4 destinations to visit this winter for under $300 ✈️

By Bethany Harris
 2 days ago
If you’re dreaming of a white sand beach, Miami is one of our top four destination picks to visit this winter.

Photo via Unsplash

Did you know? Winter is a great time to travel due to lower fares and smaller crowds — and Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport’s 37 nonstop destinations and low fare options make it easier than ever to hit the skies.


Here are four of our top winter destination picks (all under $300 round trip):

Miami
$224+ | Late February | See fares + book
  • Miami Design District, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, hopping nightlife
  • Famous white sand beaches (where January and February temperatures average mid-70s)
Get a dose of sunshine (and lots to do) in LA.

Photo via Unsplash

Los Angeles
$148+ | Late January | See fares + book
  • Theme parks and good eats galore
  • Palm trees + sunny weather in Malibu, Santa Monica, Laguna Beach, and more
Be sure to check out Disney World’s special offers page before going.

Photo via Unsplash

Orlando
$130+ | Early March | See fares + book
  • Disney World (and other theme parks), where winter means lighter crowds
  • Universal Studios, Legoland, Kennedy Space Center
There’s no place like New Orleans to see those iconic terraces.

Photo via Unsplash

New Orleans
$122+ | Late February | See fares + book
  • French Quarter, Uptown, Garden District, Frenchman Street
  • Mardi Gras kicks off Feb. 21 ( Pro tip: Plan ahead )
Ticket prices subject to change .*

