Notre Dame Must Find Success In Key Areas In The 2024 Class

The Notre Dame staff has several key areas they need to hit on in the 2024 class

With the 2023 recruiting class in the books, it is full sail ahead to 2024. The Notre Dame staff under Head Coach Marcus Freeman is quickly changing the way that the program tackles recruiting. There are several positions that have become major priorities, as well as changing the way that recruits are identified.

While the 2023 group was one the more well rounded recruiting classes in Irish program history, the added layer of the transfer portal makes roster construction and acquisition so important. Fixing holes that were previously created is a necessity, leaving some “must gets” in 2024.

Let’s take a look at a few priorities in the class for the 2024 recruiting class.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES ARE A PREMIUM

Notre Dame was able to put together a really good offensive line class in Harry Hiestand’s first cycle since returning to the Irish as their offensive line coach. That class included Charles Jagusah , who is considered a five-star caliber recruit according to On3. The Illinois native put together a tremendous senior campaign and has the looks of the next great offensive tackle for the Irish after Joe Alt and Blake Fisher move on.

Outside of Jagusah, the program has brought on a very intriguing group of Sullivan Absher , Sam Pendleton , Joe Otting and Christopher Terek . There is some belief that Absher could be a right tackle on the next level but if he can’t, there isn’t another offensive tackle amongst that group. That makes there a need to pull in a couple of true offensive tackles in 2024, especially since it is believed that it will be a smaller offensive line class in general.

The staff already has a commitment from Pennsylvania native Peter Jones but he also may project best inside long term. Massachusetts standout Guerby Lambert is the big name on the board to keep an eye on right now. He is the former teammate of 2023 Notre Dame signee Boubacar Traore .

FIND VYPERS

The Irish staff made it a priority to get longer and more athletic across the board, and they did just that. That includes on the defensive line, where the program put together a high upside four man class of Brenan Vernon , Boubacar Traore , Devan Houstan and Armel Mukam . The only issue is that all of the defensive lineman do fit a similar power profile. None of them are true Vyper types, leaving a bit of a void at the position.

Players like Elijah Rushing , Jacob Smith and Danny Okoye are some of the more talented players on the board, although the former is not the most realistic target for Notre Dame. There are a couple under the radar players like Arizona native Jaxson Jones , Hawaii standout Anelu Lafaele and Illinois star Marquise Lightfoot that are intriguing names to keep an eye on.

Regardless, getting two Vypers in the class could be possible in 2024.

GET DIFFERENCE MAKERS AT SAFETY

The whole Peyton Bowen fiasco really put a damper on what was arguably the most well balanced Irish class in a very long time. Notre Dame was still able to put together a very talented three man haul in Adon Shuler , Ben Minich and Brandyn Hillman but is still in need of difference makers at the position in 2024.

The program missed out on California star Peyton Woodyard , who opted for the University of Georgia over the weekend at the All-American Bowl. There are plenty of talented names on the board such as KJ Bolden , Brauntae Johnson , Mike Matthews and Ricardo Jones , but the staff needs to put in a lot of work on the board moving forward.

SIZE ON THE INTERIOR

One of the biggest improvements needed on the Notre Dame roster is acquiring more size on the interior of the defensive line. The Irish have gotten a lot of production from some underrated defensive tackles the likes of Jayson Ademilola and Howard Cross but really lack the size you prefer inside.

The team brought in a lot of length on the defensive line in the 2023 recruiting class and each has the type of frames to put substantial size on their frames long term. There is, however, still a need for ready made bulk at the position.

The Irish do have a commitment from New Jersey star Owen Wafle but he is a defensive lineman who will need to add substantial weight moving forward. Five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott plays his high school ball right down the road in Chicago and should be a player that is a priority for Notre Dame. Arkansas star TJ Lindsey is another early name to know who just checked in at 290 pounds at the Junior combine in San Antonio, Texas last week.

STOCK THE TIGHT END ROOM

There have been some defections from this tight end room this off-season already with All-American tight end Michael Mayer declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft and Cane Berrong entering the transfer portal. With injuries to Eli Raridon and Kevin Bauman as well, the depth of the tight end room has suddenly become a major question mark.

Welcoming 2023 tight end Cooper Flanagan to the room in June will be a major help but there is still a need to add more impact bodies to the room in 2024.

Notre Dame already has a commitment to North Carolina star pass catcher Jack Larsen and appears very interested in bringing in another talented player to the class. Names like Carter Nelson , Walter Matthews and Jaden Reddell are each players to keep a close eye on .

Gerad Parker , work your magic.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter