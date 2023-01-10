Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Sionic Appoints Matthew Watson as Chief Technology Officer
Sionic, a leading provider of omni-commerce, faster digital payments solutions, today announced it has appointed Matthew Watson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Watson brings more than 30 years of experience and a proven track record of success in developing and delivering enterprise technology solutions in a broad range of verticals including travel, insurance, medical, automotive and pre-paid industries. As CTO, he will oversee the company’s global IT initiatives, as well as support the recent surge in consumer demand for faster, secure and more responsible payments solutions.
World Screen News
Monday Media Appoints New CEO & CCO
Monday Media has named Martin Dalgaard as the new group CEO, while Palle Strøm takes on the post of chief creative officer. Dalgaard comes from a position as COO for Monday Group and managing director for Monday Denmark. Strøm, who joined Monday after several years as program director at TV 2 Denmark, moves up from his position as head of development for Monday Denmark.
Symrise Investing in Ignite Venture Studios
PARIS — German fragrance and flavors supplier Symrise is taking part in a Series A funding round of Ignite Venture Studios, which creates and invests in start-up ventures linked to beauty, health and wellness. It is based in the U.S. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. “By investing...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Zaxby’s names KFC veteran as new chief supply chain officer
Athens, Ga.-based Zaxby’s announced the appointment of Carl Mount as chief supply chain officer Tuesday, effective Jan. 17. Mount comes to the 900-unit chicken chain most recently from Starbucks, where he served as senior vice president for supply chain operations. But he brings extensive experience in the chicken segment, having previously worked as head of supply chain for KFC Global.
ON Partners Reports 115% Growth, Appoints Tim Conti and Matt Mooney Co-Presidents
CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Charles Stanley Retires From De Beers
Charles Stanley, president of De Beers Brands in North America, and head of Forevermark’s U.S. division since its inception, is retiring after more than 20 years with De Beers. Stanley (pictured) will hand over his official duties during the month of January and remain with the brand through the...
Save A Lot Appoints Retail Executive Cathy Skula to Board of Directors
SAINT ANN, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 11, 2023-- Moran Foods, LLC (Save A Lot) today announced that Cathy Skula has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors as an Independent Director, effective immediately. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005838/en/ (Photo courtesy of Cathy Skula)
Fifth Wall Expands Into APAC With The Addition Of Real Estate Industry Veteran & Opening Of Singapore Office
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Fifth Wall —the 1 largest venture capital firm focused on technology for the global real estate industry—including those which decarbonize the sector, today announced its expansion into Asia-Pacific (APAC) with the notable appointment of industry veteran Yvonne Voon as a Partner covering APAC and opening of the firm’s Singapore office, its first in the region. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005062/en/ Yvonne Voon, Partner, APAC (Photo: Business Wire)
World Screen News
Genius Brands Consolidates Consumer Platforms Under New Label
Genius Brands International is consolidating Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network and Ameba TV under the new banner Genius Networks, to be led by Todd Steinman. Steinman, a veteran digital media and entertainment executive, joined Genius Brands last year as chief revenue and marketing officer for Kartoon Channel! He has been promoted to spearhead the newly created business unit as president of Genius Networks.
OneRail Adds Freight Tech Heavy-Hitter Shawna Baker to Its High-Performing Executive Leadership Team
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- OneRail, an innovative leading provider of solutions in last mile delivery fulfillment, today announced the addition of Shawna Baker as its new VP of Partnerships & Business Development. Baker will be responsible for defining the strategy and framework for both functions, as well as onboarding the teams to support them. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005616/en/ Shawna Baker, VP of Partnerships & Business Development (Photo: Business Wire)
wealthinsidermag.com
Andy Overstreet Helps Brands Scale with Overstreet Marketing Group
Digital marketing has not only helped brands reach global customers but has also boosted customer interaction and engagement to keep brands in the limelight. Furthermore, it is the most cost-effective, efficient, and rapid marketing medium for reaching highly targeted customers. Given all of the advantages of digital marketing, it is understandable that brands will flock to digital platforms to grow their businesses, making it an extremely competitive space for any new brand to gain recognition. This is where proven marketing techniques and expert strategies work to help businesses go from zero to global brands. Overstreet Marketing Group is one such marketing agency that offers customized services to businesses of all sizes and niches.
Raven White creates tailored luxury brand activations
Raven White, the founder of EnVision Firm, has curated in-person events, experiences, and activations that forge lasting emotional connections between a brand and its target audiences for over nine years. White, a Howard University alumna, creates exceptional, exclusive, and unforgettable experiences globally. We continue to dive deeper into a socially...
salestechstar.com
Kore.ai Launches RetailAssist at NRF 2023
Conversational AI leader announces an enterprise solution to deliver omnichannel shopping experiences, personalize offerings and increase customer loyalty. Kore.ai, a world-leading enterprise conversational AI software platform and solutions company, announced that it will be launching RetailAssist, a conversational commerce assistant solution for the retail industry at the National Federation of Retailers show (NRF 2023) in New York City on January 14, 2023.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Sarine To Purchase GCAL—Here’s What That Means
Israeli equipment maker Sarine Technologies has signed a nonbinding memorandum of understanding to purchase a majority share in New York City–based grading lab Gem Certification & Assurance Lab (GCAL). Terms were not announced. The all-cash agreement is subject to the standard due diligence reviews and to reaching a definitive...
mytotalretail.com
5 Marketing Tips to Position Your Brand for Success in 2023
Total Retail recently published its Top 50 Tips of 2022 report. This annual feature includes advice on how to run a more efficient and profitable retail business, and covers multiple functions for doing so, including marketing. Below are five tips designed for retail marketers that will help them position their brands for success in 2023 and beyond:
