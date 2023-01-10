Read full article on original website
What We Know About 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'
Judy Blume's famous coming-of-faith book is being turned into a flick.
Will Smith Was Spat On By A Costar On The Set Of His New Movie, "Emancipation"
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past
While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
ETOnline.com
See Jennifer Grey Transform Into Gwen Shamblin in 'Starving for Salvation' Trailer
Jennifer Grey is taking on controversial religious leader Gwen Shamblin in a new Lifetime movie, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation. "I love the scale and the scale loves me!" Grey as Shamblin remarks happily in the trailer, which shows how the Tennessee native combined her faith and experience as a dietitian to develop a popular Christian weight loss program, The Weigh Down, in the 1980s.
George Jones, Tammy Wynette’s Daughter Reveals Reaction to ‘George And Tammy’ Showtime Series
Georgette Jones believes her parents would have approved of Showtime’s newest hit, George & Tammy. The six-part biopic officially dropped on December 4. And a new installment will play each Sunday until January 8. Georgette has already had a sneak peek at the entire series, and she believes it is a raw and true depiction of her parents’ troubled romance.
womenworking.com
Sam Elliot and Katharine Ross: A Hollywood Love Story Come True
Hollywood romances seem to be destined to fail right from the start. Celebrity divorces and affairs litter tabloid headlines week in and week out. In the midst of all the drama, the 38-year-long marriage between actor Sam Elliot and actress Katharine Ross has stood the test of time as one of the most prized Hollywood love stories.
‘General Hospital’ Star Genie Francis Condemns “Inappropriate” Luke & Laura Rape Storyline: “It’s Been a Burden I’ve Had To Carry”
General Hospital celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, and the show is pulling out all the stops (the Nurses Ball is back!)… But when a show lasts as long as General Hospital — the longest-running drama currently on television — the show is bound to have some storylines that don’t age well. During General Hospital’s presentation at the 2023 Television Critics Association winter tour, one of the most tenured actors on the series spoke about one of the most popular — and problematic — storylines, not only in General Hospital history, but television history. That storyline is, of course, the Luke...
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
TODAY.com
‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ actor Bob Penny dies at 87
Character actor Bob Penny, who had roles in box-office hits "Forrest Gump" and "Sweet Home Alabama," died on Christmas Day at the age of 87. Born Robert Lynn Penny in Anniston, Alabama, on June 29, 1935, the entertainer gained fame for his on-screen career, which kicked off in the 1980s. But he’d established himself in a very different role decades prior to that.
‘Babylon’ Star Margot Robbie Thought She Might Never Work Again After Leonardo DiCaprio Smack
Margot Robbie thought her career was over long before "Babylon" because of a crazy audition moment where she smacked Leonardo DiCaprio.
Shemar Moore Is Going To Be A Girl Dad!
You heard right, the sultry and suave 52 -year-old Shemar Moore is finally joining the club he never thought he’d be invited to — fatherhood! The Criminal Minds star recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show, where he shocked fans with the news. Moore then shared footage on...
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Is Tom Hanks at His Most Insufferable
Tom Hanks is one of a handful of true American sweethearts. That’s a prestigious honor, bestowed upon him, Anne Hathaway, and that kid from TikTok who really loves corn. And it’s not to be taken lightly. We rely on these figures to make us smile, laugh, and dazzle us with their performances—even when their films are bad. Unfortunately, Hanks is on the verge of being stripped of his title after trying our patience one too many times.
wegotthiscovered.com
A steamy spy story that found tepid box office success tries and fails to titillate its targets on streaming
As the old saying goes, sex is one of the easiest things to sell to a mainstream audiences, which is probably one of the main reasons why the unstoppably uninteresting Red Sparrow proved to be such a sleeper hit at the box office after releasing in March of 2018. It...
‘A Man Called Otto’ Review: Tom Hanks, Mariana Trevino & A Cat Make This American Remake Irresistible
When you have an international best seller that was on the NYT list for 42 weeks and then made into a multi-Oscar-nominated Swedish film that became the third-most successful in the history of that country Ingmar Bergman called home, you might wonder what the need was for an English-language American remake. The answer is a chance to give Tom Hanks a role he can run with and, more important, to bring a very human, often funny, character-driven story back to light in a time that needs it more than ever. Related Story 2023 Domestic Box Office To Hit $9 Billion Fueled...
George Jones And Tammy Wynette's Actual Daughter Will Appear In The George And Tammy Finale
The Showtime limited series "George and Tammy" chronicles the lives and careers of legendary country singers George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The series explores both their climb to success and their turbulent personal relationship, which begins when Tammy leaves her second husband, Don Chapel, and embarks on a career and marriage with George that includes highs like Tammy's recording of "Stand by Your Man" and lows such as George's destructive alcoholism.
Harry snubs royal family members in acknowledgements section of new book Spare
Members of the royal family have been omitted from the acknowledgements section of the Duke of Sussex’s new book.Harry’s autobiography Spare, due out on Tuesday, has sparked a furore, with revelations including how the Prince of Wales physically attacked him, how he killed 25 Taliban members during the Afghanistan conflict, and a recounting of taking cocaine and magic mushrooms.There is no mention of his brother William, his father the King or his grandmother, the late Queen, or other royal family members in the opening acknowledgements section, although he does thank his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, and children Archie and...
Here’s the trailer for ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret’—prepare to feel ALL your feelings
After more than 50 years since its publication, “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” is finally coming to the big screen. The first trailer for the beloved coming-of-age story by legendary author Judy Blume was released today. The movie features newcomer Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Barry’ season 4 has finished filming but Henry Winkler is playing coy about its future
According to Barry actor Henry Winkler, season four is in pretty much in the can save for a bit of post-production. But don’t ask the seasoned comedy performer whether or not we’ll be seeing a fifth season of the hit “assassin goes to acting class” black comedy. He’s too nervous to answer.
