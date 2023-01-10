Investigation into an attempted armed robbery at Superior Paint and Body on McLean Avenue in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon led to the arrest of an Oak Grove man. An arrest citation for 53-year old Anthony Harris of Oak Grove says he went to the business about 4:15 p.m. wearing a ski mask and armed with a pistol and that he demanded that that his car be released or he’d shoot the victim.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 15 HOURS AGO