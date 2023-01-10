4 destinations to visit this winter for under $300 ✈️
Did you know? Winter is a great time to travel due to lower fares and smaller crowds — and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport’s 37 nonstop destinations and low fare options make it easier than ever to hit the skies.
Here are four of our top winter destination picks (all under $300 round trip):
Here are four of our top winter destination picks (all under $300 round trip):
Miami
$224+ | Late February | See fares + book
- Miami Design District, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, hopping nightlife
- Famous white sand beaches (where January and February temperatures average mid-70s)
$148+ | Late January | See fares + book
- Theme parks and good eats galore
- Palm trees + sunny weather in Malibu, Santa Monica, Laguna Beach, and more
$130+ | Early March | See fares + book
- Disney World (and other theme parks), where winter means lighter crowds
- Universal Studios, Legoland, Kennedy Space Center
$122+ | Late February | See fares + book
- French Quarter, Uptown, Garden District, Frenchman Street
- Mardi Gras kicks off Feb. 21 ( Pro tip: Plan ahead )
