Specializes in Case Manager Certifications. Early in my career, I considered myself understanding of diversity, equity, and inclusion, but I hadn't yet directly seen the impact of health disparities. I was conducting in-home achievement testing for employers to assess employees' cognitive abilities. One day, I visited a residence in a chaotic neighborhood with excessive loud noise, too many people without enough space, and children running in and out. Conditions were not conducive to administer the testing, but there were no other options for the employee. I was not surprised to see the employee's scores were poor. Knowing their environment, I was obligated to share my concerns that the scores were affected by external factors.

2 DAYS AGO