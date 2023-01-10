Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Games for January 2023 Revealed With a Catch
Xbox finally announced the list of Xbox Game Pass games for January 2023, though those announcements did come with a bit of catch this time. While people were very much looking forward to these reveals because of an atypical pattern for Xbox Game Pass over the past couple of weeks, the games themselves aren't ones that are wholly new. They'll be new to Xbox Game Pass, sure, but we already knew the three games in question were coming to the service, so it's not really much of a reveal at all.
Polygon
Where to unlock Extreme trials in FFXIV Endwalker guide
Once you finish the main scenario quest of FFXIV: Endwalker, you may want to take up a slightly harder challenge: fighting the Extreme versions of the trials you already faced. Our FF14: Endwalker guide explains where to find and unlock the Extreme trials at the end of Endwalker. Update (Jan....
Polygon
How to win Marvel Snap’s featured location, Altar of Death
Every Tuesday, Marvel Snap tees up a new featured location. While a location is in the spotlight, it’ll have a higher chance of showing up, basically meaning that Second Dinner’s popular card battler has a different meta on a weekly basis. Right now, that location is Altar of Death.
Marvel's Midnight Suns has competition from an indie game with an extremely similar name and premise
Path of the Midnight Sun has nothing to do with the Firaxis game but ticks a lot of the same boxes.
The Verge
Marvel Snap PvP mode drops very soon
After weeks of playtesting, theorycrafting, ladder-climbing, and a bunch of shit-talking, I am. . In a new blog on the Unity developer tools website, Marvel Snap associate design director Kent-Erik Hagman wrote about what players can expect when Battle Mode is planned to launch on January 31st. Marvel Snap’s Battle...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Most Anticipated Video Game Releases in 2023
2023 is shaping up to be a huge one for video games. Here are some of the most anticipated titles set to release throughout 2023. Last year gave us some big hitters, including the likes of Elden Ring, God of War Ragnarök and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. And while these titles kept us entertained and busy throughout 2022, this new year is looking even bigger.
wegotthiscovered.com
A $135 million blockbuster bomb unloved by the people who made it wins points for its weirdness
For a while, the promise of a new Michael Mann crime thriller was virtually a guarantee of cinematic greatness, but the shine came off the filmmaker’s reputation somewhat when both Miami Vice and Blackhat bombed thunderously at the box office. The former took its name, open-collared shirts, and sweeping...
Sony's Playstation 1 Accomplished Something No Other Console Could Up Until Then
It's no secret that the 90's were a tumultuous time for video games — as the industry started to recover from the Video Game Crash of 1983, the home console market became oversaturated with contenders from now unlikely-sounding companies like Philips, Commodore, Panasonic, Fujitsu, and more, all scrambling to make the most of ongoing developments in computer technology (per the Video Game Console Library).
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
BBC
Gaming 2023: What games are coming out in 2023?
2022 was a bumper year for gaming, with games like Splatoon 3, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Stray all being released!. But what does 2023 have in store for us? Well we've made a list of some of the top games coming out this year, take a look and let us know which ones you're most looking forward to in the comments below!
Polygon
Xbox showcase coming to highlight 2023 games, but Starfield won’t be there
After months of relative quiet from Microsoft on the games front, the company plans to show off part its Xbox Game Studios lineup in a new showcase called “Developer_Direct” that will stream on Jan. 25. Microsoft has no shortage of games coming to Xbox, Windows PC, and Game...
ComicBook
Steam's Best-Selling Game Right Now Isn't Even Out Yet
The best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that is not even out yet and won't be out for another month. Above free-to-play games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, High on Life, Elden Ring, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other best-selling games on Steam right now sits Hogwarts Legacy on the throne. For those living under several rocks, Hogwarts Legacy is the new Harry Potter game releasing next month. Its reveal trailer is the most-watched trailer ever on the PlayStation YouTube page and it's also the best-selling game on Amazon. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise it's topping the Steam charts extra early.
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
One month after its release, one of our favorite games of 2022 is already $20 off
Get the best superhero game in the last 10 years at a surprising discount.
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
IGN
Marvel Snap Update 10.13.3 Changes and Patch Notes
The 10.13.3 Update for Marvel Snap brings with it a number of balance changes, UI tweaks, and much more. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the biggest changes made with 10.13.3, as well as the full Patch Notes. A new feature for 10.13.3, when you go to...
Kandria Review: Hope In Pixels
Developed and published by indie game developer Shirakumo Games, "Kandria" is an ambitious indie title that has been drawing attention from fans of pixelated graphics and those who enjoy the exploration component of open-world games. "Kandria's" gameplay is akin to 2D platformers such as "Celeste" and "Treasures of the Aegean," while blending the unique features of deep exploration, old-world lore discovery, and combat into a nostalgic, mysterious world that is just waiting to be uncovered.
netflixjunkie.com
After Daemon Targaryen & Warhammer 40,000 Henry Cavill Now Becomes Omni Man Post DCEU Exit
British A-lister Henry Cavill has forever been a sought-after star among Hollywood producers owing to his perfect combination of looks, physique, and combat skills. Not to mention, the Superhero maestro is frequently the first choice of fans to inherit the seat of the James Bond franchise. Now, there is a possibility that he might also become the face of the highly acclaimed animated show Invincible.
Android Headlines
The PlayStation Plus game catalog gains top titles for January
PlayStation Plus games that are coming to the game catalog in January have officially been announced by Sony today and there are a couple of must-play titles. The PlayStation Plus game catalog for January has 9 games in total being added to the lists. More than a few of them have oodles of charm and are worthy of your time and attention. But of those, a few stand out more than others.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cursed sci-fi sequel being called better than its classic predecessor rightfully goes down like a lead balloon
If you need somebody to direct one of the greatest and most popular sci-fi sequels of all-time, then Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Avatar: The Way of Water would indicate that James Cameron is your man. If you want the complete opposite, then Alien 3 is the perfect example of how almost anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.
