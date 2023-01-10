The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. San Francisco 49ers (13-4) It may seem odd to have a team led by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy sitting in the top spot heading into the playoffs, but the 49ers are just that good. Outside of the quarterback position, this is the best roster in football. And San Francisco has maintained its success no matter who's under center, with Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo each seeing five starts amid a 10-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Forget the seeding - this is the team to beat in the NFC.

1 DAY AGO