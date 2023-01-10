Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman celebrates 105 years of life
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain woman is celebrating a major milestone. Mrs. Winnell Cunningham-Shaw turned 105-years-old on Jan. 7. Cunningham-Shaw was born on Jan. 7, 1918, in Lawrenceville to Dora Streaty and Linn Cunningham. In 1930 at the age of 12, she relocated to Atlanta to...
claytoncrescent.org
Sheriff’s race qualifying opens Jan. 23
The Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration has set the qualifying dates for the March 21 special election, which includes the sheriff’s race and a SPLOST measure for Clayton County Schools. Candidates who plan to run for sheriff will be able to file qualification papers Monday, January 23...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Residents concerned after bullet hits DeKalb County home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Residents in a DeKalb County neighborhood are concerned after a bullet hit a woman’s home. Sharonda Bryant said she was laying just feet away from her bathroom with her son when the gunshots started. “My first reaction was to check my son,” she...
atlantaonthecheap.com
Explore the Enchanted Woodland Trail at Chattahoochee Nature Center
There may be no wildflowers in bloom or leaves on the trees, but there’s a special magic to a winter walk at Chattahoochee Nature Center this month. The Enchanted Woodland Trail features fairy houses and gnome homes along the path. You’re invited to bundle up, slow down, and search for these whimsical houses made of natural objects as you stroll the trails.
Here's how to get free tickets to the Georgia Aquarium
ATLANTA — To celebrate the entry of their 40 millionth guest, the Georgia Aquarium is giving away free tickets to one lucky person, according to a post on their Facebook page. The contest started on Wednesday and will end on Jan. 13 at 11:59 p.m. Those who wish to...
Worst Reviewed Apartments In Atlanta
Photos: Fall 2022 Aging in Atlanta event
The Fall Aging in Atlanta event was held Oct. 5 at City Springs in Sandy Springs. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is committed to facilitating conversations on the topics important to aging well in Atlanta and providing you with resources to live your best senior life. Topics included:• Local entertainment and activities• Staying healthy• Estate planning and asset protection• Immunizations
Eater
Where to Eat Brazilian Food Around Atlanta
Metro Atlanta is home to a thriving Brazilian community, which includes several restaurants, bakeries, and home businesses offering a wide range of flavors from the South American country. Just as diverse as its population, Brazilian food encompasses everything from loaded pizzas and riffs on popular Levantine fare to the seafood stew moqueca, with variations on the dish drawing from the country’s Afro-Brazilian, Indigenous, and Portuguese roots. Here are eight Brazilian restaurants to try around Atlanta, along with some suggestions on what to order at each.
rollingout.com
Atlanta doctor details the pros and cons of CBD use
Dr. Rasean Hodge wants to educate others on CBD. The Atlanta doctor now focuses heavily on growth in this cottage industry. He recently spoke to rolling out about the pros and cons of using the cannabis ingredient. What are some of the positives of using CBD?. CBD is very common....
Four Georgia Residents Win Big In Mega Millions Lottery Drawing
Here's how much they won.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta one of the 20 worst cities for bed bugs, Orkin says
ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Orkin ranked the cities in which its exterminators performed the most bed bug treatments, and its home market was inside the top 20. Orkin said Atlanta ranked No. 16 based on Orkin's residential and commercial bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2021, to Nov. 30, 2022. Atlanta was two spots lower than the previous year's ranking.
fox5atlanta.com
Lawsuit filed by friend of Secoriea Turner's family targets former Atlanta mayor, police chief
ATLANTA - The family friend who was driving when an 8-year-old girl in the vehicle was shot and killed at the same site where Rayshard Brooks was killed in the summer of 2020 has filed a lawsuit against the former Atlanta mayor, police chief and many others. Omar Ivery was...
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
4 Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 sold in Georgia as jackpot hits $1.35 BILLION
ATLANTA — Although no one walked away with the $1.1 billion grand prize, several people from Georgia won a significant amount of money in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. In Georgia, four different people won $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to lottery officials. Winning tickets worth $10,000 were...
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
Gov. Kemp announces over 2-thousand jobs coming to Northwest Georgia
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor, Brain Kemp, announced Wednesday that Q cells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Q cells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, […]
Clayton News Daily
EVERYDAY HERO: From poverty to prosperity, Henry County single mom starts non-profit to help others
Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald,...
atlantafi.com
Tyler Perry Buys 37 More Acres At Fort McPherson Site, Plans Retail
Atlanta movie mogul Tyler Perry continues to expand his local empire in Georgia. This time, the Why Did I Get Married? star has bought more land parcels adjacent to his movie studio in southwest Atlanta. The acreage, a short drive from East Point and College Park, Georgia, has a lot...
wabe.org
Young Thug’s RICO trial now underway in Fulton County
The Grammy-award-winning rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Lamar Williams, has remained in jail since May 2022. On Wednesday’s edition of “Closer Look,” Journalist George Chidi told program host Rose Scott that the Atlanta rapper is facing several charges connected to drug trafficking and weapons –but his primary charge is racketeering.
Ideal Times To Drive In Atlanta And Tips For Avoiding Traffic Jams
