New York State

247Sports

Gator QB Max Brown to join Florida baseball team in 2023

Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Max Brown will be a two-sport athlete at the university as he is officially set to play for the Gator baseball team as an outfielder in 2023. Brown officially joined Florida's baseball team within the last week and is expected to start working out with the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
bhsblast.org

BHS Cheer performs at Orlando Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, too!

1, 2, 3-and-4 — Burroughs cheerleaders performed at the Citrus Bowl!. On Jan. 2, BHS All-American cheerleaders made their appearance at the annual Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida, to perform a pregame program alongside other All-American cheerleaders. “It was a surreal experience, especially after we had finished our...
ORLANDO, FL

