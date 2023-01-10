ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AM 1490 WDBQ

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

John Deere Agrees to Let Farmers Repair Tractors, As Long as States Don't Pass Any Laws

State of Repair is Motherboard's exploration of DIY culture, device repair, ownership, and the forces fighting to lock down access to the things you own. After a years-long battle, a national group that represents farmers has reached an agreement with John Deere that would make it easier to do many tractor repairs. The agreement has been widely celebrated as a huge win for the right-to-repair movement, but the agreement is explicitly meant to be an alternative to legislation, which would be stronger than this agreement.
Agriculture Online

John Deere unveils ExactShot, fully electric excavator at CES 2023

As the Consumer Electronics Show kicks off today, John Deere announces two new technologies – ExactShot and a fully electric excavator – during the keynote address. This important opening session featured John May, John Deere CEO. He is the first ag tech executive to lead this keynote. Jahmy...
agupdate.com

John Deere agreement lets farmers make their own repairs

John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) signed a memorandum of understanding that ensures farmers’ and ranchers’ right to repair their own farm equipment. The MOU, signed Jan. 8 at the AFBF Convention in San Juan, Puerto Rico, is the culmination of several years of discussions...
agupdate.com

Right to repair deal reached with Deere

(Bloomberg) - Deere & Co. reached a deal with an agriculture industry lobbying group to allow farmers and ranchers to repair their own equipment, a step toward resolving a long-running dispute between the company and its customers as tractors and other tools of the trade become increasingly modern. The agreement...
The Week

Why it's getting easier to fix your John Deere tractor

Is your John Deere tractor broken down? Fix it yourself. Under a new agreement with the American Farm Bureau Federation, the company will allow farmers to mend their own machines instead of requiring them to use officially authorized parts or service facilities. The agreement is a victory for the "grassroots right-to-repair movement that has been putting pressure on manufacturers to allow customers and independent repair shops to fix their devices," the BBC reports. It's not just an issue in agriculture: Companies like Tesla and Apple have tangled with activists who want to fix their broken stuff. What is the "right...
COLORADO STATE
One Green Planet

Goodyear Demonstrates Tire That is Made From 90% Sustainable Materials

Tire and rubber company Goodyear has demonstrated a new tire that is made from 90 percent of what they call “sustainable materials.” The company said they are striving to increase this percentage to 100 percent by the end of the decade. Source: Goodyear/YouTube. In addition to being made...
waste360.com

Farmers Battle Microplastics in Aquatic Systems - Plastic Waste in Agriculture

From seed to soybean, farmers are aware of plastics in agricultural systems, but the perception of microplastics in irrigation is fluid, according to a new study in Science of the Total Environment. Irish researcher Clodagh King along with her team studied responses from 430 Irish farmers regarding the impact of...
constructiontechnology.media

Cat invests in US battery specialist

Caterpillar said it is investing in Lithos Energy, Inc., a US specialist in the design and manufacture of lithium-ion battery packs. The amount invested has not been disclosed. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, Lithos produces shock resistant and high performance battery packs for applications including off-road vehicles and marine. The...
CALIFORNIA STATE
constructiontechnology.media

Liebherr diesel excavators converted to hydrogen

Hydrogen fuel cell system manufacturer Zepp.solutions has converted a pair of Liebherr 916 Litronic wheeled excavators from diesel to hydrogen-electric power. The company says it is the first time it has undertaken such as conversion in the construction industry. As well as the fuel cell system, the two machines have...
takeitcool.com

Nickel Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups

The latest report titled “Nickel Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Nickel. Report Features Details. Product Name Nickel. Process Included. Nickel Production From Lateritic Ore. Nickel Production From Sulphide Ore.
salestechstar.com

Syncron Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Enabling Pricing Intelligence and Visibility for OEMs, Dealers, and Distributor Supply Chains With Its SaaS Solutions

Syncron’s solutions improve inventory management, parts pricing, and distribution efficiency; overcome supply chain issues; and help customers optimize their operations and drive long-term growth. Frost & Sullivan assessed the aftermarket service lifecycle management application industry and, based on its research results, recognizes Syncron with the 2022 North American Enabling...
swineweb.com

Evonik and Dr. Eckel to cooperate on phytogenics

Evonik and Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition have entered into a partnership effective January 1, 2023. This agreement will enable Evonik’s Animal Nutrition business line to expand its product portfolio in the Gut Health Solutions area to include the phytogenics product class. Evonik plans to launch a first product from the partnership with Dr. Eckel in Europe in the first quarter of 2023.
maritime-executive.com

USDA Calls on FMC to Tighten Rules on Carriers for Exports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is renewing its calls on the Federal Maritime Commission to tighten the rules governing the actions of carriers as the FMC moves forward with rulemaking under the Ocean Shipping Reform Act. The agricultural agency was vocal in criticizing carriers’ actions toward the agricultural community and now is responding to the FMC’s rulemaking calling for enhancing the language defining the behaviors of carriers toward shippers.
nationalhogfarmer.com

Danish firm unveils new pig weighing camera

Danish firm, dol-sensors, has developed a camera for measuring pig weight with the use of 3D technology. Proven to help raising pork producer's profit, the iDOL 65 camera generates accurate daily updates on the average weight in the pen and the weight gain. In pig production, feed is by far...
scaffoldmag.com

Volvo CE’s new safety system

Volvo Construction Equipment (Volvo CE) has launched a Collision Mitigation System for its wheeled loaders, an automatic braking feature that supports operator response and helps reduce the risk of collision when working in reverse. Volvo CE says that this is the first system of its kind from an original equipment...
Agriculture Online

How to manage risk in cattle

The most recent USDA Cattle on Feed report confirmed the cattle herd is continuing to shrink, and high beef prices will likely be with consumers for some time. Cattle in feedlots came in at 98% of a year ago. High input costs and, more importantly, persistent drought conditions in the western half of the United States are a one-two punch that cow calf and backgrounders have experienced.
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy