NME

Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band

Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
PHOENIX, AZ
American Songwriter

NOFX Announces Final Tour

Influential punk band NOFX has announced its final tour. The string of dates will comprise 40 cities and mark 40 years for the band. They will also play 40 songs at each concert, according to a press statement. The initial list of dates includes stops in Austin, Texas; San Diego,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Ranked Best Place to Live in California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Forbes released an article listing Sacramento as the best place to live in California. The article considered the city size, crime rates, diversity, cost of living, and community amenities to determine the ranking."We love it here," says Sacramento resident Robert Didonato.Sacramento is number one, according to Forbes, the magazine considered data including crime rates cost of living, and available activities from major cities statewide and Sac-Town is on top."it is easy to live here," says Didonato, who moved from the bay area in the '90s."The education is good for our kids. The traffic isn't bad. The weather...
SACRAMENTO, CA

