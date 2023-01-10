Read full article on original website
ASX to open higher after growth on Wall Street
The Australian share market looks set to end the week with a solid gain following a decent night on Wall Street. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 is expected to open 33 points or 0.45% higher this morning.
Gold rises 1% on slower Fed rate-hike prospects
(Reuters) - Gold prices scaled an over nine-month peak on Friday, holding above the key pivot of $1,900 per ounce, as cooling U.S. inflation raised hopes for slower interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve. Spot gold rose 1.1% to $1,918.09 per ounce by 1:12 p.m. ET (1812 GMT). The...
Which ASX penny stocks are on the investor’s radar on Friday?
ACDC Metals (ASX: ADC) was admitted to the Official List of ASX on Friday, 13 January 2023. The securities of the company will commence quotation at 1:00PM AEDT on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Greenwing Resources (ASX: GW1) today announced that it has completed the placement of about 22 million fully paid ordinary shares to NIO for in aggregate A$12 million. Estrella Resources (ASX: ESR) advises it has received A$1.015 million as a refundable tax offset for eligible research and development expenditure conducted at the company’s Carr Boyd Nickel Project during the 2021-22 financial year.
How these ASX BNPL stocks performed in January so far
Buy now, pay later (BNPL) companies enable users to pay off purchases of goods and services in manageable instalments over time. 2022 has been a difficult year for the BNPL sector, which saw peak levels during the pandemic. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) is a digital innovation that has changed...
CORRECTED-Maverix says shareholders approve deal with Triple Flag
(Corrects headline to say Maverix shareholders have approved Triple Flag deal; adds in paragraph 2 that the deal was announced last November) Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold royalty firm Maverix Metals Inc said on Thursday its shareholders have approved peer Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp's acquisition of the company. Under...
UPDATE 1-Nigeria's central bank sold FX at record low of 500 naira to importers -traders
ABUJA, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank sold foreign currency at a record low of between 490 and 500 naira per dollar at its bi-weekly auction on Dec. 30, traders said, it latest adjustment to cope with rising demand for hard currency. Rates at previous auctions closed at between...
UPDATE 2-UK's Revolution Beauty says accounting probe shows many concerns
(Adds detail on probe findings) Jan 13 (Reuters) - An independent investigation into Revolution Beauty Group's accounts found several concerns, including over certain historical sales, inventory provisioning and personal loans made by a former CEO, the company said on Friday. The British company's former chief executive Adam Minto stepped down...
Gold scales nine-month high above $1,900/oz level
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key $1,900 level on Friday, after hitting their highest since late April after a surprise decline in U.S. consumer prices boosted bets for slower Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,900.72 per ounce, as of 1219 GMT. The...
5 ASX gold stocks in spotlight as the yellow metal hits US$1900
Gold prices surpassed US$1,900 per ounce after almost eight months. One of the major factors behind this rally is the US inflation data showing signs of inflation slowing. Gold prices are recording highs, breaching US$1,900 on 12 January 2023. The yellow metal has been on an upward trend since November 2022 and is currently hovering around levels not seen since April last year.
