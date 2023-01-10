Read full article on original website
Destination Tomorrow awards grants from national LGBTQ impact fund
Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx in New York City and Atlanta, has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 TRANScend Community Impact Fund. Support by Gilead Sciences, the TRANScend fund aims to address the disproportionate impact of HIV within transgender communities. To that...
Simons Foundation issues a call for vision statements for neuroscience collaborations
The mission of the Simons Foundation is to advance the frontiers of research in mathematics and the basic sciences. The goal of the Simons Collaborations is to bring together groups of outstanding scientists to address topics of fundamental scientific importance, focusing on fields in which significant new developments have created novel opportunities for exploration. Each collaboration is funded for ten years to enable bold, creative, and innovative research (with a review at year five).
Indigenous tech group asks Apache Foundation to change its name
A group representing Indigenous people in technology is calling on the Apache Software Foundation to change its name, based in part on the foundation's code of conduct. Nonprofit group Natives in Tech writes in a blog post that while many organizations have appropriated indigenous culture, "none of them are as large, prestigious, or well-known as The Apache Software Foundation is in software circles." The organization takes issue with Apache co-creator Brian Behlendorf's explanation for why he suggested the name and its "Spaghetti Western" tropes, as well as the Foundation's feather logo and its stated "reverence and appreciation" for a singular, broadly described "Apache" identity.
Morris J. & Betty Kaplun Foundation invites applications for Youth Board grants program
The Morris J. & Betty Kaplun Foundation Youth Board invites applications for grant proposals for its winter 2022-23 grant cycle. The Kaplun Foundation Youth Board is an initiative of the Morris J. & Betty Kaplun Foundation. Established in 2019, the initiative allows high school and first-year college students to learn about concepts of Jewish philanthropy, explore Jewish values, dive into grantmaking, and review and analyze grant proposals during a series of online board meetings over a school year.
Chaumet Launches Award for Female-led Cultural Projects
PARIS — Chaumet is kicking off the first edition of the Echo Culture Awards, a program that aims to distinguish women who lead grassroots cultural projects. At the launch conference on Thursday, the jeweler’s chief executive officer Jean-Marc Mansvelt said he’d “often been struck by the quality, the generosity and the self-evidence” of these types of projects aiming to “ensure culture remains a great opportunity to foster bonding and solidarity.”More from WWDChaumet Place Vendôme store reopeningChaumet Celebrates French Cinema Young TalentsThe 2023 Golden Globes After-Party Hosted by Billboard When looking into such initiatives, the executive said he noticed many were led by...
Pew Center for Arts & Heritage invites applications for project grants
The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage (the Center) is a multidisciplinary grantmaker and hub for knowledge sharing dedicated to fostering a vibrant and diverse cultural community in Greater Philadelphia. The Center invites applications for project grants in its Exhibitions & Public Interpretation and Performance programs. Projects must deliver distinctive,...
Hearing Health Foundation invites applications for Emerging Research Grants program
The mission of the Hearing Health Foundation is to prevent and cure hearing loss and tinnitus through groundbreaking research and to promote hearing health. To that end, the foundation invites applications for its Emerging Research Grants program. Through the program, grants of up to $50,000 over one year will be awarded to early stage investigators in support of several topic areas, including but not limited to age-related hearing loss; auditory and vestibular implants; hearing aids; Central Auditory Processing Disorder; diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of hearing loss and balance disturbance; epidemiology of auditory and vestibular disorders; hearing loss in children and pediatric hearing disorders; human genetics and mouse models of peripheral and central auditory/balance dysfunction; human otopathology; hyperacusis; innovation in cellular and molecular therapies; Ménière’s disease; physiology of hearing and balance; tinnitus; Usher syndrome; and vestibular disorders.
Lilly Endowment awards $28.7 million to Fund for Sacred Places
Partners for Sacred Places and the National Trust for Historic Preservation have announced grants totaling more than $28.7 million from the Indianapolis-based Lilly Endowment in support of the National Fund for Sacred Places program. The renewal grants will extend the program, which provides financial and technical support to community-serving historic...
Spanish On The Way To Be an American Language
For the Hispanic society of America, Spanish is not a foreign language in the United States."It has been around for centuries since the first Spanish settlers arrived in Florida in 1513". Another U.S. organisation, the Indigenous Language Institute says that, when Juan Ponce de León arrived to the coast of what is now Florida, "there was a vibrant Native American population that spoke neither English or Spanish but their own indigenous languages".
America’s Biggest Museums Fail to Return Native American Human Remains
The remains of more than 100,000 Native Americans are held by prestigious U.S. institutions, despite a 1990 law meant to return them to tribal nations. Here’s how the ancestors were stolen — and how tribes are working to get them back.
Lilly Endowment invites applications for initiative to strengthen Christian preaching
The Lilly Endowment Inc. invites applications for a new initiative to help Christian pastors strengthen their abilities to proclaim the gospel in more engaging and effective ways. The ultimate aim is to foster and support preaching that inspires, encourages, and guides people to come to know and love God and live out their Christian faith more fully.
Computer scientist helps preserve endangered language for future generations
A Chinese language at risk of extinction is being kept alive for future generations with the help of Department of Computer Science research. Using natural language processing (NLP)—computational processes designed to understand speech and text as humans can—the Gyalrong language and the rich cultural history it carries are being preserved.
2022 in perspective: Social issue engagement driven by political movements
2022 in perspective: Social issue engagement driven by political movements. As we enter 2023, we see from last year’s Cause and Social Influence (CSI) research that actions supporting social issues and engagement are being driven largely by political movements. This isn’t so much new as heightened to a degree we haven’t experienced for some time because of the polarized atmosphere we live in today. The situation calls for a new response from cause leaders.
‘A Child of the Indian Race’: Memoir chronicles activist’s adoption, return to roots
This story is being co-published with The Imprint, a nonprofit news outlet covering child welfare and youth justice. For years, Sandy White Hawk has been invited to bring the Wabléniča Ceremony to Indigenous communities around the country, welcoming home fellow adoptees taken through adoption and foster care. Using...
Community Foundation of Dunn County invites applications for projects to benefit the region
The Community Foundation of Dunn County in Menomonie, Wisconsin, aims to promote charitable giving that creates a permanent source of capital to benefit and enrich the quality of life for everyone in the Dunn County area. To that end, the foundation invites applications from area nonprofits, government organizations, and community...
The Women Making the Art World More Equitable Through Tech
While the recent collapse of the crypto landscape and subsequent NFT market crash have stoked widespread apprehension about the future of blockchain-driven technology, Jordan Huelskamp and Charlie Jarvis believe it’s the key to making the art world more equitable and transparent. The two entrepreneurs, who met as students at Stanford University, have each launched a digital platform that aims to revolutionize the art market in its own right, relying on tech to reform the sales and acquisitions processes for both artists and collectors alike.
The “Declaration of North American” (DNA) is a statement of principles and values that proclaims the values of the countries on the continent of North America.
Today, Mexico City hosted the 10th North American Leaders’ Summit, in which Presidents Andrés Manuel López Obrador and Joseph R. Biden, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came together to discuss. The leaders are resolute to safeguard our area’s safety, success, sustainability and inclusion with pledges throughout six sections: 1) range, equity and inclusion; 2) climate alteration and the natural world; 3) competitiveness; 4) relocation and progress; 5) wellbeing; and 6) provincial security. North America has a distinct past and civilization that stresses innovation, equitable expansion, and trade that is helpful for both sides to generate comprehensive fiscal openings for the advantage of our population. We are more than just next-door neighbors and collaborators. The members of our group are connected through the ties of family and friendship and are profoundly devoted to freedom, justice, human rights, equality, and democracy. This is the foundation of North American culture, emphasizing Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. The variedness, fairness, and inclusion of our nations form the basis of its power, cheerfulness, and ability to recover. Our main priority is to make sure that underprivileged groups have a chance to take part in the political and economic aspects of our countries without any form of discrimination. The three leaders, President López Obrador, President Biden, and Prime Minister Trudeau all agree that advancing their objectives include protecting civil rights, promoting racial justice, augmenting shields for LGBTQI+ individuals, and generating equitable consequences for everyone. Collaborating with Indigenous Peoples, we will ensure that we promote creativity and resourcefulness that respects ancient wisdom, support Indigenous-led progression, and create employment opportunities.
