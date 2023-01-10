ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High Point, NC

High Point University Athletics

Eckstein Signs Four for Fall 2023

Men's Golf head coach Todd Eckstein announced four signings from the 2023 recruiting class. The class consists of two graduate transfers as well as two freshman. Ryan Demit - Graduate Student (Sewanee) Milton, GA. Demit joins HPU as a graduate transfer from Sewanee with two years of eligibility. Demit is...
