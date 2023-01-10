ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Lauren Boebert and Matt Gaetz mocked after appearing to get lost in the Capitol

Matt Gaetz and Lauren Boebert found themselves back in the crosshairs of Twitter trolls this week after video of them taking a wrong turn in the US Capitol spread online.The pair, who are often spotted walking together in the Capitol, made headlines just last month after they were seen ignoring a Capitol Police officer’s stated commands ordering them to pass through a nearby metal detector before entering the House floor for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech.The two were talking to a scrum of reporters about Tuesday’s election for House speaker — the two are both members of a rebel...
FLORIDA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
Toby Hazlewood

Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Tries To Skip Capitol Security While Heading to Ukraine President’s Address to Congress

Matt GaetzPhoto byGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On December 21, it was reported that Florida Republican Matt Gaetz, together with Lauren Boebert of Colorado were apprehended by Capitol Police Officers as they apparently attempted to bypass security checkpoints while heading to hear President Zelensky of Ukraine address Congress.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

Omar isn’t afraid of McCarthy — but his purge vows are ominous

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy recently restated his promise to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, claiming it was because of “her repeated antisemitic and anti-American remarks.”. In reality, McCarthy has admitted that this is retaliation for lawmakers (including some Republicans) having removed GOP Reps....
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors

A fundraiser for Rep. George Santos allegedly posed as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff in a bid to fundraise money from wealthy donors, according to CNBC. Sam Miele, who worked for Santos' campaign, is said to have impersonated Dan Meyer, who has served as McCarthy's chief of staff since 2019, in phone calls to donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, people familiar with the matter said, per CNBC.
OHIO STATE

