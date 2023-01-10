ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Detroit News

Finley: James should pass on Senate

Here's some unsolicited advice to new U.S. Rep. John James, who is considering a run for the U.S. Senate seat Democrat Debbie Stabenow is vacating. I understand why the open Senate seat is tempting for James, a Republican from Farmington Hills. The Senate is clearly his ambition. He ran four...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Detroit News

Stabenow says discovery of Biden's classified records 'embarrassing'

Washington ― Michigan U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow said Sunday it was "embarrassing" for President Joe Biden to have classified documents found at his Delaware home, while emphasizing that the White House has been cooperating with authorities. Biden's lawyers have said a "small number" of documents with classified markings from...
MICHIGAN STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
Detroit News

Additional classified documents found at President Biden's home, White House says

President Biden's lawyers found additional classified documents at his home in Wilmington, Del., this week, the White House disclosed Saturday. Biden's personal lawyers initially found one document with a classified marking on Wednesday in a room adjacent to the garage and stopped searching the property because they do not have security clearance. A White House lawyer with a clearance, Richard Sauber, then searched the Wilmington residence on Thursday and found the additional documents, Sauber said in a statement.
WILMINGTON, DE

