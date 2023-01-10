ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
brproud.com

Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
HAMMOND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants

Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one

The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
OPELOUSAS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Hundreds of fentanyl pills seized in Livingston Parish drug bust

DENHAM SPRINGS - Narcotics agents seized approximately 2,000 pressed fentanyl pills from a home in Denham Springs during a drug bust Tuesday. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two during the investigation: 19-year-old Joseph Collins and 47-year-old Montana Seals. The two were arrested for various drug-related charges. In...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
ktalnews.com

DA: Man accused of killing 5 in in 2019 pleads guilty, will not get death penalty

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of a 2019 killing spree in two parishes pleaded guilty in Livingston Parish Wednesday morning. Dakota Theriot, 24, pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and was sentenced to serve three life sentences concurrently, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette police officer fired over use of force in 2021 reinstated to department

Fired Lafayette police officer Pablo Estrada was reinstated to the force by the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Wednesday after repeated testimony from witnesses that he did not violate department policy when he struck a handcuffed offender in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Estrada was fired...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB.com

Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway

Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of burglary. Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Seven arrested after seizure of drugs, money and guns in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit confiscated drugs, guns and money and arrested seven people after an investigation on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators were alerted to possible illegal activity at a home in the the 5400 block of Cadillac Street. They and found people standing outside around 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA

