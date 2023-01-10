Read full article on original website
Thousands of ambulance workers walk out in pay dispute
Up to 25,000 ambulance workers across England and Wales have gone on strike in a dispute with the Government over pay.Paramedics, call handlers, drivers and technicians from the Unison and GMB unions are taking part in staggered strikes across a 24-hour period.It comes as 14 health unions, representing more than a million NHS staff, said they will not submit evidence to the NHS pay review body for the next wage round “while the current industrial disputes remain unresolved”.Instead, the unions, which represent ambulance staff, nurses, porters, healthcare assistants, physiotherapists and other NHS workers in England, called for direct pay talks...
UK ambulance workers walk out, joining wave of strike action
LONDON (AP) — Around 25,000 U.K. ambulance workers went on strike Wednesday, walking out for the second time since December in an ongoing dispute with the government over pay. The industrial action by paramedics, drivers and call handlers was the latest in a wave of strikes in recent months that has crippled the country’s rail […]
NHS strikes: Could Wales' workers be offered £1,000?
There is no concrete offer for NHS workers, the Welsh government has insisted, after the BBC was told it was considering giving health staff £1,000 as a one-off payment. Health Minister Eluned Morgan will hold crunch talks with unions on Thursday in a bid to avert further strike action.
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Revealed: NHS trusts tell patients to go private and jump hospital queues
Observer investigation finds a ‘two-tier’ health system emerging in England, with rapid access available to those able to pay
Women having home births in London warned about ambulance transport
Women giving birth at home might need to make their own way to hospital in case of emergency, NHS trusts in London have warned. There are delays due to about 20,000 ambulance workers and emergency call-handlers walking out across England. "There is no guarantee that an ambulance or paramedic will...
Hospitals open food banks for Black Country NHS staff
Food banks and free breakfasts have been introduced for NHS staff in the Black Country. Subsidised meals have also been made available after bosses heard some staff were struggling to afford to come to work because of cost of living rises. Wolverhampton's New Cross Hospital and Walsall Manor Hospital are...
Striking North West ambulance workers say patients 'not safe'
North West Ambulance Service workers taking part in national strikes have said they are angry about the impact of staffing levels on patient safety. Unison members on a picket line in Manchester said NWAS staff were leaving for better pay and better conditions elsewhere. The walk-out is a protest against...
Ambulance crews strike again in England, Wales
Ambulance crews, including drivers, paramedics, call handlers and technicians are striking Wednesday across parts of England and Wales, in a dispute over pay and staffing levels.
Amazon to shut three UK warehouses, putting 1,300 jobs at risk
Doncaster, Hemel Hempstead and Gourock sites to close as well as seven delivery sites, as retailer prepares two new facilities
Northampton ambulance crews strike with heavy hearts, says rep
Crews are striking with "very heavy hearts", an East Midlands Ambulance Service worker said. About 20,000 ambulance workers in England and Wales walked out for the second time without pay earlier. GMB rep Andrew Blankley said strikers at Mereway station, Northampton, also responded "without hesitation" to a life-threatening call-out. The...
Paramedics describe patients left on floor for hours and ‘horrendous’ waits
Paramedics have described patients being left on floors for hours and “horrendous” waits to hand people to A&E staff, as they stood on picket lines for the latest strike day in a pay dispute.Jenny Giblin, 38, a paramedic, braved the cold in Birkenhead, Wirral, with her 16-month-old son James Evans.She told the PA news agency: “I’ve been a paramedic for seven years and it’s definitely got worse.“We used to have to queue outside hospitals at certain times, like with winter pressures, but now it’s every day. Corridors are almost like wards.“Sometimes you spend a whole shift on a corridor.“It’s demoralising....
Barclay urged to give ground on pay to resolve NHS disputes
Steve Barclay has been urged to “come to the table and talk about pay” as further talks began to tackle NHS disputes.The leader of the body representing NHS Trusts urged the Health Secretary to act on the issue.Interim chief executive of NHS Providers Saffron Cordery said the fallout from industrial action “diverts attention away from the things the NHS is absolutely keen to focus on”, such as cutting waiting times and getting community services back on track.“We really hope they (unions and Government) can have a constructive conversation and avert some industrial action,” she told Times Radio.“It would be great...
