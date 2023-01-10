Read full article on original website
Consolidated Communications Advances B2B Strategy with Appointment of Dan Stoll as President of Commercial and Carrier Business
MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 10, 2023-- Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL), a leading Fiber-to-the-Premise (FttP) broadband provider, today announced Dan Stoll as president of the Company’s commercial and carrier business. Stoll will oversee Consolidated’s commercial and carrier go-to-market strategy including: sales, delivery, customer support, and related development and expansion of the Company’s fiber network. Michael Smith, who previously served as president of the commercial and carrier business, is retiring from the Company after 30 successful years of service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230110005126/en/ Dan Stoll, President of Commercial and Carrier Business for Consolidated Communications (Photo: Business Wire)
smallbiztrends.com
Meta Launches System to Ensure “Equitable” Ad Distribution
Meta recently announced a plan to advance the equitable distribution of ads on Meta technologies, via a new Variance Reduction System (VRS). Meta Launches System to Ensure “Equitable” Ad Distribution. Meta have been collaborating with the Department of Justice and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development...
hbsdealer.com
G Wood Pro partners with US Lumber Brokers
G Wood Pro, the licensed U.S. supplier of Tantimber, a global leader in ThermoWood production, – Thermally Modified Timber (TMT) – expands its U.S. distribution partnerships by adding an FSC certified premium wood distributor US Lumber Brokers (USLB). They join a list of distributors throughout the U.S. stocking...
Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice
NEW YORK & AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading-edge marketing communications agency The Bliss Group announced the appointment of Ken Kerrigan as Senior Vice President and co-leader of the firm’s Professional Services Practice Group. In this role, Ken will share responsibility with Keri Toomey for spearheading public relations and communications programs for professional services clients, driving growth, and overseeing strategic counsel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005219/en/ Ken Kerrigan Joins The Bliss Group as Co-Leader, Professional Services Practice (Photo: Business Wire)
Cable companies eye mobile as next frontier
The country's biggest cable companies have been leaning into mobile plans as pay-TV subscriptions plummet and growth from broadband begins to plateau. Why it matters: Cable operators are betting that mobile plans in their bundles will make it harder for consumers to quit their other services. State of play: Several...
Former Powerhandz CEO Appointed Head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator Program
When a Black woman is well-versed in a wealth of knowledge, the power will always be in her hands. Former Powerhandz CEO Danyel Surrency Jones is venturing toward new business endeavors as she maneuvers her knowledge of business and leadership strategies as the newly appointed head of Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator (BBA) program.
New Revenue Stream and 5,500 Pounds of Towing Capacity: Cyngn Collaborates with Jtec Industries
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), the industrial autonomous vehicle company, announced today that it is working alongside Jtec Industries, the leading manufacturer of material handling carts. For end users, the collaboration will bring a sophisticated cart system to its autonomous vehicle deployments. For Cyngn and Jtec, the collaboration will lead to additional revenue opportunities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005348/en/ Cyngn autonomous Stockchaser vehicle (Graphic: Business Wire)
WiseTech Founder Richard White Acquires Corporate KYC Leader Kyckr Limited
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Kyckr, the corporate KYC company providing businesses with legally-authoritative real-time data on prospective and existing customers and suppliers, has been acquired by Australian tech-entrepreneur and WiseTech Global Limited founder Richard White through his personal investment vehicle RealWise KYK AV Pty Ltd. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005584/en/ Richard White is an Australian based tech billionaire and founder of WiseTech Global (Photo: Business Wire)
maritime-executive.com
Flexport Lays Off 20 Percent of Workforce, Hires More Engineers
Flexport, the digital freight-forwarding trendsetter, plans to lay off 20 percent of its workforce due to the downturn in the ocean freight business. The company staffed up during the shipping booma of 2021-2022, but it now finds itself "overstaffed in a variety of roles" as the industry returns to normal levels of trade.
Carbios and Novozymes Strengthen Collaboration With Long-Term Exclusive Strategic Partnership to Secure Worldwide Leadership in Biorecycling of PET
CLERMONT-FERRAND, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Regulatory News: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005921/en/ (L-R) Hans Ole Klingenberg, Vice President, Marketing Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Tina Sejersgård Fanø, Executive Vice President, Agricultural & Industrial Biosolutions, Novozymes; Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, Carbios; Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Director, Carbios (Photo: Business Wire)
crowdfundinsider.com
India’s Custom-Build Homes Firm Brick & Bolt Raises $10M from Accel, Celesta Capital
Custom-build homes platform Brick&Bolt announced that it has raised $10 million, co-led by global venture capital firms Accel and Celesta Capital. The company plans to use the funding “to enhance its tech stack, strengthen its leadership team and expand to 12+ cities in the next 15 months.” Cilix Capital, an international investment-banking firm, has “advised the Series A2 round.”
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Wilson Electronics Acquires Ultra-wideband RF over Fiber Provider Zinwave
Wilson Electronics announced that it has acquired Zinwave Communications, provider of unique, patented ultra-wideband RF over fiber solutions with more than 850 installations in 26 countries. The transaction expands the total addressable market and opens further opportunities for both organizations internationally. As the needs of enterprise-level organizations continue to grow,...
drpgazette.com
Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS) Stock Rallies After Agreement to Acquire Severance Trucking, Inc.
Fast growing logistics services providing company Transportation and Logistics Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:TLSS) is one of the companies which may be on the radars of many investors this morning. The company saw its stock come into sharp focus yesterday following a key announcement and it ended up with gains of as much as 31%.
World Screen News
Genius Brands Consolidates Consumer Platforms Under New Label
Genius Brands International is consolidating Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network and Ameba TV under the new banner Genius Networks, to be led by Todd Steinman. Steinman, a veteran digital media and entertainment executive, joined Genius Brands last year as chief revenue and marketing officer for Kartoon Channel! He has been promoted to spearhead the newly created business unit as president of Genius Networks.
wealthinsidermag.com
Andy Overstreet Helps Brands Scale with Overstreet Marketing Group
Digital marketing has not only helped brands reach global customers but has also boosted customer interaction and engagement to keep brands in the limelight. Furthermore, it is the most cost-effective, efficient, and rapid marketing medium for reaching highly targeted customers. Given all of the advantages of digital marketing, it is understandable that brands will flock to digital platforms to grow their businesses, making it an extremely competitive space for any new brand to gain recognition. This is where proven marketing techniques and expert strategies work to help businesses go from zero to global brands. Overstreet Marketing Group is one such marketing agency that offers customized services to businesses of all sizes and niches.
salestechstar.com
Bamboo Rose Powers Over $1.2T in Global Retail Revenue in 2022 as the Platform Supports Clients Managing Industry Complexity
The industry software leader works with the world’s largest retail and brand organizations to drive agility and visibility across their product development, sourcing, and supply chain operations. Bamboo Rose, the leading multi-enterprise supply chain and product lifecycle management platform for retailers, brands, and suppliers, has surpassed $1T in annual...
salestechstar.com
Tech Mahindra and Retalon Join Forces to Provide Full Spectrum of Digital Solutions for Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Industry
Partnership will provide AI and predictive analytics tools for superior customer experiences, smarter inventory & fulfilment decisions, resulting in gross margins growth from 9-12% annually. Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced a global strategic partnership with Retalon, a leader in...
digitalundivided Names Brittany S. Hale as Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer
Digitalundivided, the leading non-profit leveraging data, programs, and advocacy to catalyze economic growth for Latina and Black women entrepreneurs and innovators, announced the appointment of Brittany S. Hale as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Hale takes the reins from Lauren Maillian, who recently abdicated the role after...
aiexpress.io
AutoStore launches modular cube storage system Pio
AutoStore has launched Pio, its Product In/Out warehouse automation system, in North America for the primary time. The plug-and-play model of AutoStore’s automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) it tailor-made for small and medium-sized companies. Pio is a modular and scalable ASRS product that runs on commonplace plug-and-play software...
