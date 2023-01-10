Read full article on original website
BBC
Rhys Priestland: Wales fly-half looks to future with Cardiff stint due to end
Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 15 January Kick-off: 13:00 GMT. Coverage: Live commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website and app. Cardiff and Wales fly-half Rhys Priestland celebrated his 36th birthday this week and is still going strong in...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
BBC
'Baby AB' milks the moment as new T20 begins
SA20 - South Africa's bid to muscle in on the global success of T20 franchise cricket - made a promising start in front of nearly 20,000 people at Newlands. The Mumbai Indians Cape Town cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Paarl Royals. The home team, led by a belligerent...
BBC
Kemar Roach: West Indies paceman back for third spell at Surrey
West Indian fast bowler Kemar Roach is returning to Surrey for the first six games of the 2023 County Championship season. The 34-year-old will be back for his third spell at The Oval having played for the club in 2021 and during their title-winning 2022 campaign. The paceman from Barbados...
BBC
Wayne Parnell on SA20, and making his return to the South Africa set-up
South African cricket is entering a period of revolution. The SA20 tournament, which begins on Tuesday, represents a new era after so much unrest among so many of the country's players in the last decade. For years, Kolpak deals - which allowed sportspeople from countries with associate trade agreements with...
BBC
Mickey Arthur: Derbyshire head of cricket rejects Pakistan approach
Mickey Arthur has turned down the chance of a second spell as Pakistan coach in order to remain Derbyshire's head of cricket. The South African, 54, was in charge of Pakistan from 2016 to 2019 when they became the top-ranked Test side. But he signed a contract extension with Derbyshire...
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
AP Interview: How Arsenal reconnected with its fans
LONDON (AP) — Arsenal, one of the most storied teams in English soccer, has endured some turbulent times since it last won the Premier League title 19 years ago. Now, sitting at the top of the table with a young and exciting team, it feels unrecognizable to the club that sparked such vocal criticism from its own fans over that period.
SB Nation
Pep Talk: Guardiola Remains Optimistic on Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and more
Pep Guardiola had time for a lo of topics today. From Kalvin Phillips, League Cup and much more. With anther multi match week he spoke on that, how he plays and feels here at City, so, let’s dive in!. Pep on Kalvin Phillips. “He’s always ready. He needed time...
Safety body to review overcrowding reports at FA Cup tie at Hillsborough
The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) has announced a review into reports of overcrowding at Hillsborough during Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The organisation, which issues safety licences to Premier League and EFL grounds and advises the UK government on safety at sporting stadia, said it was “concerned” by reports of overcrowding at the third-round tie on Saturday.
Soccer-WSL record appearance holder Flaherty retires
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Liverpool defender and Women's Super League (WSL) record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty announced her retirement from football aged 31 on Thursday due to family reasons.
BBC
Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI
Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
BBC
'United's best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to City'
Eight straight victories - including over Everton in the FA Cup and Tuesday's defeat of Charlton to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup - ensure Manchester United go into Saturday's derby against Manchester City full of confidence and with their best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to the champions.
Soccer-Potter says managing Chelsea is the hardest job in football
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Chelsea manager Graham Potter has described running the team as "probably the hardest job in football", but said he is not looking for sympathy as he tries to salvage their season amid an injury crisis and after a summer of radical change across all areas of the club.
SB Nation
Reaction: Patto receives plaudits from local press for 2022 displays - “keep kicking on!”
On Thursday evening, it was announced that Anthony Patterson had been named as the North East Football Writers’ Association ‘Young Player of the Year’ for 2022. It was the latest boost for a goalkeeper who’s experienced a remarkable rise during the past eighteen months. From earning...
BBC
Sheffield Wednesday defend stewarding after reports of overcrowding at Newcastle tie
Sheffield Wednesday have defended their stewarding after reports of overcrowding during Saturday's FA Cup tie against Newcastle. The Football Association is looking into claims from Newcastle fans there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off and that they were crammed in. Wednesday say they have submitted "comprehensive observations" to the...
Tony Mowbray nominated for manager of the month award
Sunderland's fine recent form has landed Tony Mowbray some recognition.
Report: Josh Wilson-Esbrand To Join Coventry City On Loan
Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Manchester City youngster Josh Wilson-Esbrand is set to go out on loan to Championship side Coventry City.
BBC
Blind footballer Dave Clarke named British Paralympic Association chief executive
Former Great Britain blind football captain Dave Clarke says he is "thrilled" to be appointed as the new chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA). Clarke represented England 144 times, scoring a record 128 goals and competed at three Paralympics. He will succeed Mike Sharrock who steps down in...
