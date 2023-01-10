Read full article on original website
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Top Biden advisor says the U.S. economy has a ‘fighting chance’ of avoiding a recession with a ‘soft landing’
It’s hard to avoid the doom and gloom about where the U.S. economy is headed. High-profile business leaders and top economists have been warning for months about a looming recession, with many criticizing the Fed for keeping interest rates too high in its effort to tame inflation. But Heather...
More interest rate hikes coming? Fed will remain committed to reducing inflation, official says
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – The Federal Reserve remains committed to reducing inflation in the U.S. economy, an official told an audience at the 21st Annual Economic Forecast Forum on Friday afternoon. According to Tom Barkin, the president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, demand for goods...
Jerome Powell Says It's 'Inappropriate' For Federal Reserve To Promote Climate Action
“We are not and we will not be a climate policymaker,” he told a panel in Stockholm.
Goldman Sachs Begins Cutting 3,200 Jobs in its Largest Layoffs Since the Financial Crisis
Goldman Sachs is planning to start laying off up to 3,200 employees, about 7 percent of its workforce, this week, Bloomberg reported today (Jan. 9). It marks the largest job cut at the investment bank since the 2008 financial crisis but is smaller than the previously reported 4,000. Goldman’s share...
Global Recession Will Push Bitcoin Price to Remarkable Highs In 2023 — Bloomberg Analysts
Bitcoin’s turbulent performance in 2022 hasn’t deterred big players from predicting a promising run for the asset in 2023. Bloomberg is one such platform with a bullish outlook on Bitcoin and presents notable reasons why the asset is poised to see rapid growth in the new year. Bloomberg...
The Fed wants a recession and is desperate to convince markets it's serious about bringing inflation down, Bank of America chief economist says
The Fed wants a recession to convince markets it's serious about bringing inflation down, BofA's chief economist Ethan Harris said. "They told us they want a weak economy. I think that's a very friendly way of saying you want a recession," Harris warned. He predicted the central bank would raise...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise after busy day of Fedspeak, Powell comments
U.S. stocks closed higher Tuesday, even as Wall Street processed hawkish rate talk from Federal Reserve officials and remarks on inflation from Chair Jerome Powell at an event hosted by Sweden's central bank. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) rose 0.7%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added nearly 200 points,...
World Bank warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - This Jan. 10 story has been corrected to show the euro zone 2023 GDP forecast as flat, not 0.5% growth. The World Bank slashed its 2023 growth forecasts on Tuesday to levels teetering on the brink of recession for many countries as the impact of central bank rate hikes intensifies, Russia's war in Ukraine continues, and the world's major economic engines sputter.
Dollar slides to nearly 9-month low vs euro after U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled to a nearly nine-month low against the euro on Thursday after data showed U.S. inflation was easing, prompting bets that the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive with rate hikes going forward.
Concerns over a 'white collar recession' grow as Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Amazon and others cut jobs
With Goldman Sachs beginning layoffs this week, many are worried that the worst is yet to come for professionals across all industries as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.
Goldman Sachs bankers have nickname for layoff bloodbath planned by CEO
Goldman Sachs is expected to fire about 3,200 workers starting on Wednesday — a massive bloodbath that bankers at the firm are calling “David’s Demolition Day,” The Post has learned. Word of the layoffs by hard-charging chief executive David Solomon spread at the Wall Street giant’s headquarters in downtown Manhattan on Friday after a partner in the wealth management division was overheard telling a colleague that culling would begin the following week, sources said. The firings — short of an earlier report that predicted as many as 4,000 casualties — are nevertheless the most significant since Goldman culled its ranks following the...
U.S. banks get ready for shrinking profits and recession
NEW YORK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. banking giants are forecast to report lower fourth quarter profits this week as lenders stockpile rainy-day funds to prepare for an economic slowdown that is battering investment banking.
Currency experts are turning bullish on the euro as Europe looks to hold off a recession
"The euro is trading within its late December range, but incoming data since the beginning of 2023 suggest to us that it should be stronger," Steve Englander, head of global G-10 FX research at Standard Chartered, said in a note Monday. Incoming data trends suggest a need for continued hawkishness...
Analysts expect slowing US inflation, fueling hopes of less hawkish Fed
Consumer inflation in the United States is set to ease further in December, analysts say, in an encouraging trend that could bring some reprieve from rising interest rates. But analysts expect the consumer price index (CPI), a key inflation gauge, to flatline between November and December in figures due to be released Thursday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Goes Quiet As Bond Markets See Recession, Rate Cuts
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said nothing about rate hikes during a speech in Stockholm Tuesday. His silence spoke volumes.
Wall Street Believes the Euro Rally is Just Getting Started
(Bloomberg) -- The collective hive mind of Wall Street is backing a view that the euro rally is just getting started. With energy prices tumbling and calls for a region-wide recession falling to the wayside, a clear narrative is emerging that the worst of the economic damage is over and European assets are cheap.
JPMorgan CEO Says Fed May Raise Interest Rates to 6%
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the interest rate needed to slow inflation to where it needs to be "may very well be 6%" in an interview with FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo Tuesday. The current Federal Reserve interest rate, also known as the federal funds rate, is 4.25% to 4.5% as of Dec. 14, 2022. That's a 15-year high.
European Markets Retreat as Investors Gauge Inflation Outlook, Fed Comments
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets retreated on Tuesday, with caution returning to global sentiment as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell gave a speech to Sweden's Riksbank. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.56% lower provisionally, with retail stocks shedding 1.4% to lead losses as all...
Goldman Sachs to lay off as many as 3,200 employees this week
Goldman Sachs plans to lay off more than 3,000 employees this week, a source familiar with the matter said. However, the firm will still continue to strategically hire.
