Dying Fetus + Suicide Silence Book Co-Headlining 2023 Tour With 5 More Bands
It's back! The Chaos & Carnage tour returns for a fourth year, this time pulling in Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence as the co-headliners on the run. The two headliners will rotate the close spot each night, while a stellar list of support acts will play select dates on the tour. They include Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Mangetar and Slay Squad.
NME
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band
Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
NOFX Announces Final Tour
Influential punk band NOFX has announced its final tour. The string of dates will comprise 40 cities and mark 40 years for the band. They will also play 40 songs at each concert, according to a press statement. The initial list of dates includes stops in Austin, Texas; San Diego,...
"This is not a final tour like Motley Crue or Black Sabbath": NOFX reveal first batch of farewell dates, promising 40 songs per night in 40 cities
NOFX share first dates of farewell tour: "We are gonna play with all our hearts…And then we are done. We are done done."
Popculture
Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring
Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
Lars Ulrich, Dave Mustaine + Rock Community Mourn Death of ‘Metal Legend’ Bob Nalbandian
The rock world is mourning the death of journalist, documentarian and metalhead Bob Nalbandian. Blabbermouth reported that Nalbandian was recently diagnosed with mantle cell lymphoma and passed away on Dec. 30, 2022, in Redding, California. Nalbandian was known and loved for many things, but more than anything else, he was...
iheart.com
Music: Foo Fighters, Godsmack, Banaroo Festival, Sonic Temple Festival!
Foo Fighters Announce First Live Shows of 2023. Despite the tragic loss of drummer Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters remain undaunted - and have released the dates for their first live shows of 2023. Announcing last week that the band would continue on, but as a "different band", the Foos have...
Sacramento Ranked Best Place to Live in California
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Forbes released an article listing Sacramento as the best place to live in California. The article considered the city size, crime rates, diversity, cost of living, and community amenities to determine the ranking."We love it here," says Sacramento resident Robert Didonato.Sacramento is number one, according to Forbes, the magazine considered data including crime rates cost of living, and available activities from major cities statewide and Sac-Town is on top."it is easy to live here," says Didonato, who moved from the bay area in the '90s."The education is good for our kids. The traffic isn't bad. The weather...
