theadvocate.com
Double killing off O'Neal Lane: Wife was strangled, husband died of gunshot wound, coroner says
A husband and wife discovered slain inside a home off O'Neal Lane on Monday died of different causes: the wife was beaten and strangled, while the husband died of a gunshot wound, a coroner's investigation found. The victims were found inside a home in the 1600 block of Indigo Ridge...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man accused of shooting victim at BREC park
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Victor Torry, 20, of Baton Rouge was taken into custody after an investigation by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, January 3, deputies were called to a reported shooting at BREC Sugarland Park.
brproud.com
BRPD investigating after two shot while inside vehicle on Yaun Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people were shot while sitting in their vehicle outside of a home in the 3300 block of Yaun Drive, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The shooting took place around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and left a man and woman...
theadvocate.com
Officers checking on restraining order attacked by dogs, deputy shot, sheriff's office says
UPDATE: Deputy attacked by dogs, shot was attempting arrest for violating protective order, EBRSO says. An East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy was shot Tuesday morning while responding to a call at a home on Highland Road, the department said. EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said the deputy and a training...
wdhn.com
Son accused of stabbing father with kitchen knife in Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A son is in custody after a stabbing involving his father around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Christopher Meadows, 24, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of attempted second-degree murder. The father was taken to a local hospital...
fox8live.com
Massage parlor robbed at gunpoint; Hammond police release video of suspect
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Hammond massage parlor at gunpoint. The Hammond Police Dept. says that officers responded to calls of an armed robbery at Happy Feet Massage on West Church Street on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Employees there told police that a black male wearing a mask entered the business and threatened workers with a handgun until he was able to grab $300 cash from the clerk before exiting.
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants
Four Juveniles and One Adult in Louisiana Have Been Arrested Suspected of Pulling Over Multiple Vehicles and Robbing the Occupants. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Three 17-year-old males and one adult from Louisiana were arrested for armed robbery after allegedly pulling over multiple drivers and stealing personal belongings with the use of flashing headlights in December 2022.
wbrz.com
Infant in critical condition after suspected overdose; mother's boyfriend arrested
HAMMOND - A 1-year-old is still in critical condition after a suspected overdose Thursday, Jan. 5. According to the St. John Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a LaPlace hospital Thursday while doctors were treating an infant for a possible overdose. The child's mother told deputies she returned to her...
wbrz.com
One person arrested after alleged drug deal turned into gunfire on Wax Road
BATON ROUGE - Two people were hurt in an exchange of gunfire that resulted from a drug deal Tuesday afternoon. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Caleb French picked up three other people and drove to Wax Road near the corner of Durmast Drive shortly after 6 p.m.
theadvocate.com
Police identify juvenile suspects in Opelousas shooting that injured one
The Opelousas Police Department has made several arrest regarding a Jan. 4 shooting that occurred in the 1200 block of Margie Place. Police say the shooting, which happened just after 8 p.m., was the result of a robbery attempt planned and perpetrated by minor age offenders. The victim allegedly came...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Women Suspected of Theft·of Payment Cards. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On January 11, 2023, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office reported that Financial Crimes Detectives are asking for help from the public in locating two women suspected of stealing almost $1,000 in Chime cards from the Perkins Road Circle K.
wbrz.com
Hundreds of fentanyl pills seized in Livingston Parish drug bust
DENHAM SPRINGS - Narcotics agents seized approximately 2,000 pressed fentanyl pills from a home in Denham Springs during a drug bust Tuesday. Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two during the investigation: 19-year-old Joseph Collins and 47-year-old Montana Seals. The two were arrested for various drug-related charges. In...
Deputies investigating shooting that left Lafayette woman dead
The woman was found dead of a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies say.
ktalnews.com
DA: Man accused of killing 5 in in 2019 pleads guilty, will not get death penalty
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of a 2019 killing spree in two parishes pleaded guilty in Livingston Parish Wednesday morning. Dakota Theriot, 24, pled guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in Livingston Parish and was sentenced to serve three life sentences concurrently, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
wbrz.com
Autopsy report raises new questions amid investigation into couple's deaths at Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - Several days after deputies found a couple dead inside their suburban Baton Rouge home, an autopsy report has revealed that one of the victims appeared to have been beaten, choked and possibly stabbed. The new development came Thursday, about three days after a family member found Jenell...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette police officer fired over use of force in 2021 reinstated to department
Fired Lafayette police officer Pablo Estrada was reinstated to the force by the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Wednesday after repeated testimony from witnesses that he did not violate department policy when he struck a handcuffed offender in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. Estrada was fired...
‘Just kill me, please’ – Man begs to be killed before Louisiana State Police trooper fatally shoots him
kadn.com
Kids arrested for attempted murder in January 4 shooting in Opelousas
Opelousas police announced criminal charges against five kids - 4 boys and a girl - for attempted murder, kidnapping, and armed robbery. It all stems from a shooting last week that left a man wounded.
WAFB.com
Crash leaves at least one person dead; investigation underway
Dakota Theriot pleads guilty in deadly shooting spree; receives life sentence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Dakota Theriot pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Jan. 11, to killing three people in Livingston...
brproud.com
Seven arrested after seizure of drugs, money and guns in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge Police Street Crimes Unit confiscated drugs, guns and money and arrested seven people after an investigation on Monday, Jan. 9. Investigators were alerted to possible illegal activity at a home in the the 5400 block of Cadillac Street. They and found people standing outside around 4 p.m.
