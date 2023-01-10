Read full article on original website
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
Which organizational factors can reduce pediatric nurse burnout?
A new study, led by health policy researchers from Rand Corporation, and funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, surveyed pediatric nurses at an urban children's hospital to assess the factors that may or may not be contributing to feelings of burnout. WHY IT MATTERS. The research –...
Sanford Health's CIO talks virtual care, workforce challenges, modern data ecosystem
It is an understatement to say Brad Reimer, CIO at Sanford Health, has his hands full. Sanford Health is a massive health system that serves the Dakotas, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska. Today, Reimer is in the middle of a $350 million virtual care initiative, working to overcome health IT workforce challenges, and building a modern data ecosystem – emphasis on modern.
