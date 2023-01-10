Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Report: Ravens Make Decision On Lamar Jackson's Wild Card Status
The quarterback has missed 17 consecutive practices.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
NFL Draft: 5 Trade Candidates for the #1 Pick
The Chicago Bears are on the clock…After a wild Week 18 matchup between the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts which saw the Texans convert a 4th-and-12, 4th-and-20, and 2-pt conversion en route to a game-winning drive in Indianapolis, the Bears landed the #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft. Unlike most teams toward the top of the draft, the Bears have already found their franchise quarterback.
Bears GM Ryan Poles reveals approach to No. 1 overall pick
During their 86-year history, the Bears have only made the first selection in the draft twice, taking halfback Tom Harmon in 1941 and halfback Bob Fenimore in 1947. While the Jacksonville Jaguars selected a defensive end (Travon Walker) with the No. 1 pick in the 2022 event, the previous four first overall selections and six of the previous seven have all bee quarterbacks.
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles get offensive in latest 1st-round mock
Howie Roseman is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager assembled a roster which went 14-3 this season, earning the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. He also has a pair of first-round...
Ex-NFL GM on Bears' Offseason: ‘I Would Trade Justin Fields'
Mike Tannenbaum: 'I would trade Justin Fields' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Amidst the Bears receiving the rights to the No. 1 draft spot in the next NFL draft, pundits have started to speculate and devise outside-the-box ways the Bears can leverage the pick. Some, furthermore, have taken to...
Ravens make two practice squad moves on Tuesday
The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to make a playoff run, with their first test on Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals on Wild Card Weekend. Baltimore will need all hands on deck, especially in an AFC North rubber match, as the Ravens won the Week 5 matchup while Cincinnati took Week 18.
NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments
The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Bears reached the coveted mark of futility after a 3-14 season. Within the year though, Justin Fields emerged as a star and Chicago quickly became enamored with him. So why, then, is Fields‘ name being hovered around in trade scenarios? Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Bears GM’s blunt comments appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
League announces 1st round order of 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City
Kansas City would like to welcome all the Da Bears fans. And fans from Houston. And Arizona. And Indianapolis…
Darnell Mooney Not Forgotten by Bears GM
If anyone figures to get contract extensions for the Bears before next season, it has to be wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Cole Kmet. Jaylon Johnson also could be up for one, and Chase Claypool as well. Bears GM Ryan Poles seemed to want to take a wait-and-see attitude when talking about Claypool.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears Meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 Overall
NFL Mock Draft: Bears meet Alabama's Will Anderson at No. 1 overall originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Monday following the end of the NFL regular season generally involves significant organizational changes, otherwise referred to as firings. Yes, that next step is often necessary for several non-playoff teams who...
Patriots Plan: Where New England Picks in 2023 NFL Draft
Typical of Bill Belichick, the Pats will have lots of ammunition - eight total picks - in April's draft.
Report: Cardinals request permission to interview Ravens’ Joe Hortiz for GM
The Arizona Cardinals have requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens director of personnel Joe Hortiz for their general manager vacancy, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Hortiz was a GM candidate last season, interviewing with the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. He joined the Ravens in 1998 as an area...
