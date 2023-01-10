ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Twins' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Re-Signing Carlos Correa

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
FanNation Fastball
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jekLt_0k9qILgI00

The Minnesota Twins agreed to terms to re-sign shortstop Carlos Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract Tuesday. After re-signing Correa, here's a look at the Twins' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Minnesota Twins agreed to terms to re-sign shortstop Carlos Correa to a six-year, $200 million contract Tuesday.

The deal comes after Correa and agent Scott Boras were unable to reach an agreement with the New York Mets, after agreeing to terms on a 12-year, $315 million contract three weeks ago. Correa's physical with the Mets caused concern for the club. The contract was never finalized.

In recent days, the Twins engaged in talks with Correa, and the talks accelerated rather quickly. Now, it appears Correa will return to the Twins, who he played the 2023 Major League season for.

Retaining Correa gives the Twins a nice boost. Earlier this winter, they also agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Joey Gallo.

Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Twins, as of Jan. 10, featuring 2022 slash lines:

C Christian Vazquez .250/.278/.585

1B Luis Arraez .316/.375/.795

2B Jorge Polanco .235/.346/.751

3B Jose Miranda .268/.325/.751

SS Carlos Correa .291/.366/.834

LF Nick Gordon .272/.316/.743

CF Byron Buxton .224/.306/.833

RF Joey Gallo .160/.280/.638

DH Max Kepler .227/.318/.666

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show , available on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , YouTube , Facebook , Amazon , iHeartRadio , and wherever podcasts are found.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
thecomeback.com

Padres interested in 400 HR Club member

The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
OnlyHomers

Former NBA Star Suffers Stroke

Tragic news came out in the basketball word on Wednesday, January 11th, when it was announced that a former NBA player had suffered a stroke. According to Detroit Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II, former NBA point guard Kevin Porter Sr. suffered a stroke just before Christmas. The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.
DETROIT, MI
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
FanNation Fastball

FanNation Fastball

New York, NY
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news from around MLB

 https://www.si.com/fannation/mlb/fastball/

Comments / 0

Community Policy