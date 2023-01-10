Read full article on original website
Hank Williams Jr. Announces 2023 Headlining Tour, Joined By Old Crow Medicine Show
Hank Williams Jr. continues to prove that he is still as good as he once was. Last June, ol’ Bocephus dropped his highly anticipated blues album, Rich White Honky Tonk Blues, his first project in five years. It was awesome to see the country music legend come back strong, after the passing of his wife Mary Jane last March at the age of 58.
Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency
Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
Watch Jamey Johnson & Lee Ann Womack Sing The Hell Out Of The George Strait Hit, “Give It Away”
I mean, he has put out hit after hit after hit, for decades, well deserving of his title of the King of Country Music. So, it totally makes sense that he would be honored with an ACM Artist of the Decade All-Star Concert back in 2009. The concert featured big...
WATCH: Shania Twain Drops "Giddy Up!" And A High Energy Dance Video To Go With It
Shania Twain is galloping into 2023 with a new song, "Giddy Up!" and a new dance video to shimmy alongside it. The sassy, high-energy music video was released overnight and is rife with heavily choreographed steps delivered by dancers of all ages and dressed as everything from car mechanics and waitresses to supermarket shoppers.
Remember When Dolly Parton Joined the Grand Ole Opry?
On Jan. 4, 1969, Dolly Parton was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Parton's Opry honor came after the musician released three albums in 1968: Just Because I'm a Woman, her second solo album (and first full-length for RCA Records), and two duet albums with Porter Wagoner, Just Between You and Me and Just the Two of Us. The latter two LPs spawned three Top 10 country chart hits, while the title track of her solo effort landed in the Top 20.
Jelly Roll, Eddie Vedder and More to Play Tribute Concert for Leslie Jordan at Grand Ole Opry
Leslie Jordan’s musical friends are coming together to celebrate the late actor’s life and career with a special concert at the famed Grand Ole Opry. The one-night event named Reportin’ For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will hit the circle on February 18. Together, over a dozen performers who were personally connected to Jordan will sing songs and tell cherished stories about their time with him.
CMT's 2022 Memorable Moments: Relive 15 Hair-Raising Performances with Carrie Underwood, The Judds, Kenny Chesney and More
2023 is just a few days away, and a whole new slate of unforgettable performances comes with it. In the spirit of the new year and looking back, CMT wanted to revisit a host of the most memorable artists and performances from 2022. From The Judds' final performance together on the 2022 CMT Music Awards and Kenny Chesney's triumphant return to country music's only fan-voted award show to remembering stars we love – including Vince Gill – to those we lost – Loretta Lynn and Naomi Judd – no one honors the legends like country music singers and their fans.
Keith Urban ‘Shocked and Saddened’ by the Death of Rock Legend Jeff Beck
Keith Urban is taking time to mourn a legend from the rock world. After the news on Wednesday (Jan. 11) that Jeff Beck — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer known for his work as the guitarist of the Yardbirds as well as his solo music — had died at age 78, stars of all description offered up remembrances, and Urban was among them. In a social media post, the country performer reflected on Beck's influence on him, and remembered one particular special evening they shared together.
Tanya Tucker Joins the Judds’ 2023 Final Tour Dates, Along With Repeat Guests Ashley McBryde + More
As Wynonna Judd looks ahead to 15 recently-announced new stops on The Judds: The Final Tour in 2023, she's bringing some familiar faces — and one exciting new addition — out on the road with her. Kelsea Ballerini, Ashley McBryde, Little Big Town and Brandi Carlile are all...
Eric Church to launch 'Outsiders Revival' tour in June
Eric Church will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Ashley McBryde, Lainey Wilson, Elle King and other artists.
Dolly Parton to Receive Grand Ole Opry Birthday Celebration for her 77th Birthday
The Grand Ole Opry is set to "Go Dolly" later this month in celebration of Dolly Parton's 77th birthday. Parton's birthday is on January 19, but her Opry party will be a multi-day event that will include: a larger-than-life 77th birthday card for fans to sign at the Ryman Jan. 19 – 21; 77 Hours of Dolly giveaways on Opry social media; birthday cupcakes baked using Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's cake mix given to Opry House and Ryman tour guests on January 19; and a Dolly impersonator on Ryman Plaza for photos during January 21 Opry at the Ryman shows.
Leslie Jordan to Be Honored by Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and More at Grand Ole Opry
A gathering of the late Leslie Jordan’s friends and fellow artists will be held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Feb. 19. Reportin’ for Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will celebrate his legacy, and all proceeds will go towards EB Research Partnership, an organization that helps fund research to treat Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Eddie Vedder, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Jelly Roll, Jake Wesley Rogers, Ashley McBryde, Travis Howard, Danny Myrick, and more will perform in honor of Jordan’s memory. They will be joined by guest appearances from Jim Parsons,...
