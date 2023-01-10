How to make post-secondary study more accessible? Collaboration between instructors and disability counselors

Read full article on original website
Math Teachers in Virtual Classes View Girls & Black Students as 'Less Capable'
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. The big idea In virtual classrooms, math teachers deem Black students as less capable than white students. They also view girls as less capable than boys. That’s what we found after we conducted an experiment with 1,000 teachers in schools throughout the United […]
Hamline University professor fired for showing images of Muhammad had warned students in syllabus
A Minnesota liberal arts professor who was allegedly fired after showing students images of Muhammad in a class about Islamic art warned students about the works in the syllabus. Erika López Prater, an adjunct professor at Hamline University, issued a syllabus warning students that the class would contain images of holy figures, including the prophet Muhammad and the Buddha, according to a New York Times report Sunday. Students were told they could contact her with any concerns about the course material, but none did, according to the report. Prater also reportedly warned students that a painting containing an image of Muhammad was going to...
Phys.org
Falling birth rate not due to less desire to have children
While some people are concerned about America's falling birth rate, a new study suggests young people don't need to be convinced to have more children. In fact, young Americans haven't changed the number of children they intend to have in decades. Women born in 1995-1999 wanted to have 2.1 children...
psychologytoday.com
The First-Generation vs the Zero-Generation Experience
In the U.S., the term “first-generation student” refers to anyone who is the first in their family to attend college. Zero-generation students look and talk differently, because they are not just from another country but usually from a different continent. Zero-generation students share many...
Disparities in Advanced Math and Science Skills Begin by Kindergarten
This Research Brief, spotlighting interesting academic work, originally appeared at The Conversation. Racial and ethnic disparities in advanced math and science skills occur far earlier in the U.S. than previously known. Our new study finds that 13% of white students and 16% of Asian students display advanced math skills by kindergarten. The contrasting percentage for both Black […]
POLITICO
A higher education can be transformative, so let’s make sure students from all backgrounds have that opportunity
Education is synonymous with opportunity. My parents knew that well as teachers in Iran before the revolution. They believed in the value of education so much that my mother sold her wedding jewelry to open a school where more children, including young girls, could thrive. When my family came to the U.S., I didn’t look or sound like everyone else, but that foundational belief in the power of education as a great equalizer — so intrinsic to the American Dream — forged my path to and through higher education.
Phys.org
Among less-educated young workers, women and Black men are paid far less
Less-educated U.S. workers often face a lifetime of financial challenges, but some among them are more disadvantaged than others: Young Asian and white men without college education are paid more—sometimes far more—than both Black men and women of all racial groups, according to a new study co-authored at UC Berkeley.
Phys.org
Boards of directors and the media generally 'get it right' in rewarding CEOs based on performance, study shows
A main focus in corporate governance research is whether boards of directors and the media appropriately reward and sanction CEOs based on their performance. Evidence shows CEOs vary significantly in their ability to generate positive firm results. While some revitalize underperforming companies, others assume the reins of successful companies only to lead them to failure.
Jewish students ‘faced hostile culture’ in National Union of Students
Jewish students have faced a “hostile” culture within the National Union of Students (NUS) – with the union failing to sufficiently challenge antisemitism, an independent investigation has found.On occasion, Jews have been subjected to harassment – as defined in the Equality Act 2010 – and breaches of the union’s own policies, according to a report by Rebecca Tuck KC.The NUS, which commissioned the investigation, acknowledged its findings are “shocking” and said it is committed to tackling antisemitism across “the breadth and depth” of the union.It is apparent from this report... that the culture within NUS and at NUS events has...
As international students flock back, they face even worse housing struggles than before COVID
Australia is welcoming back international students in much greater numbers this year. Some predict new enrolments in 2023 could even be higher than the pre-COVID record in 2019. Student visa applications in the second half of 2022 were up 40% on the same period in 2019. The downside is many of these students are likely to struggle to find affordable and adequate accommodation. They are facing record low private rental vacancy rates and higher rents than before the pandemic. Redfern Legal Centre’s International Student Legal Service NSW has been assisting international students for over a decade. Its senior solicitor,...
wonkhe.com
Subjects at risk – assessing the health of the social sciences and humanities
There are fashions even in epistemology, and the popularity of different subjects of study in higher education ebbs and flows. When these fluctuations seem to be clustering to indicate longer term trends, that can cause anxiety about the general health of a subject or cluster of subjects. It certainly aggravates...
Phys.org
Scientists take another step toward creating better pain medications
In the continuing effort to improve upon opioid pain relievers, American and Chinese scientists used cryoEM technology to solve the detailed structures of the entire family of opioid receptors bound to their naturally occurring peptides. Subsequent structure-guided biochemical studies were then performed to better understand the mechanisms of peptide-receptor selectivity and signaling drugs.
spartanshield.org
Artificial intelligence: A double edged sword for students and teachers
Artificial intelligence (AI) has made great strides in recent years. Mainly tasked with making life simpler, artificial intelligence has ranged from mapping technology to handwriting recognition. As time progresses, AI becomes more accessible to humans and more prevalent in our lives. Recently, a company named OpenAI released an artificial intelligence...
