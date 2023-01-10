ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WITF

Doug Mastriano ‘apparently’ called Mike Pence on the day of the Capitol attack

A newly-released transcript from the January 6 House select committee sheds light on Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s deposition in August. Mastriano, a Republican representing Adams and Franklin counties, didn’t answer questions during the deposition, which was held over video chat. He and his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore, left the call after Parlatore asked several questions about committee procedure.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
brytfmonline.com

Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict

NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
msn.com

'Lock him up': Republicans erupt at Biden over classified documents

Republican detractors were quick to put President Joe Biden on blast over revelations that classified documents from his vice president days surfaced at a Biden-aligned think tank late last year. Drawing parallels with the document ordeal plaguing former President Donald Trump, Republicans scorned Biden and demanded accountability. They emphasized that,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Examiner

Independent voters abandon Biden, choose DeSantis and Trump

Independent voters have lost faith in President Joe Biden to handle the problems facing the United States and would choose former President Donald Trump or Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis instead in 2024, according to a new post-election survey of the influential and growing group. In a new Zogby Poll shared...
FLORIDA STATE
Malek Sherif

While relaxing in the tropics, Biden gives some serious thought to the subject, "To be or not to be (a 2024 candidate)?"

Kingshill is the U.S. Virgin Islands capital. While on vacation in the Caribbean, Vice President Joe Biden is probably contemplating a run for president in 2020. Former Vice President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have just arrived in St. Croix for a New Year's holiday, and although Biden has already stated his intention to run for reelection in 2024, he says he won't make a final decision on the matter until he and his family have discussed it.

