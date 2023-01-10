ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Silvesterchlausen celebration showcases New Glarus’ Swiss heritage

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — New Glarus’ Swiss heritage was on full display Saturday afternoon as the community celebrated an ancient New Year’s celebration called Silvesterchlausen. The celebration saw performers in green tree-inspired costumes yodel and play cowbells at stops throughout the village’s downtown before an evening of...
In the 608: WedPlan Madison’s Ultimate Wedding Show this weekend

MADISON, Wis. – Get ready to start planning your dream wedding at WedPlan Madison’s largest wedding show of the year. It’s happening Saturday, January 14th and Sunday, January 15th at the Alliant Energy Center. It’s an opportunity for you to find your perfect wedding team, and get...
Madison’s CARES program hiring staff to add weekend service

MADISON, Wis. — Madison’s CARES program continues to eye an expansion, with the city working to hire an additional team to add weekend service. The program, which launched in September 2021, serves as an alternative to sending police officers to calls involving mental and behavioral health. Instead of sending police, a paramedic from the Madison Fire Department and a crisis worker from Journey Mental Health respond to those calls.
MLK Community Choir to perform Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MADISON, Wis. — The MLK Community Choir is set to perform a collection of freedom songs at the Overture Center on Monday evening to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. “It was exciting to be able to sing about our struggle, to celebrate Martin Luther King and...
Book Buddies program helps kids gain confidence by reading to therapy dogs

MADISON, Wis. — Several area kids spent part of their Saturday practicing their reading skills for a special audience: therapy dogs. Madison-based nonprofit group Guardian Whiskers’ Book Buddies program helps kids build confidence and self-esteem by practicing reading out loud to the dogs. “I think it just makes...
Group holds banner-making event ahead of reproductive rights rally

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Abortion and Reproductive Rights Coalition for Healthcare hosted a banner-making event Saturday at the Memorial Union ahead of a reproductive rights demonstration planned for next weekend at the Wisconsin State Capitol. Attendees made a banner for next weekend’s rally, which marks 50 years since...
Missing Person in Richland Center

Richland Center Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child, 16 year old Kaylee Brown of Richland Center. If anyone has any information about Kaylee Brown’s whereabouts, please contact the Richland Center Police Department at 608-647-2103.
WisDOT: Beltline Flex Lanes continue to improve travel times

MADISON, Wis. — Since opening six months ago, the Flex Lanes on the Madison Beltline have helped reduce travel times by an average of 45%, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said Friday. The Flex Lanes, which officially opened on July 13, 2022, allow drivers to use the left shoulder...
All lanes of Highway 69 closed north of New Glarus due to crash

NEW GLARUS, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 69 north of New Glarus are closed as local emergency crews respond to a crash in the area. Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 69 and Highland Drive, roughly one mile north of the city.
Waunakee police giving out steering wheel locks to Hyundai, Kia owners

WAUNAKEE, Wis. — Waunakee residents with certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles are now able to get a free steering wheel lock from the village’s police department while supplies last. The steering wheel locks, which are designed to help prevent vehicle thefts, have been made available by Hyundai. Thieves...
Major Fire At Home in Darlington

The Darlington Fire Department and Lafayette County EMS responded to a house fire on East Louisa Street in Darlington around 3pm Thursday. According to a report, the fire occurred at the home of Shawn and Amber Russell and their 4 children. Argyle Fire, Mineral Point Fire, the Darlington Police Department and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene. Shawn Russell was able to get 3 of the family’s 5 dogs out before collapsing due to smoke inhalation. Russell was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, then Med Flighted to a hospital in Madison. Firefighters got the other 2 dogs out, but they were, at first, unresponsive. EMT’s were able to resuscitate them and they were taken to a veterinary clinic in Waukesha. The house was greatly damaged and everything in the house was damaged beyond repair. Fundraising for the Russell Family has begun.
Teen arrested following convenience store burglary, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 16-year-old boy they said took cigars and vape cartridges from an east side convenience store during a burglary earlier this week. The burglary happened just before 12:10 a.m. Thursday at the Open Pantry convenience store in the 1400 block of Pflaum...
Convenience store door smashed overnight, cigars and vape cartridges stolen

MADISON, Wis. — An east side convenience store had its front door shattered as someone stole cigars and vaping cartridges overnight, Madison police said Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Open Pantry convenience store and BP gas station just after midnight for the reported burglary. The store is on the 1400 block of Pflaum Road, just off of Stoughton Road.
