ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Seahawks take on 49ers in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Seattle Seahawks are playing playoff football once again. For the fourth time in the last five years, Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks will be on their quest to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. The Seahawks clinched their playoff spot after beating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime and getting some help...
SEATTLE, WA
theScore

NFL Playoff Power Rankings: How do the remaining teams stack up?

The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. 1. San Francisco 49ers (13-4) It may seem odd to have a team led by seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy sitting in the top spot heading into the playoffs, but the 49ers are just that good. Outside of the quarterback position, this is the best roster in football. And San Francisco has maintained its success no matter who's under center, with Purdy and Jimmy Garoppolo each seeing five starts amid a 10-game winning streak to close out the regular season. Forget the seeding - this is the team to beat in the NFC.
The Ringer

The NFL Playoffs Are Showcasing the AFC Quarterback Arms Race

I would like to list for you the AFC champion quarterbacks from 2003 to 2018. Everything about that list is incredible, right down to Joe Flacco sneaking into the middle of it. Philip Rivers, Carson Palmer, and Andrew Luck were all around—none of them made a dent. For 16 consecutive years of football, the AFC was represented by four quarterbacks in the Super Bowl; save for one season, it was represented by only three. And for half of those years, the AFC champion was Tom Brady.
FanSided

FanSided

304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy