Adding Robots to Help Nurses?
Specializes in Private Duty Pediatrics. Has 44 years experience. What do you think? They make a big point about how robots can make a run to the pharmacy to pick up meds, bring meal trays, etc., but why don't they hire people to do these extra tasks that use up so much of the nurse's time?
How Case Managers and Disability Management Specialists Can Help Address Inequities
Specializes in Case Manager Certifications. Early in my career, I considered myself understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion, but I hadn't yet directly seen the impact of health disparities. I was conducting in-home achievement testing for employers to assess employees' cognitive abilities. One day, I visited a residence in a chaotic neighborhood with excessive loud noise, too many people without enough space, and children running in and out. Conditions were not conducive to administer the testing, but there were no other options for the employee. I was not surprised to see the employee's scores were poor. Knowing their environment, I was obligated to share my concerns that the scores were affected by external factors.
Beyond the Bedside: From Coding Patients to Coding Charts
Specializes in Emergency. Has 22 years experience. Simply stated, "clinical documentation" refers to the information entered into a patient's medical record by the healthcare professional. While the data captured is specific to each patient, the components of the medical record are mostly universal. Below are some examples of documentation you will find in a medical chart:
