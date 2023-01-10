Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Joseph I. Monte Jr. – Cumberland
Joseph I. Monte Jr., 75, of Cumberland, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, at Rhode Island Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Jeannine L. (Boisseau) Monte and they had been married for the past 54 years.
Valley Breeze
Ronald Joseph Casto Sr. – Lincoln
Ronald Joseph Casto Sr., age 75, of Lincoln, R.I., passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. He was the domestic partner of Yvette N. (Caissie) Novicki. Born in Central Falls, R.I. He was the son of the late Harold George and Vivian Ruth (Brennan) Casto.
Valley Breeze
Tiffany D. Fernandes – Woonsocket
Tiffany Fernandes gave. She gave what she could, she gave when she could. She gave to who she could. In the end Tiffany gave all she could. Whether it was a spare few dollars, her time, her efforts and energy, anything she had to give, Tiffany willingly and freely gave to anyone in need.
Valley Breeze
CSEAC Meeting Jan. 17
CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Special Education Advisory Committee meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. at J.J. McLaughlin Cumberland Hill School, 205 Manville Hill Road. The public is also welcome to join via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/93702156117?pwd=aUxYRlZTS28rU1E5UFl4eFZ2T29NQT09.
Valley Breeze
Mae Organization feeds up to 150 individuals each week
WOONSOCKET – Marie Boutin, of the MAE Organization, says she’s passionate about helping people, putting on “quite the operation” at Bouley Field with Help the Homeless RI to distribute hot meals each Sunday. Boutin, a resident of Cumberland, is the lead team member to distribute meals...
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
Valley Breeze
Planning Board approves Steeple Stone project at St. Patrick Church
CUMBERLAND – The Planning Board has approved a revised and improved plan for the redevelopment of the St. Patrick Church property at 295 Broad St. after the developers, One Neighborhood Builders, listened to previous comments and made changes. Though parking was still an issue brought up by nearby neighbors...
independentri.com
Beloved principal of Forest Park says goodbye
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After five years as principal of Forest Park Elementary School, Dr. Cynthia Scheller is furthering her mission of helping students achieve the most they can as she has started a new position at Boston College as the Director of Student Support Programs and Practices with their City Connects Project.
Valley Breeze
Mancini Center accepting new memberships
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Mancini Center is now accepting new memberships for 2023. The cost for North Providence residents is $10 a year and $15 for non-residents. Membership includes free wellness, educational and craft classes, free use of the fitness center, and free use of the billiards,...
Valley Breeze
Gould hoping to follow Cumberland’s lead by hiring grant writer Andoscia
LINCOLN – Town Administrator Phil Gould’s focus on improved grant writing in 2023 is centered squarely on hiring someone with a proven record of success in neighboring Cumberland and other communities. Gould said he’s looking to hire someone with experience and who knows how municipal grants work, and...
rinewstoday.com
Pawtuxet Village neighbors say ‘no’ to industrial development
Pawtuxet Village Neighbors Outraged at Proposed Industrial Development on Pawtuxet River. 100+ impacted neighbors and concerned citizens will attend Warwick Planning Board Wednesday Night at 6:00pm at Veterans Middle School. Over 500 residents of Warwick and Cranston have signed an Open Letter to the Warwick Planning Board asking them to...
Valley Breeze
David Clark presents the music of Billy Joel at the Stadium
WOONSOCKET – The Stadium Theatre, 28 Monument Square, will present David Clark’s “Songs In The Attic” The Music of Billy Joel on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 8 p.m. The show will include songs like “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” “The Entertainer,” New York State of Mind,” “The Stranger” and “Only the Good Die Young.”
Valley Breeze
Civilian Conservation Corps. contributions recalled at 90th anniversary
NORTH SMITHFIELD – This year is the 90th Anniversary of the founding of the Civilian Conservation Corps, which had encampments locally. In Rhode Island, seven camps were established, including Woonsocket/Primrose in North Smithfield.
Dartmouth
DHMC cardiologist Lauren Gilstrap remembered for her dedication to her work, true kindness
A “brilliant researcher [and] gifted clinician and teacher,” Gilstrap brought positive energy to each space in which she found herself, leaving those around her happy and loved. Lauren Gilstrap was larger than life, her research mentor and director of The Dartmouth Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice...
Polisena Jr. sworn in as Johnston mayor
For the first time in nearly 16 years, Johnston officially has a new mayor.
newportthisweek.com
Real Estate: December 26 – 30
Real Estate Transactions from December 26 to December 30. 50 Washington Sq. & 15-19 Meeting St. was sold by Fifty Square, LP to Fifty Washington Square Newport, LP for $6,385,000. 75 Brenton Rd. was sold by Austin Willis to 75 Brenton, LLC for $4,113,571. 3 Key Ct. was sold by...
Uprise RI
Woonsocket Mayor responds to accusations about homeless encampment eviction on conservative radio
Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldell-Hunt has been radio silent since her administration ordered the eviction of a homeless encampment a week ago, with only sparse details about her decision reaching the public. But after Monday night’s meeting of the Woonsocket City Council where several advocates representing agencies that serve the homeless population in the city were critical of her actions, Baldelli-Hunt hit back Wednesday, breaking her silence on local, friendly and conservative talk radio station WNRI.
Burrillville man killed in North Smithfield crash
The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.
Valley Breeze
North Providence Library lists programs
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following programs. Register online at https://nprovlib.org. • Middle School Makers: today, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. Children in grades 6-8 partake in craft projects. Registration required.
Missing Brown University student found dead
Jeffrey Schlyer reportedly died after he crashed his bike at a construction site near the Henderson Bridge.
