Minneapolis, MN

Larry Brown Sports

Mets' final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa agrees to contract with Twins

Carlos Correa has agreed to a massive free-agent contract with a third team in as many weeks. Correa and the Minnesota Twins have come to terms on a six-year, $200 million contract, ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic shared more details of the agreement. Correa will receive $200 million guaranteed and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events

After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
wdhn.com

Report: Ravens, Roquan Smith Agree on Record-Breaking Extension

He is now reportedly the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history. The Ravens and Roquan Smith are in agreement on a five-year, $100 million deal to make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
BALTIMORE, MD
wdhn.com

Patrick Mahomes Adds NWSL's Current to Ownership Portfolio

The Chiefs quarterback will now have equity in a third Kansas City franchise. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will join the ownership group of the Kansas City Current, the team announced Tuesday, making the former MVP the first NFL player to have equity in an NWSL franchise. Mahomes will join an...
KANSAS CITY, MO
wdhn.com

Report: Sean Payton, Broncos Schedule In-Person Interview

Denver will reportedly hold the first in-person interview with the former Saints coach. The Broncos have reportedly secured the first in-person head coaching interview with Sean Payton, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Payton is slated to meet with Denver on the morning of Jan. 17 after the Saints granted...
DENVER, CO
wdhn.com

Texans WR John Metchie III Making 'Amazing' Progress From Leukemia

The wide receiver missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with leukemia in July. Texans general manager Nick Caserio shared good news Wednesday regarding rookie wide receiver John Metchie's battle with leukemia. The wide receiver, who missed his entire rookie season after being diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic...
HOUSTON, TX

