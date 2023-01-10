Read full article on original website
Related
WTVC
Hoping to win the $1.35 billion Mega Millions? Tennessee among best places to win
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $1.35 Billion for Friday's drawing and Tennessee is one of the best places to be a winner thanks to tax structure. Uncle Sam levies a 24% federal tax on winnings, which according to USA Mega would knock $10.8 million off your winnings should you opt for annual payments. Another $5.8 million would be knocked off for additional federal taxes.
WTVC
Tennessee State of the Child report reveals decline in childhood poverty, other findings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee has come out with its "State of the Child" report Wednesday, highlighting statistics including a major decline in childhood poverty across the state compared to the rest of the country. Some counties in the state had child poverty rates go down by nearly 25%...
WTVC
Alabama AG says abortion pill prosecution would target providers, not women
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI/NBC) — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall strongly opposes the FDA’s new rule change, saying abortion medication “puts a woman at risk.”. “Not only is the FDA’s actions reckless here, but it’s directly in conflict with Alabama law,” Marshall said. Under a...
WTVC
Alabama lawmakers will soon decide on what to do with $2 billion surplus
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — Rebate checks could be heading to Alabama residents this summer. On Tuesday, we told you the state has a surplus of more than $2 billion and behind the scenes, lawmakers are trying to figure out what to do with it. NBC 15 spoke with the architect of one plan that will put money back in your pocket.
WTVC
Ga. lawmakers plan to ease path to occupational license for workers with criminal records
Dozens of job opportunities might open up for people with criminal records if a legislative push successfully removes barriers for professional licenses that are required for one out of every seven jobs in Georgia. Georgia Justice Project’s criminal justice reform efforts are targeting the occupational licensing process that prospective employees...
WTVC
Tennessee lawmakers want to ban implicit bias training requirements for school personnel
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two Tennessee lawmakers are sponsoring legislation which would prevent schools, colleges, and state institutions from requiring implicit bias training. Implicit bias training, also known as unconscious bias training, is training aimed at helping teachers and others identify biases in thinking which could affect instruction. A clearer definition as stated in the bill is "a training or other educational program designed to expose an individual to biases that the training's or educational program's developer or designer presumes the individual to unconsciously, subconsciously, or unintentionally possess that predispose the individual to be unfairly prejudiced in favor of or against a thing, person, or group to adjust the individual's patterns of thinking in order to eliminate the individual's unconscious bias or prejudice."
WTVC
Rep. Bobby Wood, longtime state lawmaker from Hamilton County, passes away Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. Funeral arrangements have been made for former Tennessee lawmaker Rep. Bobby Wood, who served his constituents in Hamilton County for 28 years, and passed away Thursday morning. There will be a visitation for Bobby Wood on January 16th from 4p.m.-8p.m. at Redemption Point Church in...
WTVC
Report finds a third of new TN foster children move three or more times a year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth ( TCCY) shows Tennessee had the highest rate of foster care instability in the nation from 2016 to 2020. The report says around 33 percent of new foster youth moved to three or more...
WTVC
Georgia residents to pay more at the pump when gas tax exemption ends Wednesday
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Many Georgia residents Tuesday are scrambling to the pumps, with the state's gas tax exemption ending at midnight Wednesday. And you may be feeling the hurt of increasing gas prices for the rest of 2023. Georgia Governor Kemp signed a law in March 2022 to...
WTVC
Tennessee bill would allow teachers to carry guns in classrooms
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Tennessee lawmaker has filed a bill that would allow teachers to carry concealed guns on campus. Rep. Jay Reedy, a Republican, filed HB0041 on Monday. The bill would amend sections of the Tennessee Code relative to having weapons on school property. It would essentially permit schools to adopt a policy that would allow select employees to carry firearms in classrooms.
WTVC
In-N-Out Burger coming to Middle Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--In-N-Out Burger is coming to Tennessee, marking the restaurant chain's first corporate hub in the eastern United States. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee made the announcement on Tuesday, saying the company's value system and service standards "line up just right" for the state. "It means a lot of opportunity and...
WTVC
Live updates: Our StormTrack 9 team tracks severe storms Thursday
UPDATE (11 a.m.):. As watches & warnings pop up throughout our viewing area, our StormTrack 9 team is covering the storms live on Facebook. Watch below:. Depend on us to keep you posted. WEATHER ALERT TODAY. Strong storms are likely from 9am-4pm, with severe storms possible. The higher risk is...
WTVC
Tennessee victims of human trafficking now able to withhold address from public records
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett has released a "Safe at Home" program for victims of human trafficking, domestic abuse, and stalking that will help conceal their addresses. This new program comes just in time for National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, Jan. 11....
WTVC
Willie Nelson's Tennessee residence bought for more than $2 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Willie Nelson's house in Tennessee has sold for more than $2 million, FOX News reports. The home is known for influencing the album "Shotgun Willie," the news outlet says. Nelson is one of the most recognized stars in country music: the star even won the...
WTVC
Heavy rainfall causes flooding, evacuations in California
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KMPH) — The National Weather Service is warning of torrential rain, widespread flooding, rapid water rises, mudslides and landslides with possible debris flow, heavy mountain snow and gusty high winds all throughout California. Residents in Madera County said this is one of the wettest seasons they...
WTVC
Nominations open for 58th Annual TWF Conservation Achievement Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Wildlife Federation (TWF), one of the largest and oldest nonprofits dedicated to conserving the state’s wildlife and natural resources, is taking nominations for its 58th Annual Conservation Achievement Awards. TWF's Conservation Achievement Award past winners have included senators, international companies, conservation professionals, and lifelong...
WTVC
'A reckless decision': TVA moves forward with another gas plant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Less than a month after issuing rolling blackouts during dangerously cold temperatures, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) has decided to move forward with another gas plant. The federally owned utility company decided Tuesday to retire and demolish the Cumberland Fossil Plant and begin operating a...
WTVC
Weather Alert Friday: Breezy & colder with some flurries & snow showers
WEATHER ALERT FRIDAY & FRIDAY NIGHT FOR OUR HIGHER ELEVATIONS DUE TO SNOW SHOWERS. Scattered showers and a few strong storms this evening, then turning colder overnight. Some flurries and higher elevation snow showers are possible during the predawn hours. Low temperatures overnight dropping into the mid/upper 30s. A breezy...
Comments / 0