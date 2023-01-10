HBO’s new horror drama series The Last of Us is the best video game adaptation of all time. That shouldn’t be a surprise: Rarely, if ever, has this level of production value or amount of screen time been given to an adaptation of a game that can take between 15-20 hours to complete. Usually, filmmakers are forced to stuff all that into two hours, but here, over the course of a nine-episode first season, showrunners Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (one of the original game creators) are able to let the story and characters breathe in a way seemingly no other video game adaptation ever could. And so, almost by default, you’ve never seen a video game adaptation like this. It’s a remarkable achievement.

