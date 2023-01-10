Read full article on original website
1 of 3 accused of shooting up Alabama Walmart in custody, two more still sought
One of three suspects believed to have opened fire in the self-checkout area of an Alabama Walmart was arrested Friday night. Mobile police said Karmelo Derks, 18, has been charged with attempted murder, reckless endangerment and assault. Police said two more suspects Jimaurice Pierce, 19, and Darrius Rowser, 19, were...
HipHopDX.com
Finesse2Tymes: Two People Charged Over Concert Shooting That Injured Three People
Finesse2Tymes‘ recent concert in Knoxville, Tennessee left three people injured following a shooting, and two people have now been charged. Jackie Netterville, 22, and Gino Mickens, 20, have both been charged with reckless endangerment. Mickens was arrested following the shooting, as he had multiple outstanding felony warrants from Florida, but Netterville’s whereabouts are unknown at this time and he is not in custody.
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
BBC
Woman charged with murdering boy, five, in Coventry
A woman has been charged with the murder of a five-year-old boy in her care. David-Mario Lazar died from a stab wound at his home in Poplar Road, in Earlsdon, Coventry, on 25 January last year. Elena Anghel, 50, from the city, appeared at Leamington Justice Centre on Thursday. She...
'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers
The body of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel was found on Dec. 26 in Denver The death of a teenage girl, whose body was found near an apartment-complex dumpster the day after Christmas, is being investigated by authorities in Colorado as a suspected homicide as her family looks for answers. The grim discovery was made the morning of Dec. 26 in Denver, Colo.'s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The victim was identified by family and police as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel. The girl's mother...
Loved Ones Mourn D'Asia Garrison, 17, Baltimore's First Homicide Victim of 2023
BALTIMORE -- There are bullet holes in homes and vehicles along the 700 block of North Glover Street in East Baltimore, including one in the front window of Donnell Garland's home.It narrowly missed his wife.Just a few feet from his door, police found 17-year-old D'Asia Garrison. She had been shot shortly before 3:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.She later died at the hospital.Garrison is the city's first homicide victim of 2023."Even if it's the illusion of safety. It's really shattered," Garland said. "My oldest daughter was the one who was really affected because she's in the same age range. It...
Jack the Ripper’s face ‘revealed’ as police make bizarre new discovery
The face of Jack the Ripper – the gruesome 19th-century killer of at least five women – has apparently been revealed.A carved head, thought to be an image of the notorious murderer, is on the wooden handle of a walking stick that was thought to have been lost but has just resurfaced.The stick was once owned by the London detective who spent years trying to track down the killer who left the women dead in London’s East End.Mary Ann Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes, and Mary Jane Kelly were murdered in Whitechapel between 31 August and 9 November...
Investigators seized $33K and 3 vehicles in drug bust. They’re keeping some of the money and a Ford F-150 after dropped charges
The District Attorney’s Office may have dropped the charges against 16 defendants in a massive drug trafficking investigation, but the drug task force overseeing the case is keeping more than $21,000 of seized money and a 2015 Ford F-150 worth an estimated $30,500. The investigation ground to a halt...
Georgia mother and son arrested during drug raid, 17-year-old charged with distribution of fentanyl
A Georgia mother and son were arrested during a Dec. 3 raid at their home, and the teenage boy was charged with drug related charges.
Almost 30 sheep killed in one of ‘worst’ livestock attacks seen by Kent police
27 pregnant sheep have died after “possibly the worst livestock attack we have ever had”, Kent Police said.The ewes, some of which were pregnant with twins or triplets, were attacked between Christmas Eve and 1pm on Boxing Day.It happened in a field near Deerton Street in Teynham, near Sittingbourne, Kent, and barking was heard in the area between 4 and 5pm on Christmas Day.A police spokesman said they believe the attack was carried out by one dog but “cannot rule out” that more dogs may have been involved.PC Marc Pennicott of the Kent Police rural task force said: “This is...
Briton shot dead in Jamaica was victim of contract killing, police say
A British man who was shot dead in Jamaica this week was the victim of a contract killing ordered in Britain, according to local police. Sean Patterson, 33, a personal trainer from west London, was found with gunshot wounds to his upper body and head at about midday on Monday in Bogue Hill, St James, police said.
Alabama man shot in head after argument at father’s funeral
An Alabama man was shot in the head this week after a fight broke out at his father’s funeral and continued after the service and turned deadly. West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said they were called to a St. Francisville, Louisiana, residence on Monday where they found Michael Lancaster, 51, of Spanish Fort, Alabama, shot multiple times in the head and upper body.
Popculture
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
Neighbour ‘heard scream’ on road where two young boys were found dead
A woman is being questioned by police over the deaths of two young boys at a house in east London.Emergency services were called to a property in Cornwallis Road, Dagenham, east London, at 2pm on Friday, where they found the bodies of the two boys, aged two and five.A 44-year-old woman was arrested shortly afterwards when police were called to a disturbance at a nearby property in Maxey Road, and she remains in custody.The man was detained later and both were known to the children, said the Metropolitan Police.But the man was later released without further action.On Saturday father-of-two Sultan...
Mother whose husky mauled her baby to death faces jail
A mother is facing jail after she admitted being in charge of a dangerous husky that mauled her three-month-old baby to death.Karen Alcock, 41, faced a judge at Lincoln Crown Court following the death of her daughter Kyra Leanne King.She was charged with being the owner, or in charge of a dog that was out of control causing injury resulting in death.Alcock today (December 23) pleaded guilty while Kyra’s father Vince King, 54, denied the charge.Kyra was treated by emergency services late at night on March 6 at Ostlers Plantation, near Woodhall Spa, Lincolnshire.She was pronounced dead at the...
Mother and boyfriend arrested after abused six-year-old found buried beneath floor
An abused six-year-old boy has been found buried under the floor of his mother’s home in Arkansas, police say.The discovery prompted the arrest of the mother and her boyfriend. Deputies in Lee County called special agents to the scene in Moro, around 75 miles east of the state capital of Little Rock, at around 10.45pm on Friday, according to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The Arkansas Department of Public Safety said in a press release that “based on initial findings, it’s believed the boy died from injuries sustained in the home, possibly three months ago”. “The state medical examiner will...
‘Sleepover’ killer admits murdering partner, three children and raping girl as she lay dying
A quadruple killer has admitted to murdering his pregnant partner, her two children and one of their friends during a sleepover where he also raped one of the dying girls. Damien Bendallpleaded guilty to the murder of 35-year-old Terri Harris and her children 11-year-old Lacey Bennett and 13-year-old John Paul Bennett, as well as Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent, last year. A court heard how the 32-year-old raped Lacey as she lay dying from head wounds he inflicted with a hammer at the house in Killamarsh near Sheffield.Prosecutor Louis Mably KC said he carried out “brutal, vicious and cruel...
Georgia men arrested in connection with $22 million dollar drug bust
Two Georgia men were arrested on drug trafficking charges after a traffic stop in Hall County. Liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $22 million was seized.
Woman found shot to death inside running car, Alabama police say
An Alabama woman was found inside a running vehicle, apparently shot to death, after police responded to the sound of multiple gunshots. Birmingham police responded at approximately 12:44 a.m. Thursday to an address in the 2500 block of 24th Street Ensley. Police found the victim in the driver’s seat of...
Police use chainsaw to break into cocaine dealer's home
Dramatic footage released by police shows the moment officers used a chainsaw to break into a cocaine dealer’s home.Sparks were sent flying as they cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex.Eventually, the officers bashed their way into the house with a ramming device.Once inside, they seized large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine and a huge stack of 50 euro notes.Sokol Zaimi was charged with drug offences that he admitted to Basildon Crown Court.He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More 'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia accused of leading multibillion-dollar drug cartelBrixton O2: Woman confirmed dead following crush at Asake concertDrug-driver twice over limit crashes head-on into car in shocking dashcam footage
