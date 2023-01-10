Read full article on original website
How To Get A Nuke In Warzone 2.0
Ending a match by dropping a nuke has been a part of "Call of Duty" as far back as the original "Modern Warfare 2" back in 2009. In most iterations, doing so immediately ends the match in a win for the player or team who managed to deploy it, giving them an exciting and explosive victory. However, being such a powerful tool, it's always been notably tricky to unlock, making it both deadly and a mark of skill. Thus, most committed operators aim to get a nuke at least once, if possible.
The Best Vaznev 9K Loadout For Warzone 2.0
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" and "Warzone 2.0" may favor longer-range weapons and playstyles at the moment, but plenty of people still like to fight up close. As a means to catch opponents off guard by rushing them or for situations when an operator finds themselves in tight quarters, a weapon that deals damage at short to medium range serves as an ideal option. For those times, players should consider an SMG.
ComicBook
$60 AAA PS4 Game Now $1.79 for Limited Time
A new PlayStation Store sale has discounted a popular AAA PS4 game by 97%, knocking the game's price down from $59.99 to just $1.79. Of course, this is only a limited-time offer. More specifically, an offer only available until January 19. After this, it will revert to its normal price point, though you can almost always grab the game for cheaper than a full $60, both digitally and at retail. In fact, you can often find the game for a very good price at retailers like GameStop and Walmart.
Modern Warfare 2 - How To Fix Dev Error 6039
"Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2," despite being highly anticipated, hasn't had the greatest go of it since its release. Players were already upset about crossplay issues, connectivity issues, and the tiny disc file size (which subsequently meant they'd be downloading most of the game anyway despite purchasing a physical copy). To top it all off, the sequel title seems to have inherited a dreaded bug that tenaciously plagued its predecessor: dev error 6039.
PlayStation Just Had A Major Game Leak
It seems that some intriguing details for a brand-new PlayStation IP have leaked online. While Sony is known for its stable of legacy IP, such as the "God of War" series and the "Ratchet & Clank" series, the juggernaut video game company hasn't been afraid to put its weight behind the development of new exclusive titles. Square Enix's "Forspoken" and Housemarque's "Returnal" on PS5 are just a couple of the recent games that have made their bold console debut exclusively on Sony's platform. Now, another intriguing title for the brand appears to be on the horizon.
High-Profile Games Announced Years Ago That Still Have No Release Date
It's nothing new for video games to take years to be released after they are announced, especially when delays are taken into account. Perhaps more than any other form of mass media, video game release dates are more often than not a case of wishful thinking on the part of the developer or the publisher. Fans almost expect at this point for the first release date shown for a newly-announced game to be pushed back at least once.
Why Players Could Be Forking Over More Cash For Their Favorite Games In 2023
It's been quite a long time since the $60 standard was informally established around the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 era. It took some adjusting to, but gamers eventually got used to this new cost for triple-A games. That standard has been in place ever since, but in the last couple of years there have been murmurs of another industry-wide price hike, this time up to $70. There are a lot of arguments for and against this from all sides, but as time goes on, games that cost $70 have slowly, but surely, become more normal.
Is Pokemon Actually Coming To Fortnite?
On the surface, a "Pokémon" and "Fortnite" crossover seems like the most fitting, likeliest collaboration ever. Those colorful and energetic critters would fit right into that bombastic and over-saturated world that's already full of franchise references no one ever thought they'd see together in one game. From indie hits like "Goat Simulator" all the way to media titans like "Marvel's Avengers," and even long-running classic anime series like "Dragon Ball Z," "Fortnite" has nearly collected every notable item in today's pop media zeitgeist during its evolution from a much darker game to the unreal spectacle we know today — why not add the world's highest-grossing franchise (per Statista) to the list?
The Rarest Pickaxe In Fortnite
True to its name, a pickaxe is a weapon worth choosing in "Fortnite." Choosing a rare pickaxe to flaunt sends a clear message to other gamers on the battlefield, as it indicates a certain elite level of expertise in the game. Of course, players are given a default pickaxe to start both "Fortnite" Battle Royale and Save the World mode, but the real appeal is the ability to go beyond the basic and score a stellar pickaxe skin. Technically a weapon, the pickaxe is primarily used for harvesting, but the right skin can make even mundane supplies collecting feel fierce.
Game Series That Were Ruined By Different Developers
It can be difficult to maintain quality from one entry to the next in a video game franchise, and that's even including series that have consistent creative teams. Things can get especially dicey when control of a franchise is handed off between entries. To be fair, there have been plenty...
Is Roblox Ever Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Despite releasing all the way back in 2006, "Roblox" has found its footing as one of the most popular titles on the modern market. Originally a PC exclusive, the game creation platform made its way to mobile devices and the Xbox One by 2015. However, it has yet to appear on the Nintendo Switch. The game's absence from the handheld hybrid has perplexed owners of the console who feel it would be a great fit for the format.
Pokémon Scarlet And Violet: How To Solo The 7-Star Cinderace Raid
The first part of Cinderace's debut run in the 7-star Tera Raids of "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" has come and gone, and the verdict is in: This scorching rabbit is an absolute nightmare to face in battle. Already coming in with a naturally high attack and speed stat, Cinderace also has access to Bulk Up and can easily take physical moves while hitting with hard moves like Pyro Ball and Iron Head, the latter of which completely rules out bringing a solo-raid kitted Azumarill to the fight despite the primary type advantage. And if this punishing moveset wasn't enough, its brutally early shield threshold at 75% HP had many players attesting that it hits harder than the previous featured 7-star Raid boss, Charizard.
YouTube's New Policies Are Causing Problems For The Gaming Community
Contrary to YouTube's promises of more ways to monetize content, gaming content creators will now have a tougher time on the site. In November, Google announced several significant changes to the site's advertiser-friendly guidelines. Those guidelines have begun to go into effect over the last few weeks, and immediate results have been less than stellar for creators in the gaming community.
2 Of The Top 4 YT Streamers Were Banned From Twitch
Twitch has consistently had viewers who complain about its terms of service over the years, especially when streamers feel like the platform uses double standards to justify punishing some streamers, but not others. Occasionally, Twitch has made an example of popular streamers. For streamers that get permanently banned from Twitch, their options are limited to a couple of different platforms.
RIP Spellbreak
The battle royale genre has become highly saturated in the last few years. After "Fortnite" and "Player Unknown's Battlegrounds" popularized the battle royale genre, countless new games have come and gone. Only a handful have truly stood the test of time, maintained an active playerbase, and remained relevant. Most of these now-defunct battle royales didn't offer anything super unique, but some caught players' attention by bringing something new to the fold. But in these cases, even the most innovative game can land without the recognition it deserves when there's so much competition. Fans of "Spellbreak" learned this as they watched its servers shut down earlier this week.
How To Get Hollow Heart In Vampire Survivors
With over almost 90,000 overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam and a recent DLC drop that added more characters, locations, and weapons to the game, "Vampire Survivors" is an indie game success story many are taking a stab at -– or a bite at, as the case may be. The key to poncle's roguelite action horror – that started on itch.io according to its fandom wiki page – is surviving an onslaught of enemies who come in waves. Naturally, this type of sustained battle requires a decent HP buffer –- enter Hollow Heart, an item that players won't want to go without.
The Best Nintendo Switch Games Of 2022
Although one of the most highly anticipated Nintendo Switch games, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom," was bumped from an expected 2022 release into this year, that doesn't mean that the prior 12 months were a disappointment. In fact, 2022 boasted a wide array of impressive and exciting games released for the hybrid console. Fans got no less than two full "Pokémon" games, for example, and there were plenty of other high-profile titles to go around.
The Streamers Who Dominated In 2022
After an explosion of popularity for video gaming streaming during the quarantine of 2020, the streaming industry has maintained its elevated levels of production and viewership throughout 2022 (per Statista). For every quarter in 2022, over 5.5 billion hours of streaming content was watched on Twitch alone. As competition within...
Animal Well: Trailer, Gameplay, And Videogamedunkey - What We Know So Far
Bigmode, the indie games publisher started by Videogamedunkey and his wife, Leah, just announced its first game: "Animal Well." It was already in development with an existing community and was announced for Steam and PlayStation 5. Bigmode then took the helm as its publisher and announced its partnership with solo developer Billy Basso in early January 2023. Dunkey also made his first video mentioning "Animal Well" around the same time, along with his roundup of best games of 2022.
Skull And Bones Fans Unsurprised By Latest Delay Reports
After months of thinking they'll finally get their hands on "Skull and Bones" soon, players have learned that day will once again elude them. As reported by Axios, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot has suddenly announced the game's delay in an unscheduled call to investors. It is the sixth time the game has been delayed since its 2017 reveal.
