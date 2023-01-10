Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Lund’s Fisheries invests $2 million in new scallop processingDoug StewartCape May, NJ
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
Delaware witness says triangular object hovered over nearby fieldRoger MarshDelaware State
Related
Cape Gazette
Community Briefs 1/11/23
Lewes man at The Citadel honored for academic achievement. The Citadel announced Jackson Handlin of Lewes was awarded a gold star in recognition of academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester. Gold stars are awarded to cadets and students at The Citadel who achieved a 3.7 grade point average or higher. Those who achieve gold star recognition are also placed on The Citadel dean's list.
Cape Gazette
Italian American Heritage Club supports military veterans
Members of the Italian American Heritage Club of Sussex County recently presented supplies and toiletries to staff at Home of the Brave in Milford for military veteran residents, along with a surprise Italian meal of baked ziti and garlic bread. The Home of the Brave mission is to reduce homelessness...
Cape Gazette
Steven C. Swann, Millsboro resident
Steven C. Swann, 67, of Millsboro, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at home in the care of his devoted wife, Susan and VITAS Hospice. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to VITAS Hospice, 30265 Commerce Dr., Ste. 202, Millsboro, DE 19966. Arrangements provided...
Cape Gazette
Change in leadership for Rehoboth Beach Main Street
Rehoboth Beach Main Street, an organization focused on promoting downtown, has announced a change in leadership to the board of directors – Richard Byrne has taken over for Greer Maneval as president. Greer had been president of Main Street for four years, during which she oversaw a 10-fold growth...
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 1/10/23
The Delaware Department of Transportation announces the nighttime closure of Route 24 between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. through Friday, Jan. 13, for work on the Burtons Pond Dam. Detours: Westbound Route 24 traffic will turn right onto Robinsonville Road, left onto Conleys Chapel Road, left onto Beaver Dam Road, then left onto Hollymount Road to return to Route 24. Eastbound Route 24 traffic will turn left onto Hollymount Road, right onto Beaver Dam Road, right onto Conleys Chapel Road, then right onto Robinsonville Road to return to Route 24.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council denies land-use map change
A potentially precedent-setting amendment request to the Sussex County comprehensive plan future land-use map has been denied. At its Jan. 10 meeting, Sussex County Council voted 3-2 to deny a change from low-density area to coastal area, also a growth area, for a 247-acre parcel east of Route 1 across from the Cave Neck Road intersection.
Cape Gazette
Gerald R. Huss, proud veteran
Gerald R. Huss, 74, of Lewes, passed away tragically Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Lewes. He was born March 25, 1948, in Tiffin, Ohio, son of the late Oswald and Bernadine (Elchert) Huss. Gerald built an illustrious career in IT, working for such agencies as the Pentagon, U.S. Treasury Department,...
Cape Gazette
Historic Lewes Farmers Market announces 2023 scholarship recipients
For 16 years, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market has awarded scholarships to small-scale Delmarva farmers to help them attend sustainable farming conferences including the PASA Farming for the Future Conference, Future Harvest CASA Conference, and Mid-Atlantic Fruit and Vegetable Conference. This year, HLFM awarded three scholarships. A grant from the...
Cape Gazette
Outdoor cat houses to be given to colony caretakers Jan. 13
Humane Animal Partners, a statewide animal welfare organization with locations in Rehoboth Beach, Stanton/Christiana and Wilmington, is distributing 50 free outdoor cat houses for Sussex County cat colony caretakers. The cat houses will be available from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Friday, Jan. 13, at at HAP’s Rehoboth Beach adoption...
delawarepublic.org
Dover congregations receive training on how to provide homeless services
For many Dover-area churches and other places of worship, the sharp rise in unsheltered homelessness statewide means more people knocking on their doors or calling their offices searching for food, shelter or gas money. The people answering those calls – an administrative assistant, for instance – are often the only...
delawarepublic.org
DNREC issues Notice of Violation to campground community for wastewater issues
The owner of the Pine Haven Campground Community is issued a Notice of Violation for ongoing wastewater issues. DNREC issued the violations Tuesday after a month-long investigation into reports of illegal wastewater discharge within Pine Haven near Lincoln in Sussex County. The Notice of Violation faulted the Beach Bungalows DE,...
Cape Gazette
Charles Johnson, Lewes native
Charles (Michael) Johnson, 68, of Westminster, Md., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in the care of hospice after a courageous battle with ALS. He was born Sept. 29, 1954, in Lewes, but spent his later years in Gaithersburg, Md., and Westminster. Michael graduated from Cape Henlopen High School...
Cape Gazette
Gaia’s Organic Grocery opens on Forgotten Mile
Is there still a natural living and organic food store behind Bin 66 on the Forgotten Mile outside Rehoboth Beach? Yes, but it’s got a new name and new owners. Beginning with the turn of the calendar to 2023, Good Earth Market became Gaia’s Organic Grocery, and is now under the ownership of Kevin and Wendy Morris.
Cape Gazette
Eugene Thomas Kenton, Lewes native
Eugene “Gene” Thomas Kenton, 77, of Frankford, passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, Jan, 3, 2023, with family by his side. He was born Sept. 3, 1945, at Beebe Hospital in Lewes, son of the late Elsie Kenton and William H Kenton Sr. Gene grew up as...
Cape Gazette
James Carroll Crowl, helped others
James Carroll “Jim” Crowl, 82, of Lewes, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, as a result of an accident. Jim was born Jan. 22, 1940, the oldest son of the late Webster and Ruth Crowl. He was born and raised in Street, Md., on his parents’ farm, attended Highland Elementary School, and graduated from North Harford High School.
Cape Gazette
Jeanne Danko, devout Catholic, volunteer
Jeanne Danko of Ocean View passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at Cadia Healthcare Renaissance in Millsboro after a long illness with dementia. She was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Carbondale, W.Va., daughter of the late Sam and Mary Jane Lazarus, and sister of the late Antionette Lazarus of Delmar, Md.
Cape Gazette
Beebe taking over former Weis on Route 1
Beebe Healthcare has recently executed a long-term lease for the former Weis Markets building in the Rehoboth Marketplace Shopping Center on Route 1 at Miller Road. Beebe intends to convert the building for use as medical offices, population health services, and materials management and warehousing. “As the health system that...
Cape Gazette
Justice of the Peace Court a COVID hotspot
Since the COVID outbreak began, I have been fully vaccinated and boosted. I have been constantly protecting myself from any possible environment to ensure I reduce my exposure to this infectious disease. Now, I have COVID and I have a very strong opinion that I was exposed to the COVID disease at Justice of the Peace Court 2.
Back in session: Delaware lawmakers return to Dover with new look General Assembly
For the 152nd time, the Delaware General Assembly is in session. New legislators were sworn in Tuesday with plans for new legislation as well as finishing up old business that failed to pass in 2021. Governor John Carney’s veto of a bill legalizing recreational marijuana last year was on the...
Cape Gazette
Houston-White Co. thrived in Millsboro
Houston-White Co. was a mill and basket company founded in the late 19th century that thrived in the early 20th century in Millsboro. The large campus was located off Washington Street/Main Street and Monroe Street along the Pennsylvania Railroad tracks. Today, the site is across from Millsboro Town Hall and home to Brandywine Village Apartments, First Shore Federal and Tidemark Federal Credit Union. Houston-White was incorporated in 1905 by Sen. Henry Houston and William White. As the lumber business grew, they expanded their reach throughout the entire Eastern Seaboard and furthered their operations with a second mill in Lumberton, N.C. It wasn’t before they discovered a unique method of making agricultural baskets that would have a major impact on agricultural shipping throughout the entire United States.
Comments / 2