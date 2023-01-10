Read full article on original website
Related
How to Get Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Metal Coat in Scarlet and Violet lets you evolve Scyther, and the evolution item is comparatively easy to find. Finding the Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a bit more straightforward than you might expect. Where the evolution item’s appearances in previous games were usually limited to specific areas, there’s one permanent location where you can get as many Metal Coat as you want – not that you need many. For now, Scarlet and Violet only have one Pokemon who actually uses Metal Coat.
How to Get Pelagic Clay in FFXIV
You'll need pelagic clay for a few crafting recipes in FFXIV. Here's how to get it if you're wondering. One of the main objectives of FFXIV is to strengthen the Grand Companies. In order to do so, you'll need to complete certain tasks and assignments for your respective company. One such item that is needed to come out on top is called Pelagic Clay. Here’s how to get it.
All History Class Answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Here are all of the answers to Ms. Raifort's questions in History class in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, including midterms and finals. Throughout your journey in Paldea, you’ll have lots of activities to complete to further your status as a Pokemon Trainer. You can battle against other trainers, fulfill sidequests, and, attend your classes. One of the classes is history class with Ms. Raifort. If you're here, you're after all of the right answers.
FFXIV: What We Know About Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon
It's been years since a new Deep Dungeon has been introduced to FFXIV, but Eureka Orthos is set to change that with Patch 6.35. Here's what you need to know. Deep Dungeons are unique pieces of content in FFXIV that introduce roguelike elements as either a solo player or team navigates through dozens of floors. It's been years since the game has had a new Deep Dungeon, with the last, Heaven-on-High, being introduced with Stormblood. Finally, players will have the chance to explore a third deep dungeon, Eureka Orthos, which is being added with Patch 6.35. Here's everything you need to know.
How to Unlock All Maps in Vampire Survivors
Whether normal or bonus, here's how to unlock every stage in Vampire Survivors. Vampire Survivors has been revitalized with its 1.0 update, and veteran fans, as well as newcomers, are eager to explore the stages and maps available. In addition to five regular locations like Inlaid Library or Cappella Magna, you can unlock and access bonuses and hidden levels by completing certain objectives.
FFXIV: How to Unlock the Euphrosyne Alliance Raid
Euphrosyne is the second step of the Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid series for Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Here's exactly how to unlock it. Euphrosyne is the newest Alliance Raid added to Final Fantasy XIV with patch 6.3, kicking off the newest cycle of endgame gear. The Myths of the Realm Alliance Raid series is particularly interesting as it dives into the lore behind the 12 gods of Eorzea.
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider Review — Mecha Gaiden
Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider is a quick and powerful hit of retro action platformer nostalgia. There are two kinds of retro style games. There are throwbacks like Undertale and Tunic — games that are doing things visually and architecturally that 16-bit consoles were clearly never capable of — and then there are games like Vengeful Guardian: Moonrider.
FFXIV: How to Get the Blackjack Mount
The Blackjack is an iconic airship from Final Fantasy's past, and now FFXIV players can pilot it themselves. Here's how to unlock the new mount. Final Fantasy XIV has no shortage of impressive mounts to choose from, and the development team often likes to use mounts to put in references to past games. That's exactly what Patch 6.35 does by introducing a massive new mount based on the iconic Blackjack airship from Final Fantasy VI. If you want to get it for yourself, you'll need a lot of MGP and the Identification Key to secure the 4-seater airship.
Vampire Survivors: How to Evolve Garlic
Garlic can be a powerful tool in Vampire Survivors. Here's how to get it and evolve it into Soul Eater. Though there aren't technically any vampires in Vampire Survivors yet, there are items closely associated with the undead bloodsuckers found in the game. One of those is garlic. It can be a useful item for taking down the game's waves of enemies, and if you're here, it's because you want to know how to evolve garlic so that it's even more powerful.
How to Activate Cross Save in Destiny 2
If you want to play Destiny 2 on multiple, cross save is an essential bit of functionality. Here's how to set it up. Activating cross save in Destiny 2 is a great way to keep your progress across multiple platforms and ensure you never miss out on any of the game’s exciting content. With cross save, you can link up to three gaming consoles or PC accounts with one Bungie Account, allowing you to quickly transfer your characters and gear from one platform to another.
Destiny 2: Bump in the Knight God Roll for PvE and PvP
Bump in the Night is one of the better Rocket Launchers available right now in Destiny 2. Here are the rolls you want. The Bump in the Night Rocket Launcher has become a solid DPS option in Destiny 2, especially against targets without solid critical points. The weapon is particularly good again Persys, the final boss of the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, as Wyverns are historically difficult to get precision hits on.
How to Beat Holy Forbidden in Vampire Survivors
Beating the hidden Holy Forbidden stage in Vampire Survivors rewards you with the Yellow Sign Relic. Here's what you need to know. In Vampire Survivors, you need to fight waves and waves of enemies to survive the longest you can, with stages culminating in boss fights. The enemies get more challenging as you progress, so you need to rely on some buffs you get through each round. Finding hidden items helps you survive longer and beat the game. One of those is locked in Holy Forbidden, and if you're here, you're wondering how to beat it.
