FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two bank robberies and a gas station robbery occur in Apple Valley and Lakeville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
This Korean Fast Food Chain In Bloomington Delivers Exceptional Dining Experience Through Their Food And ServicesMadocBloomington, MN
10 Minneapolis-Saint Paul Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyMinneapolis, MN
Minneapolis Ski Club 2023 Flyfest Ski Jumping EventLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Professor Fired for Showing Medieval Paintings of Prophet MuhammadPrateek DasguptaSaint Paul, MN
Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed
Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins
Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN’s Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and... The post Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events
After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins 'are finalizing a $200m, six-year deal... pending a PHYSICAL'
The third time might be the charm for shortstop Carlos Correa, who agreed to a deal with the Minnesota Twins on a contract worth $200million over six years.
Report: Ravens, Roquan Smith Agree on Record-Breaking Extension
He is now reportedly the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history. View the original article to see embedded media. The Ravens and Roquan Smith are in agreement on a five-year, $100 million deal to make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
Patrick Mahomes Adds NWSL’s Current to Ownership Portfolio
The Chiefs quarterback will now have equity in a third Kansas City franchise. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the team announced Tuesday, making the former MVP the first NFL player to have equity in an NWSL franchise. Mahomes will join an...
Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Schedule In-Person Interview
Denver will reportedly hold the first in-person interview with the former Saints coach. The Broncos have reportedly secured the first in-person head coaching interview with Sean Payton, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Payton is slated to meet with Denver on the morning of Jan. 17 after the Saints granted...
Steve Young, Tom Brady Discussed Rodgers’s Potential Retirement Decision
The Packers quarterback has left fans speculating if the 2022 season was his final year in the NFL. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers are in a similar situation this offseason as both quarterbacks seem to contemplate retirement from the NFL. The Buccaneers quarterback already had a taste of retirement last...
Texans WR John Metchie III Making ‘Amazing’ Progress From Leukemia
The wide receiver missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia in July. Texans general manager Nick Caserio shared good news Wednesday regarding rookie wide receiver John Metchie’s battle with leukemia. The wide receiver, who missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic...
