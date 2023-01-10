Read full article on original website
TODAY.com
New AAP childhood obesity guidance includes medication, surgery: What parents should know
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines for evaluating and treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years, recommending early and intensive treatment — which includes medications and surgery for some young patients. The new guidance provides more options for children and parents, according to...
15 Infants Have Died After Using A Recalled Sleep Rocker — So The CPSC Put Out A Second Recall
In April 2019, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall on nearly 700,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers, along with a recall on an additional 4.7 million Rock ‘n Play Sleepers by Fisher-Price. At the time, 11 infants had died, with the CPSC saying the deaths occurred once the infants rolled from their back to their stomach or side while not strapped in to the rockers, or other unknown circumstances.
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Sore throat, runny nose no longer common COVID symptoms
KSNF/KODE — With new COVID strains striking at regular intervals and the symptoms related to the infection also changing over time, it is now hard to identify the disease. As the cases rise this winter, several studies have identified a new symptom of the coronavirus that is completely different from those existing already like runny […]
Strep infections in children that can result in 'flesh-eating' disease becoming a concern
Shortly before Christmas, the CDC issued an advisory on the recent increase in pediatric invasive Group A streptococcal infections, otherwise known as iGAS.
Use drugs, surgery for obesity in kids as young as 12-13, new guidelines say
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday. The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting,” or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens...
The CDC is investigating invasive strep cases in children. Here are the signs and symptoms parents need to know
The CDC warns about new invasive strep A cases in children, which can be fatal. Pediatricians weigh in.
Medical News Today
What to know about Coffin-Lowry syndrome
Coffin-Lowry syndrome (CLS) is a rare genetic condition that typically causes intellectual disability in infants. Physical symptoms of CLS may also include certain head and facial characteristics, short stature, and decreased muscle tone. The symptoms and severity of CLS can vary, and most people develop symptoms as newborns or infants....
Medical News Today
Relationship between COVID-19 and diabetes
Diabetes and COVID-19 may have a bidirectional relationship, meaning they may affect each other. People with diabetes, especially unmanaged diabetes, have a higher risk of severe COVID-19. Also, COVID-19 may increase the risk of new or worsening diabetes. Diabetes. the immune system. People with any type of diabetes may be...
Signs and Symptoms of Type 2 Diabetes
Type 2 diabetes is a chronic condition in which your glucose, or blood sugar, is too high. Blood glucose comes from the food you eat and is supposed to be used as a main energy source. But in people with type 2 diabetes, that process doesn’t work properly. Instead, blood glucose builds up in the bloodstream and causes health problems.The symptoms of type 2 diabetes can develop slowly, over the course of years.Sometimes the symptoms are so mild that you might not notice them. Some people might never develop symptoms, only finding out they have type 2 diabetes after the...
Thousands Of Toddlers Are Eating Their Parents’ Marijuana Edibles And It’s Not Good
Marijuana — whether medicinal or recreational — is now legal for adult use in 39 states. And though the drug is still banned federally, a growing number of states are permitting the legal use of marijuana. That number will most likely only grow. There has also been an...
reviewofoptometry.com
Diabetes, VF Damage, Sleep Apnea All Risk Factors for Fellow Eye Involvement in NAION
Diabetes, greater initial VF damage and severe sleep apnea were found to be risk factors for fellow eye involvement in NAION. Photo: Neil Miller, MD. Click image to enlarge. Nonarteritic anterior ischemic optic neuropathy (NAION) is the second most common optic neuropathy in the over-50 population, with its incidence increasing. In this study, researchers investigated the possible risk factors for fellow eye involvement in patients with NAION. To the best of the authors’ knowledge, this is the first retrospective longitudinal cohort study about the risk factors for fellow eye involvement in NAION with relatively complete systemic and ocular follow-up information in China.
KXLY
Symptoms in Late Reproductive Years Similar to Menopause
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Late reproductive-stage women experience multiple symptoms often associated with menopause, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Menopause. Yamnia I. Cortés, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues compared...
labroots.com
Sugar Absorption Drives Cyst Growth in Polycystic Kidney Disease
Polycystic kidney disease (PKD) is a common genetic disorder, and it's thought to affect over 12 million people every year. PKD causes fluid filled cysts to form in the kidney, causing pain and high blood pressure. Eventually, the cysts become so large that they impair the function of the organ, resulting in kidney failure. Patients often require kidney transplants or dialysis. Researchers have now used kidney organoids, three-dimensional, miniaturized, and simplified versions of human kidneys, to reveal more about the disease. Reporting in Nature Communications, the investigators have found that sugar may help drive the formation of the cysts that are a hallmark of PKD. This work may help scientists develop new treatment options.
My Kid Is Having An Anxiety Attack. How Can I Help Them Through It?
Many of us have been there: One minute, your kiddo is OK; the next, they're having an epic anxiety attack. Only, at that moment, you aren't sure what's happening. It can look a lot like a typical kid's meltdown — they're gasping, sobbing, and maybe even trembling. When they're especially little, you may not even be able to discern what triggered the "hysteria." All you know is that your favorite person in the whole world is suddenly in pieces, and you don't know how to fix them.
myzeo.com
What to Expect When Getting a Dental Bone Graft
Your oral health plays an essential role in your life. That is why keeping your mouth clean and free of harmful bacteria and infections is vital. Your dentist will perform various preventive treatments to ensure your mouth is healthy. One of these measures is getting dental implants. Implants are strong attachments used to replace missing teeth.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
Does Poor Oral Health Raise the Risk for Cerebral Abscesses?
A small study of 87 patients investigated whether poor oral health impacted the risk for cerebral abscesses, which are not common but have devastating effects on the health of those impacted. Authors of the paper “Oral Microbes and the Formation of Cerebral Abscesses: A Single-Centre Retrospective Study,” which was recently published in the Journal of Dentistry, did discover an association between the presence of oral bacteria and an increased incidence of brain abscesses. The analysis found that patients who had experienced a brain abscess with no known cause were more likely to have higher levels of certain oral bacteria, such as Streptococcus anginosus, than those who had a brain abscess with a diagnosed cause, such as endocarditis or penetrating head trauma. Click here to read more.
