Garnet Valley, PA

Bucks County Courier Times

Boys basketball: Despite struggles, Archbishop Wood eyeing another long postseason run

Archbishop Wood ended up adjusting its early-season goals, but the Vikings don't plan on changing their usual lofty postseason expectations. By the time the Wood boys basketball team dropped to 3-5 overall with Friday's 66-61 home loss to Archbishop Carroll, head coach John Mosco had realized the impact of so few returning leaders and experienced players — senior big man Carson Howard, an East Stroudsburg commit, was the only one to average 18 minutes a game last season.
WOOD, PA
PennLive.com

Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Jan. 10, 2023

Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County – Gingrich poured in 30 points in a victory over Hershey and in the process, became the school’s...
The Morning Call

Many of Lehigh Valley’s best in high school wrestling among Escape the Rock’s top seeds

Escape the Rock, one of the last stellar individual regular-season tournaments of 2022-23, is Saturday and Sunday at Council Rock South. Many of the Lehigh Valley’s best teams and individuals will be there to see how they stack up. No. 1 Bethlehem Catholic (in The Morning Call rankings), No. 2 Faith Christian, No. 4 Notre Dame-Green Pond, No. 5 Northampton, No. 8 Pennridge and No. 10 ...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Abrams pours in 30, Elmira tops Waverly on senior night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express got a big performance from one of their seniors on senior night on Monday. The Elmira girls basketball team won a big matchup at home against Waverly 51-42 on senior night. Express senior Jalea Abrams poured in a game-high 30 points for the Express. Abrams scored 30-plus points for […]
ELMIRA, NY
purbalite.net

Baldwin Boys Basketball defeats Norwin

The boy’s basketball team defeated Norwin 72-48 on Tuesday. Senior James Wesling led the team in points with 20 followed by his brother, sophomore Nate Wesling, who had 19. Senior James Wesling thought the fast start they had would dictate how the game would go. “We started fast and...
NORTH HUNTINGDON, PA

