It's been years since a new Deep Dungeon has been introduced to FFXIV, but Eureka Orthos is set to change that with Patch 6.35. Here's what you need to know. Deep Dungeons are unique pieces of content in FFXIV that introduce roguelike elements as either a solo player or team navigates through dozens of floors. It's been years since the game has had a new Deep Dungeon, with the last, Heaven-on-High, being introduced with Stormblood. Finally, players will have the chance to explore a third deep dungeon, Eureka Orthos, which is being added with Patch 6.35. Here's everything you need to know.

1 DAY AGO