Dollar General’s ‘Deceptive Pricing’ Mess Deepens
Ohio’s attorney general on Jan. 11 filed a temporary restraining order against Dollar General, seeking to compel the retailer to charge the same prices at the register as are advertised on its shelves. The move is the latest in an ongoing battle between the state of Ohio and the...
New York Governor to Propose Flavored Tobacco Sales Ban, Cigarette Tax Increase
A flavored tobacco sales ban and a $1 cigarette tax increase could be coming to New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed raising the cigarette tax from $4.35 to $5.35 per pack and expanding on the state’s flavored vapor sales ban to include all flavored tobacco products as part of her 2023 State of the State plan announced Tuesday.
