Miami, FL

msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Reuters

World Bank warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - This Jan. 10 story has been corrected to show the euro zone 2023 GDP forecast as flat, not 0.5% growth. The World Bank slashed its 2023 growth forecasts on Tuesday to levels teetering on the brink of recession for many countries as the impact of central bank rate hikes intensifies, Russia's war in Ukraine continues, and the world's major economic engines sputter.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO

Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
AFP

Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fueling hopes of less hawkish Fed

Consumer inflation in the United States is set to ease further in December, analysts say, in an encouraging trend that could bring some reprieve from rising interest rates. But analysts expect the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, to flatline between November and December in figures due to be released Thursday.
msn.com

Wall Street Believes the Euro Rally is Just Getting Started

(Bloomberg) -- The collective hive mind of Wall Street is backing a view that the euro rally is just getting started. With energy prices tumbling and calls for a region-wide recession falling to the wayside, a clear narrative is emerging that the worst of the economic damage is over and European assets are cheap.
NASDAQ

JPMorgan CEO Says Fed May Raise Interest Rates to 6%

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the interest rate needed to slow inflation to where it needs to be "may very well be 6%" in an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday. The current Federal Reserve interest rate, also known as the federal funds rate, is 4.25% to 4.5% as of Dec. 14, 2022. That's a 15-year high.
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...

