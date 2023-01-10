Read full article on original website
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Flying Commercial? These 7 VIP Concierge Services Will Make Your Trip Smooth and Frictionless
Travel is wonderful, commercial airports, and more often than not, commercial flights, are not. . .There are a few ways, though, to transform a slog through the terminal—mostly, by using the magic-workers employed by greeter services. These firms effectively act as in-terminal concierges to create a virtually frictionless experience at even the most hassle-prone airport (any alternative nominees to JFK, very welcome). We’ve pulled together a cheat sheet of companies you should know, which operate both domestically and worldwide, and who’ll guarantee a good experience from opening the limo door to turning left as you board. Air General Airports Served 13 domestic hubs—the firm’s...
disneyfoodblog.com
Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?
Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
I splurged my miles to fly Emirates' luxe business class. I ate a multi-course meal, lounged at the in-flight bar, and learned the seat upgrade is worth it.
"Emirates is over the top in every way," Tonya Russell writes. "While economy class proved to be just fine, upgrading is worth it at least once."
United Airlines told a woman they'd deliver her lost bag — then she tracked it to an apartment complex
Holiday travel was nothing short of chaotic in recent days as a massive winter storm swept across the nation, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights. But for one woman, the mayhem was made even worse after her luggage went missing — and she said her Apple AirTag revealed it was not where the airline claimed.
Airline urges passengers to skip inflight meal, branding it the ‘ethical choice’
An airline has advised its customers to opt out of having an inflight meal, saying it is the “ethical choice”.Japan Airlines (JAL) has been trialling the “JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option”, which enables passengers to pass on a meal service on certain flights, since 2020.The carrier is now making it a permanent option on flight bookings worldwide, emphasising the sustainability benefits of avoiding a mid-flight lunch.In emails to passengers, Japan Airlines wrote: “We would like to introduce to you a new service ‘JAL Ethical Choice MealSkip Option’, where you can cancel your meals during reservation to enjoy your sleep throughout...
Thrillist
JetBlue's 'Big Winter Sale' Gets You Flights for $44 If You Book Right Now
Now that the air travel industry's debacle of a holiday season is over, you can comfortably start booking flights again. And as if it were divine timing, JetBlue is launching its "Big Winter Sale," so you can save while doing it too. Now through January 11, you can book cheap...
Watch: Smoke and Flames Billow From Engine of Delta Air Jet After Engine Malfunction at Santa Ana Airport
A Delta Air Lines passenger captured the moment an engine seemingly caught on fire just as their airplane started to accelerate along the runway for takeoff on Tuesday. The pilots immediately aborted takeoff as fire engines rushed to escort the aircraft back to the gate. The incident occurred on Tuesday...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022
As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
Why Did Southwest Airlines Cancel So Many Flights? Here's What the Airline Said
Travelers dealt with widespread difficulties in the lead-up to the Christmas holiday weekend as a winter storm pummeled the U.S., but even as some of the effects of the storm lingered, much of the travel disruptions were expected to be cleared by this week -- except for those who flew on Southwest Airlines.
Airlines most likely to lose or damage your luggage
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Nothing can ruin a vacation faster than getting to your destination, ready to relax and unwind, only to realize none of your stuff made it with you. By now, the most experienced travelers have mastered the age-old trick of carrying the necessities, including a change of clothes or two, in their […]
Gizmodo
The FAA Grounded Every Single Domestic Flight While It Fixed Its Computers [Updated]
The Federal Aviation Administration said that domestic flights in the U.S. could resume shortly before 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning. The announcement ended a period of a roughly an hour that grounded all flights across the country as the agency struggled to fix technical problems with a system that provides pilots with safety information.
A couple say they drove for 18 hours on Christmas Eve to catch an alternative flight after their Southwest flight was canceled
"There's no amount of money they could give us to make us fly Southwest again," the passenger told CNBC.
United Airlines is bringing back its beloved ice-cream sundae cart for business-class passengers on all long-haul international flights
The ice-cream sundae cart was a fan favorite with business-class flyers before it was discontinued during the COVID-19 pandemic.
boardingarea.com
Hilton Breakfast Benefit Changes, Lessons from Flying Spirit Airlines, Never Park at the Airport
Welcome to The Morning Shave. We read a ton of travel articles each day for our research to share the best travel tips, tricks, and news with you. Here are the articles for Monday, December 26, 2022, that we think you should read. Don’t miss out on any new posts....
Southwest just launched a sale with one-way fares as low as $49
Travelers can get one-way Southwest fares beginning at $49 during a limited-time sale on winter and spring flights that launched on Tuesday. The sale, which ends Thursday at 11:59 PT, is good for travel between Jan. 31 and May 17. The three-day sale comes on the heels of the Dallas-based...
2 teachers missed their $4,000 honeymoon cruise after their flight was cancelled and they were met with 'radio silence' from Southwest
The Wisconsin teachers were among thousands of people whose Southwest flights were canceled, prompting some to miss their cruise ship departures.
Airplane Art – KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 787-9 on final approach to Chicago O’Hare International
It’s Sunday again, so it must be time for some more Airplane Art. This week, we have a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines Boeing 787-9 on final approach to Chicago O’Hare International as it completes the transatlantic journey from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport. KLM operates a fleet of 13 Boeing...
A United Passenger's Lost Luggage Was Delivered To McDonald's
You may be able to handle delayed flights, limited foot space, and bad airplane meals, but arriving at your destination without your luggage is something nobody wants to experience. Many things could've led to this point; the bags could have been incorrectly tagged, placed on the wrong plane, or not transferred in time after a layover. According to Luggage Hero, 692,884 bags were handled incorrectly in the first half of 2021, which is just about 0.4%. The airline that handles your luggage the safest is Allegiant Air, while the one that takes the worst care is Envoy Air. United Airlines sits somewhere in the middle.
