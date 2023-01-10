The best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that is not even out yet and won't be out for another month. Above free-to-play games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, High on Life, Elden Ring, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other best-selling games on Steam right now sits Hogwarts Legacy on the throne. For those living under several rocks, Hogwarts Legacy is the new Harry Potter game releasing next month. Its reveal trailer is the most-watched trailer ever on the PlayStation YouTube page and it's also the best-selling game on Amazon. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise it's topping the Steam charts extra early.

3 DAYS AGO