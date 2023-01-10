Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chinatown Residents in Philadelphia Strongly Oppose 76ers' New Stadium PlansMonica Leigh FrenchPhiladelphia, PA
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing skyRoger MarshConshohocken, PA
Yet Another Longstanding Marshalls Location Unexpectedly Closing This MonthJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
5 Unusual Facts About PhiladelphiaTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
"Homeless veteran scammer" Kate McClure sentenced to prisonJade Talks CrimePhiladelphia, PA
Related
East Pennsboro girls basketball team upends Trinity in Colonial Division game
The East Pennsboro girls basketball team won its third game of the season Wednesday night, upending Trinity, 49-45, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. 17 — East Penn beat Trinity girls, 49-45, in basketball action. The game’s final score was reported on Twitter by East Pennsboro High School...
Boys basketball: Despite struggles, Archbishop Wood eyeing another long postseason run
Archbishop Wood ended up adjusting its early-season goals, but the Vikings don't plan on changing their usual lofty postseason expectations. By the time the Wood boys basketball team dropped to 3-5 overall with Friday's 66-61 home loss to Archbishop Carroll, head coach John Mosco had realized the impact of so few returning leaders and experienced players — senior big man Carson Howard, an East Stroudsburg commit, was the only one to average 18 minutes a game last season.
Tyler Kerlin’s 24 points pace Red Land to Keystone Division victory over Cedar Cliff
Tyler Kerlin poured in 24 points to pace the Red Land boys basketball team to a 61-38 Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball victory over Cedar Cliff, 61-38, Tuesday night. The Patriots (7-5 overall, 3-3 division) went on a 23-10 third quarter tear to break the game open. Sam Grube was the...
'A surreal moment' Gabby Casey breaks Lansdale Catholic's all-time scoring record
Some secrets are just too good to keep. On Monday, Gabby Casey had no idea she was 15 points away from becoming the all-time leading scorer for the Lansdale Catholic girls basketball team. ...
Jill Jekot’s double-double leads Cumberland Valley girls past Harrisburg
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team broke a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 69-40 victory over Harrisburg. Jill Jekot posted a double-double with 30 points and 12 rebounds. Alexa Holcomb added 16 points. Cumberland Valley improved to 7-5 overall and 4-2 in the MPC Commonwealth Division. Harrisburg is...
Cedar Cliff girls and Lower Dauphin boys swimmers split Keystone Division dual meet
The Cedar Cliff girls swimming team and the Lower Dauphin boys swimming team were victorious Tuesday as the team split their Mid-Penn Conference Keystone Division dual meet. For Cedar Cliff, Samantha Linsey (200 freestyle and 100 butterfly) and Sadie Ludwick (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) were double winners and both swam on the winning 400 freestyle relay team.
Mid-Penn Conference girls basketball top performers for Jan. 10, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school girls basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances reported to PennLive:. Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County – Gingrich poured in 30 points in a victory over Hershey and in the process, became the school’s...
Haley Noblit, Shaina Overcash pace unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim girls hoops to win over West Perry
The unbeaten Greencastle-Antrim girls basketball team won its 12th game of the season Wednesday night, defeating West Perry, 49-24, in a Mid-Penn Conference Colonial Division game. The Blue Devils zoomed out to a 20-3 first quarter lead and were never headed. Haley Noblit led G-A with 12 points, 5 rebounds...
Hershey boys basketball fall to Central York 79-60 in nonconference play
Hershey fell behind by double figures by halftime and couldn’t overcome the deficit as the Trojans dropped a 79-60 nonconference decision to Central York Wednesday. The Trojans trailed 38-26 by the intermission and were unable to regain the lead. Logan Richards paced the Trojans with 14 points. Teammate Marcus...
Bennett HS football coach nominated for NFL HS Coach of the Year Award
After winning the state high school football championship in December, Bennett High School football coach Steve McDuffie is now looking to win the NFL High School Football Coach of the Year Award.
salemathletics.org
Middle School Wrestling beats Girard 69 – 15
The Quakers tallied 7 pins in the 69-15 win over Girard. This win gives the Quakers their 10th dual win of the season bringing them to 10-2.
Many of Lehigh Valley’s best in high school wrestling among Escape the Rock’s top seeds
Escape the Rock, one of the last stellar individual regular-season tournaments of 2022-23, is Saturday and Sunday at Council Rock South. Many of the Lehigh Valley’s best teams and individuals will be there to see how they stack up. No. 1 Bethlehem Catholic (in The Morning Call rankings), No. 2 Faith Christian, No. 4 Notre Dame-Green Pond, No. 5 Northampton, No. 8 Pennridge and No. 10 ...
Mounties pride: Stroudsburg High School gym renamed for former wrestling coach
It was a night filled with big wins inside the Stroudsburg High School gym. The Stroudsburg Area School District's Department of Athletics and Activities recently held a ceremony for the renaming of the high school gymnasium in honor of former wrestling coach, Ronald Spinner. The ceremony took place on Jan....
Abrams pours in 30, Elmira tops Waverly on senior night
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express got a big performance from one of their seniors on senior night on Monday. The Elmira girls basketball team won a big matchup at home against Waverly 51-42 on senior night. Express senior Jalea Abrams poured in a game-high 30 points for the Express. Abrams scored 30-plus points for […]
purbalite.net
Baldwin Boys Basketball defeats Norwin
The boy’s basketball team defeated Norwin 72-48 on Tuesday. Senior James Wesling led the team in points with 20 followed by his brother, sophomore Nate Wesling, who had 19. Senior James Wesling thought the fast start they had would dictate how the game would go. “We started fast and...
Comments / 0