Read full article on original website
Related
LSU gymnastics adding extra security for road meets after Olivia Dunne fans cause issue
After raucous fans caused an issue after a meet between LSU and Utah, the Tigers gymnastics team is increasing its security while on the road.
AOL Corp
Poll: Who are your top Broward high school boys’ and girls’ bowlers for the 2022 season?
The 2022 high school bowling season featured many standout performances once again in Broward County. The Miami Herald recently published its All-Broward Bowling team as well as its Bowlers and Coaches of the Year. This week, the Herald is asking you to vote on who you think was the best...
Florida prep football notebook: Dave Marino steps down as head coach at Palmetto
PALMETTO, Fla.- Another head coaching vacancy opened up in Southwest Florida. Longtime Palmetto head coach Dave Marino retired, thus ending 13 years at the helm as the Tigers head coach. Palmetto just completed a 6-4 campaign in which the Tigers qualified for the Class 4S playoffs, losing to ...
Gator QB Max Brown to join Florida baseball team in 2023
Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Max Brown will be a two-sport athlete at the university as he is officially set to play for the Gator baseball team as an outfielder in 2023. Brown officially joined Florida's baseball team within the last week and is expected to start working out with the...
bhsblast.org
BHS Cheer performs at Orlando Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, too!
1, 2, 3-and-4 — Burroughs cheerleaders performed at the Citrus Bowl!. On Jan. 2, BHS All-American cheerleaders made their appearance at the annual Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, to perform a pregame program alongside other All-American cheerleaders. “It was a surreal experience, especially after we had finished our...
Prospect Profile: Randy “RJ” Livingston Jr., Westminster Academy
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – Randy “RJ” Livingston Jr., in the Class of 2026, is already one of the top freshman prospects in the state of Florida. The 6-foot point guard plays for Westminster Academy in Fort Lauderdale. The Lions are currently 9-4 with Livingston Jr. in the backcourt. A shifty ...
Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards: Nominate deserving athletes for Courage Award
Courage Award nominations are open for the Palm Beach County High School Sports Awards show, which will be back as a live event this spring. More details about the program, including the show's date, time and location, will be announced soon. The show is produced with support from Baptist Health Orthopedic Care.
Bri Ellis listed among FloSoftball's top 10 sluggers in College Softball
Auburn Softball won its most games since 2018 last season, and then-freshman Bri Ellis was an essential reason why. The Tigers’ first baseman led the team in home runs (20), RBI (49), and slugging percentage (.772). Her performance in 2022 has caught the attention of the national media, including FloSoftball.
tigerdroppings.com
Full LSU Women’s Basketball Signing Class Named McDonald’s All-America Game Nominees
BATON ROUGE – The full LSU Women’s Basketball singing class that is ranked as ESPN’s top recruiting class of Mikaylah Williams, Aalyah Del Rosario, Angelica Velez and Janae Kent have been named as nominees for the McDonald’s All-America game. The rosters for the McDonald’s All-America Game...
GLASS CEILINGS: Young, talented St. Augustine boys basketball waiting for breakthrough
ST. AUGUSTINE — One big oversight Ben Price made last year in his first year as St. Augustine’s boys basketball coach is mistaking age for maturity. He gave more freedom than he would’ve preferred to his team of nine seniors because they were upperclassmen, he said. It led to a 13-12 finish.
Comments / 0