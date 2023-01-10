Read full article on original website
Lori Harvey Straps into Wrapped Stilettos and Cutouts for Date Night with Damson Idris
Lori Harvey soared to new height for a date night with Damson Idris this weekend. The model stepped out to dinner with Idris at Catch in Los Angeles on Saturday, wearing a sleek brown cutout dress. The ruched satin style featured a sharp keyhole shoulder cutout bodice and long sleeves. Delicate earrings and a cream quilted velvet cube-shaped Chanel clutch finished her ensemble. When it came to shoes, Harvey strapped into a slick set of Femme LA’s ankle-wrap sandals. Her python-textured Luce Minimale pair featured sharp pointed-toe soles, as well as 4.5-inch stiletto heels. The style also included thin straps that laced around...
Ciara Gears Gets Wild in Faux-Fur Leopard Print Coat and Black Thigh High Boots
Today, Ciara is hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve from Disneyland for the first time. Hours before the joyous celebration, the “1, 2, Step” songstress posted an outfit video to her Instagram Story, the star dressed in faux-fur and thigh high boots. Ciara’s daring pre-show look consisted of a black leather mini skirt which she wore alongside a black turtleneck. Overtop the whole affair, the celebrated performer wore a long faux-fur leopard print coat that brought the drama. The “Like a Boy” singer added a dramatic pair of black thigh-high boots to her look. The footwear featured a pleasing suede texture, a...
Prevention
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace on the Red Carpet and Fans Have Thoughts
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
Blake Lively turns wardrobe mishap into pregnancy fashion hack
Blake Lively took to Instagram to share a wardrobe malfunction that she switched into a pregnancy fashion hack.
Michelle Williams Brings Ruffled Extravagance in Sheer Dress & Metallic Platforms at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Michelle Williams brought ruffles to the 2023 Golden Globes tonight. While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., with husband Thomas Kail, Williams who is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama for her role in “The Fabelmans,” posed in an extravagant asymmetrical cream gown with a ruffled tiered train. Her unique piece, with big and bold silhouettes, donned frills with faintly green sparkles and layers that alternated in shape with sheer fabric and light creases. Williams finished her outfit with minimal jewelry, adorning a diamond ring and a simple embellished bracelet. Kail was also...
Kate Moss Goes Back to Her ’90s Roots With Pink Hair & 7-Inch Block Heels for Marc Jacobs’ Resort 2023 Campaign
Kate Moss reunited with longtime pal Marc Jacobs for his latest endeavor: his resort 2023 campaign The supermodel posed for Juergen Teller for the occasion in a series of images that have now gone viral, where Moss sports vibrant pink hair. For Teller’s lens, she poses in grunge-chic outfits covered in Jacobs’ whimsical retro monogrammed logos, including a bleached denim maxi skirt, denim jacket-and-jeans set, and a printed T-shirt layered over a leather top. All are paired with sheer black tights, as well as a variety of Jacobs’ hit leather handbags; a blush pink J Marc flap shoulder bag, as well as...
sneakernews.com
Light Blue Shades In This Upcoming Air Jordan 1 KO
Clad-canvas tooling continues to provide a seldom reconfigured wash across Jordan’s first signature silhouette. And while the Air Jordan 1 KO’s disparate construction has been in rotation since the original silhouette’s birth year in 1986, the model’s recent revitalization is taking a step back from serving as an extension for the “Be True To Your School” pack and instead harkens a non-connective “Tiffany Diamonds” hue.
Cori Broadus And Fiancé Wayne Duece Share Pics From Engagement Photo Shoot: ‘Mr. And Mrs. Coming Soon’
Broadus and Duece have been a couple since 2018 and shared their engagement news in November 2022.
Tiffany Trump Plays in Snow in Colorful Puffer & Boots with Mom Marla Maples
Tiffany Trump was bundled up to play in the snow with her mom, Marla Maples in Montana. As seen on Maples’ Instagram Stories, Trump posed outdoors with her 59-year-old mother, wearing a pale blue quilted puffer coat. The hooded style was paired with dark knit gloves and a beanie, as well as a pair of blue snow pants. Maples was similarly dressed for a snow day, wearing what appeared to be a blue hooded snow suit beneath a fringed light tan biker jacket. “Laughter is the best workout!!” Maples captioned her Story. “and remember joy is contagious.” Both Trump and Maples appeared to...
Complex
Undercover Reunites With Dr. Martens For Film-Inspired 1461 3-Eye Shoe
Fresh from its link-up with London-based A-COLD-WALL, Dr. Martens has reconnected with long-standing design partner Undercover for three new takes on its Original 1461 3-eye shoe. Having reworked and remixed the heritage shoemaker’s classic silhouettes for almost a decade, the Made in England three-piece collection draws on Takahashi’s love for...
Cassie Gets Wild in Snake Thigh-High Boots & Cutout Bodysuit for Stiletto Collection With Jessica Rich
Jessica Rich has tapped Cassie for a new collaboration — just in time for the holidays. Kicking off the line is Rich’s first over-the-knee boot, worn by Cassie herself in its campaign with a sleek cutout bodysuit. The $325 Top Tier boots include over-the-knee uppers with a faint slouchy silhouette, covered in a slick beige and black snake print. Pointed toes, as well as Rich’s molded 4.72-inch stiletto heels signature, complete the set. Packed with the FNAA 2022 Emerging Talent winner’s signature slick stilettos, Cassie and Rich’s seven-piece line highlights both holiday glamour and statement dressing. A notable style is Rich’s $325 Extra...
A Detailed Look at Elizabeth Taylor’s 8 Wedding Dresses
Though Elizabeth Taylor walked down the aisle eight times, only once did she do it in a “traditional” bridal gown. Taylor’s first wedding, to Conrad “Nicky” Hilton in 1950, when the actor was a studio darling, came courtesy of MGM, and her elaborate gown with its nipped-in waist was a bespoke creation by costume designer Helen Rose.
Cate Blanchett Is Easy Breezy in Black Jumpsuit and Patent Boots for Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s Dinner
Cate Blanchett attended Louis Vuitton and W Magazine’s awards season dinner yesterday in Beverly Hills, Calif. Joined by many famous faces, Blanchett brought her fashion A-game in a relaxed ensemble and sharp leather footwear. The “Tar” actress wore black sleeveless mock-neck jumpsuit that zipped up in the front. The slouchy jumpsuit was belted, and the utilitarian style was worn overtop a white blouse with lengthy billowing bell sleeves. A high neck peeked past the jumpsuit for a dimensional layered effect. As for finishing touches, Blanchett styled her long blond locks in a messy updo parted to the side and opted for a...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
The Rare Minerals At the Heart of Jamie Turner’s Designs
For all their startling variety, kaleidoscopic colors, and intriguing provenance, minerals often aren’t seen in the fine jewelry arena. David Yurman and Lydia Courteille have been known to feature azurite or rhodochrosite in their lineups, but the vast majority of colored stone collections stick to the usual gemstone suspects.
Jenny Slate Goes Green in Rodarte Dress With Metallic Pumps at Golden Globes Red Carpet 2023
Jenny Slate shined in an eye-catching satin dress at the 2023 Golden Globes tonight. While hitting the red carpet at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., the star posed in a satin green ankle-length dress with a classic silhouette. Her sleek piece from Rodarte had a high neckline with a bold flower appliqué that sat right below her chin. Slate paired the ensemble with gemstone chandelier earrings and rings that echoed those colors to achieve a lyrical look, along with a classic simple gold watch. When it came to footwear, Slate opted for a pair of gold metallic pointed-toe pumps by Sophia...
Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party
Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
Lucy Hale Pops in Purple Leggings and Pastel On Running Sneakers in Los Angeles
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lucy Hale brought a pop of color to everyday dressing while in Los Angeles this week. During a Saturday coffee run, Hale was sportily outfitted in a set of orchid purple leggings. The “Hating Game” star’s set, paired with a coordinating dark top, was layered with thinly striped white socks for added comfort. Hale’s ensemble was finished with a black shearling pullover accented by a brown breast pocket and lining, as well as a ribbed beanie and gold-rimmed sunglasses. When it came...
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Born Ready for These 18 Year of the Rabbit Jewels
And not just because the 2023 Lunar Near Year (aka Chinese New Year) on Jan. 22 includes my birth year. If you read this blog, you already know: I love rabbits. At Easter time and pretty much any time I happen to see them (my daughter and I even made a sign that says “Bunnies Welcome” that we hang in our window every spring—a COVID-era craft project that now resurfaces annually in anticipation of the year’s first rabbit sightings (often including babies!) in our yard.
Allison Williams Sparkles in Leopard Mach & Mach Pumps With ‘M3gan’ for ‘Today’ Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Allison Williams’ latest film project, “M3gan,” came to life this week — with a fashionable twist. While leaving the set of the “Today” show in New York City, Williams wore a chic black crop top and asymmetric flap-style midi skirt. To ward off the winter chill, the “Girls” star also paired the set with a sharp matching cashmere coat from Lafayette 148’s fall 2022 collection. Completing the actress’ ensemble was a leather top-handle clutch by Mark Cross, as well as...
Katie Holmes Masters Two Styling Hacks With One Pair of Shoes
Katie Holmes has the ultimate practical-yet-chic wardrobe. The actor is known for her affordable snow boots, cozy knits, and perfectly fitting jeans. But she always has a way of making those staples elevated and surprising—remember her cashmere knit bra from Khaite, or last month’s divisive dress-over-jeans combo?. Today,...
