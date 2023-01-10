Read full article on original website
John Fetterman hasn't given a single interview since election, amid questions about fitness
Senator-elect John Fetterman, D-Penn., has not given a single interview since his win in the 2022 midterm elections as questions swirl about his fitness for office.
At the end of his first Congress, Biden is already a consequential president
To say that times were not normal at the beginning of Joe Biden’s presidency is an understatement worthy of some award.
Doug Mastriano ‘apparently’ called Mike Pence on the day of the Capitol attack
A newly-released transcript from the January 6 House select committee sheds light on Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s deposition in August. Mastriano, a Republican representing Adams and Franklin counties, didn’t answer questions during the deposition, which was held over video chat. He and his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, left the call after Parlatore asked several questions about committee procedure.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
'Damaging cuts' to Medicare and Social Security are looking more likely with McCarthy as House speaker. Here's what it will mean for retirees.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made concessions to far-right GOP members to win his seat, which likely include cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
Republican Governor Says It's Time To Leave Trump In The Rearview Mirror
"He's done his time, he's done his service, we're moving on," said New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu.
Republicans ask why Biden classified documents not revealed until after election
Republicans on Tuesday demanded to know why the fact Joe Biden had classified documents at his think tank wasn't revealed until after the midterm election, with one calling it a 'cover up.'
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents
Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
Donald Trump tops Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in fresh national polls
The former President bested the Florida Governor in a crowded field, conforming with other recent polling.
Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump
Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
Think DeSantis Can Beat Trump In GOP Race? Not If This Happens, Polls Show
The 2024 presidential election is around 22 months away but could heat up as a big topic in 2023. Three candidates currently lead the way in polls ahead of the next presidential election. Here’s a look at one big factor that may decide who wins the Republican nomination:. What...
Classified documents from Biden's time as vice president discovered at Penn Biden Center, White House says
A batch of records from Biden's time as Vice President, including a “small number of documents with classified markings,” were discovered at the Penn Biden Center, according to the White House.
Biden outpaces Trump and Obama with 97 federal judicial nominees by end of second year
President Joe Biden has outpaced two of his predecessors with the confirmation of 97 judges by the end of his second year in office, with it achieving the most diverse nominees in history.
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
White House: Classified documents found at Biden's home in Delaware
Documents with classified markings from President Biden's time as vice president were found at his home in Wilmington, Del., the White House says.
While relaxing in the tropics, Biden gives some serious thought to the subject, "To be or not to be (a 2024 candidate)?"
Kingshill is the U.S. Virgin Islands capital. While on vacation in the Caribbean, Vice President Joe Biden is probably contemplating a run for president in 2020. Former Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have just arrived in St. Croix for a New Year's holiday, and although Biden has already stated his intention to run for reelection in 2024, he says he won't make a final decision on the matter until he and his family have discussed it.
