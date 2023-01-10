Kingshill is the U.S. Virgin Islands capital. While on vacation in the Caribbean, Vice President Joe Biden is probably contemplating a run for president in 2020. Former Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have just arrived in St. Croix for a New Year's holiday, and although Biden has already stated his intention to run for reelection in 2024, he says he won't make a final decision on the matter until he and his family have discussed it.

9 DAYS AGO