend
MADISON, Wis. – Get ready to start planning your dream wedding at WedPlan Madison’s largest wedding show of the year. It’s happening Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th at the Alliant Energy Center. It’s an opportunity for you to find your perfect wedding team, and get...
x1071.com
Madison’s CARES program hiring staff to add weekend service
MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s CARES program continues to eye an expansion, with the city working to hire an additional team to add weekend service. The program, which launched in September 2021, serves as an alternative to sending police officers to calls involving mental and behavioral health. Instead of sending police, a paramedic from the Madison Fire Department and a crisis worker from Journey Mental Health respond to those calls.
x1071.com
MLK Community Choir to perform Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
MADISON, Wis. — The MLK Community Choir is set to perform a collection of freedom songs at the Overture Center on Monday evening to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. “It was exciting to be able to sing about our struggle, to celebrate Martin Luther King and...
x1071.com
Book Buddies program helps kids gain confidence by reading to therapy dogs
MADISON, Wis. — Several area kids spent part of their Saturday practicing their reading skills for a special audience: therapy dogs. Madison-based nonprofit group Guardian Whiskers’ Book Buddies program helps kids build confidence and self-esteem by practicing reading out loud to the dogs. “I think it just makes...
x1071.com
Madison-based episode of PBS’ ‘Samantha Brown’s Places to Love’ premieres to crowd at Garver Feed Mill
MADISON, Wis. — A crowd gathered at the Garver Feed Mill Thursday night for the world premiere of an episode of the PBS show “Places to Love with Samantha Brown” featuring all that Madison has to offer. During the episode, Brown tours the Wisconsin State Capitol and...
x1071.com
Group holds banner-making event ahead of reproductive rights rally
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare hosted a banner-making event Saturday at the Memorial Union ahead of a reproductive rights demonstration planned for next weekend at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Attendees made a banner for next weekend’s rally, which marks 50 years since...
x1071.com
Common sense measures are easiest way to prevent hazardous falls, experts say
MADISON, Wis. — Fall injuries are more common than any other type, according to UW Health experts. In the wintertime, the risk of injuries increases. Luckily, there are some easy, common-sense measures people can take to help prevent falls in the first place. Dr. Ann O’Rourke, medical director of...
x1071.com
UW researchers developing plant-sourced fuel as part of Biden administration’s Transportation Decarbonization plan
MADISON, Wis.- As part of the Biden administration’s plan to cut the transportation sector’s carbon footprint by 2025, researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison believe to cut carbon from car, plane, and ship fuel, we should look into the soil at energy crops. “You can think of the...
x1071.com
Missing Person in Richland Center
Richland Center Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, 16 year old Kaylee Brown of Richland Center. If anyone has any information about Kaylee Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2103.
x1071.com
WisDOT: Beltline Flex Lanes continue to improve travel times
MADISON, Wis. — Since opening six months ago, the Flex Lanes on the Madison Beltline have helped reduce travel times by an average of 45%, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Friday. The Flex Lanes, which officially opened on July 13, 2022, allow drivers to use the left shoulder...
x1071.com
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of...
x1071.com
Connor Essegian looking forward to Wisconsin’s trip to Assembly Hall
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday will be a homecoming of sorts for Connor Essegian. The Badger freshman grew up in Fort Wayne, Indiana, which is about a 3 hour drive from Assembly Hall where the Badger will face the Hoosiers. “I’m just really excited to be able to go back...
x1071.com
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for...
x1071.com
All lanes of Highway 69 closed north of New Glarus due to crash
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 69 north of New Glarus are closed as local emergency crews respond to a crash in the area. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 69 and Highland Drive, roughly one mile north of the city.
x1071.com
Waunakee police giving out steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners
WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee residents with certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles are now able to get a free steering wheel lock from the village’s police department while supplies last. The steering wheel locks, which are designed to help prevent vehicle thefts, have been made available by Hyundai. Thieves...
x1071.com
Major Fire At Home in Darlington
The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
x1071.com
Teen arrested following convenience store burglary, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 16-year-old boy they said took cigars and vape cartridges from an east side convenience store during a burglary earlier this week. The burglary happened just before 12:10 a.m. Thursday at the Open Pantry convenience store in the 1400 block of Pflaum...
x1071.com
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen
MADISON, Wis. — An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Open Pantry convenience store and BP gas station just after midnight for the reported burglary. The store is on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road, just off of Stoughton Road.
