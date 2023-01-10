ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
overtimeheroics.net

NFL Draft: 5 Trade Candidates for the #1 Pick

The Chicago Bears are on the clock…After a wild Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts which saw the Texans convert a 4th-and-12, 4th-and-20, and 2-pt conversion en route to a game-winning drive in Indianapolis, the Bears landed the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike most teams toward the top of the draft, the Bears have already found their franchise quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Bears GM Ryan Poles reveals approach to No. 1 overall pick

During their 86-year history, the Bears have only made the first selection in the draft twice, taking halfback Tom Harmon in 1941 and halfback Bob Fenimore in 1947. While the Jacksonville Jaguars selected a defensive end (Travon Walker) with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 event, the previous four first overall selections and six of the previous seven have all bee quarterbacks.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'

Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Bears reached the coveted mark of futility after a 3-14 season. Within the year though, Justin Fields emerged as a star and Chicago quickly became enamored with him. So why, then, is Fields‘ name being hovered around in trade scenarios? Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Darnell Mooney Not Forgotten by Bears GM

If anyone figures to get contract extensions for the Bears before next season, it has to be wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. Jaylon Johnson also could be up for one, and Chase Claypool as well. Bears GM Ryan Poles seemed to want to take a wait-and-see attitude when talking about Claypool.
Arizona Sports

Report: Cardinals request permission to interview Ravens’ Joe Hortiz for GM

The Arizona Cardinals have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens director of personnel Joe Hortiz for their general manager vacancy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hortiz was a GM candidate last season, interviewing with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined the Ravens in 1998 as an area...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy