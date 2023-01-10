ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WTVC

Hoping to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions? Tennessee among best places to win

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.35 Billion for Friday's drawing and Tennessee is one of the best places to be a winner thanks to tax structure. Uncle Sam levies a 24% federal tax on winnings, which according to USA Mega would knock $10.8 million off your winnings should you opt for annual payments. Another $5.8 million would be knocked off for additional federal taxes.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Alabama lawmakers will soon decide on what to do with $2 billion surplus

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Rebate checks could be heading to Alabama residents this summer. On Tuesday, we told you the state has a surplus of more than $2 billion and behind the scenes, lawmakers are trying to figure out what to do with it. NBC 15 spoke with the architect of one plan that will put money back in your pocket.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVC

Tennessee lawmakers want to ban implicit bias training requirements for school personnel

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would prevent schools, colleges, and state institutions from requiring implicit bias training. Implicit bias training, also known as unconscious bias training, is training aimed at helping teachers and others identify biases in thinking which could affect instruction. A clearer definition as stated in the bill is "a training or other educational program designed to expose an individual to biases that the training's or educational program's developer or designer presumes the individual to unconsciously, subconsciously, or unintentionally possess that predispose the individual to be unfairly prejudiced in favor of or against a thing, person, or group to adjust the individual's patterns of thinking in order to eliminate the individual's unconscious bias or prejudice."
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Live updates: Our StormTrack 9 team tracks severe storms Thursday

UPDATE (11 a.m.):. As watches & warnings pop up throughout our viewing area, our StormTrack 9 team is covering the storms live on Facebook. Watch below:. Depend on us to keep you posted. WEATHER ALERT TODAY. Strong storms are likely from 9am-4pm, with severe storms possible. The higher risk is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Heavy rainfall causes flooding, evacuations in California

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The National Weather Service is warning of torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flow, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds all throughout California. Residents in Madera County said this is one of the wettest seasons they...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
WTVC

Nominations open for 58th Annual TWF Conservation Achievement Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF), one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is taking nominations for its 58th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. TWF's Conservation Achievement Award past winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
TENNESSEE STATE
WTVC

Weather Alert Friday: Breezy & colder with some flurries & snow showers

WEATHER ALERT FRIDAY & FRIDAY NIGHT FOR OUR HIGHER ELEVATIONS DUE TO SNOW SHOWERS. Scattered showers and a few strong storms this evening, then turning colder overnight. Some flurries and higher elevation snow showers are possible during the predawn hours. Low temperatures overnight dropping into the mid/upper 30s. A breezy...
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

