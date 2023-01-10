And not just because the 2023 Lunar Near Year (aka Chinese New Year) on Jan. 22 includes my birth year. If you read this blog, you already know: I love rabbits. At Easter time and pretty much any time I happen to see them (my daughter and I even made a sign that says “Bunnies Welcome” that we hang in our window every spring—a COVID-era craft project that now resurfaces annually in anticipation of the year’s first rabbit sightings (often including babies!) in our yard.

18 HOURS AGO