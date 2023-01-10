Read full article on original website
Finley: James should pass on Senate
Here's some unsolicited advice to new U.S. Rep. John James, who is considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat Democrat Debbie Stabenow is vacating. I understand why the open Senate seat is tempting for James, a Republican from Farmington Hills. The Senate is clearly his ambition. He ran four...
Stabenow says discovery of Biden's classified records 'embarrassing'
Washington ― Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Sunday it was "embarrassing" for President Joe Biden to have classified documents found at his Delaware home, while emphasizing that the White House has been cooperating with authorities. Biden's lawyers have said a "small number" of documents with classified markings from...
Insider: Some GOP lawmakers relegated to subcommittees after speaker vote
Lansing — Three Republican lawmakers who voted against the election of Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate last week were skipped over for positions on policy committees and, for now, will only get roles on subcommittees for the 2023-24 term. Reps. Matt Maddock of Milford, Angela Rigas of Alto, and...
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Trump, in newly released deposition, explains what he meant by 'swooned her': 'It's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F'
In an October 2022 deposition, Trump was asked about a post he wrote about E. Jean Carroll. In the post, Trump denied that he had ever "swooned" Carroll, who accuses him of raping her. Trump said he used the term because "it's a nicer word than the word that starts...
Activists, defense attorneys: Bernstein's apology not enough after berating fellow justice
The criminal justice reform community, legislators and defense attorneys remain upset after a Michigan Supreme Court justice publicly berated a fellow justice for hiring a formerly incarcerated person to be her clerk. Justice Richard Bernstein reached out to a Detroit News reporter last week to air his grievances with newly-appointed...
Additional classified documents found at President Biden's home, White House says
President Biden's lawyers found additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del., this week, the White House disclosed Saturday. Biden's personal lawyers initially found one document with a classified marking on Wednesday in a room adjacent to the garage and stopped searching the property because they do not have security clearance. A White House lawyer with a clearance, Richard Sauber, then searched the Wilmington residence on Thursday and found the additional documents, Sauber said in a statement.
