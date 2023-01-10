Read full article on original website
Related
John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws
State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
Agriculture Online
John Deere unveils ExactShot, fully electric excavator at CES 2023
As the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, John Deere announces two new technologies – ExactShot and a fully electric excavator – during the keynote address. This important opening session featured John May, John Deere CEO. He is the first ag tech executive to lead this keynote. Jahmy...
agupdate.com
John Deere agreement lets farmers make their own repairs
John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU, signed Jan. 8 at the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the culmination of several years of discussions...
agupdate.com
Right to repair deal reached with Deere
(Bloomberg) - Deere & Co. reached a deal with an agriculture industry lobbying group to allow farmers and ranchers to repair their own equipment, a step toward resolving a long-running dispute between the company and its customers as tractors and other tools of the trade become increasingly modern. The agreement...
Why it's getting easier to fix your John Deere tractor
Is your John Deere tractor broken down? Fix it yourself. Under a new agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation, the company will allow farmers to mend their own machines instead of requiring them to use officially authorized parts or service facilities. The agreement is a victory for the "grassroots right-to-repair movement that has been putting pressure on manufacturers to allow customers and independent repair shops to fix their devices," the BBC reports. It's not just an issue in agriculture: Companies like Tesla and Apple have tangled with activists who want to fix their broken stuff. What is the "right...
One Green Planet
Goodyear Demonstrates Tire That is Made From 90% Sustainable Materials
Tire and rubber company Goodyear has demonstrated a new tire that is made from 90 percent of what they call “sustainable materials.” The company said they are striving to increase this percentage to 100 percent by the end of the decade. Source: Goodyear/YouTube. In addition to being made...
Dairy farmer calls on USDA to 'protect' American-grown production as the nation faces shortages, rising costs
Tennessee dairy farmer Stephanie Nash discusses the difficulties American farmers are facing and warns the country's food security is at risk without a change in policy.
waste360.com
Farmers Battle Microplastics in Aquatic Systems - Plastic Waste in Agriculture
From seed to soybean, farmers are aware of plastics in agricultural systems, but the perception of microplastics in irrigation is fluid, according to a new study in Science of the Total Environment. Irish researcher Clodagh King along with her team studied responses from 430 Irish farmers regarding the impact of...
How John Deere plans to feed more people while helping the environment
Deere & Company Chief Technology Officer Jahmy J. Hindman speaks with CNN's Julia Chatterley on the company's latest technology in farming and construction machinery, including an autonomous tractor.
Maximizing on wheat tillers
January to early February is the time to determine whether the wheat crop has enough tillers to optimize yield. This is a very important decis
constructiontechnology.media
Cat invests in US battery specialist
Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
constructiontechnology.media
Liebherr diesel excavators converted to hydrogen
Hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer Zepp.solutions has converted a pair of Liebherr 916 Litronic wheeled excavators from diesel to hydrogen-electric power. The company says it is the first time it has undertaken such as conversion in the construction industry. As well as the fuel cell system, the two machines have...
takeitcool.com
Nickel Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Nickel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Nickel. Report Features Details. Product Name Nickel. Process Included. Nickel Production From Lateritic Ore. Nickel Production From Sulphide Ore.
salestechstar.com
Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions
Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
swineweb.com
Evonik and Dr. Eckel to cooperate on phytogenics
Evonik and Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition have entered into a partnership effective January 1, 2023. This agreement will enable Evonik’s Animal Nutrition business line to expand its product portfolio in the Gut Health Solutions area to include the phytogenics product class. Evonik plans to launch a first product from the partnership with Dr. Eckel in Europe in the first quarter of 2023.
maritime-executive.com
USDA Calls on FMC to Tighten Rules on Carriers for Exports
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is renewing its calls on the Federal Maritime Commission to tighten the rules governing the actions of carriers as the FMC moves forward with rulemaking under the Ocean Shipping Reform Act. The agricultural agency was vocal in criticizing carriers’ actions toward the agricultural community and now is responding to the FMC’s rulemaking calling for enhancing the language defining the behaviors of carriers toward shippers.
nationalhogfarmer.com
Danish firm unveils new pig weighing camera
Danish firm, dol-sensors, has developed a camera for measuring pig weight with the use of 3D technology. Proven to help raising pork producer's profit, the iDOL 65 camera generates accurate daily updates on the average weight in the pen and the weight gain. In pig production, feed is by far...
scaffoldmag.com
Volvo CE’s new safety system
Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has launched a Collision Mitigation System for its wheeled loaders, an automatic braking feature that supports operator response and helps reduce the risk of collision when working in reverse. Volvo CE says that this is the first system of its kind from an original equipment...
Agriculture Online
How to manage risk in cattle
The most recent USDA Cattle on Feed report confirmed the cattle herd is continuing to shrink, and high beef prices will likely be with consumers for some time. Cattle in feedlots came in at 98% of a year ago. High input costs and, more importantly, persistent drought conditions in the western half of the United States are a one-two punch that cow calf and backgrounders have experienced.
Agriculture Online
2023 Land Expo speakers address the end of the world, fertilizer markets, and more
The 16th annual Land Investment Expo hosted by People's Company in Des Moines, Iowa, boasted record attendance and a full agenda of nationally recognized speakers. Geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan was the first to take the stage for a keynote called "Getting Through the End of the World." He opened with...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0