Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?

If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Well+Good

I Tried a Month-Long Yoga Challenge, and It Transformed My Core, My Triceps—And My Relationship to Myself

For someone who loves engaging in deep, audible sighs throughout the day, you would think that a breath-focused workout like yoga would be right up my alley. You would be wrong. I am a self-proclaimed yoga hater. As a group HIIT instructor, I love all things fast-paced, with loud music, and extra intensity. I really struggle with slowing down. In general, I am a go, go, go girlie, and I don’t take a ton of time to stop and smell the roses, so to speak.
COLORADO STATE
shefinds

3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue

Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
Women's Health

I took Ozempic even though I'm a healthy weight - then I looked into the science. Here's why you really shouldn't

When Isobel* first heard the rumours that there may be more to Kim Kardashian’s recent weight loss than a dedicated healthy eating and workout routine she was intrigued. The 37-year-old PR from Swindon had always kept in shape with the guidance of a personal trainer. ‘But time for myself has become more limited since becoming a mum and working for myself,’ she explains, noting that a busy schedule had stifled regular gym visits and encouraged 9pm sweet cravings, leaving her persistently 1.5 stone above her goal.
The Guardian

‘Eight hours’ sleep! And you must eat breakfast!’ The truth behind 10 of the biggest health beliefs

It’s easy to think that science is constantly changing its mind on all things dietary and health-based – if you have never suffered headline whiplash from trying to keep up with whether or not wine is good for you, you probably aren’t paying attention. In fact, our collective understanding is getting more nuanced, with ever-emerging longitudinal studies and meta-reviews getting us closer and closer to the truth about what is good for our bodies. Here are some widely held beliefs and what science says now – so you can start making informed health decisions this year.
Harper's Bazaar

Plank challenge: "I did the plank every day for 2 weeks—and the results were so surprising"

A plank challenge is something I’ve been keen for ever since I interviewed 82-year-old fitness influencer Erika Rischko, who told me she could hold a plank for 8 minutes and 40 seconds. I know. If Rischko does them so often and for so long at 82, there’s got to be something in their benefits, right? Plus, at Women's Health, we’ve already taken on a squat challenge, a push-up challenge and I’ve given burpees and bicycle crunches a go, so a plank challenge is one of the few we’ve yet to master.
Health

Study: Adding Yoga to a Regular Exercise Routine May Help Improve Cardiovascular Health

Adding yoga to a regular workout routine helps lower systolic blood pressure and resting heart rate in adults with hypertension, a new study found.Researchers discovered that 15 minutes of yoga before cardio, compared to 15 minutes of regular stretching, provided cardiovascular benefits.More research is needed, but researchers say the study provides evidence for yoga as an additional therapeutic option for patients with high blood pressure.Adding yoga to a regular exercise routine may provide better heart health benefits and overall well-being, compared to stretching, new research shows.In a pilot study, published in December in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology, researchers found...
CBS Pittsburgh

Bungee fitness becoming next popular exercise craze

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tired and uninspired by your workout routine?One new fitness trend is making the rounds that could take you to new heights.It's called bungee fitness and it will have you bouncing and soaring through a workout. The workout is high-intensity and low-impact cardio.Participants get support from a harness at the waist and the bungee cord is attached to the ceiling, which eases pressure on the knees and joints.And it's becoming so popular, bungee fitness studios are opening around the country.People said it's a great way to get active again and the experience is good for the body and mind."It's very fun because you're with a group of people. You're all doing the same thing, and even if it's something that you don't do every day, it's just a great hobby to get mobility going," said massage therapist Stephanie Garcia.Experts said workouts that are easier on the joints and knees are especially good for people as they age.
blufashion.com

Explore the Impact of Mindful Meditation on Stress Management

Mindful meditation is a practice that has been around for centuries, and its benefits are just now beginning to be fully understood. Mindful meditation in Hong Kong encourages us to focus on the present moment, allowing us to become aware of our thoughts, feelings, and body sensations without judgment. It can help reduce stress and anxiety, improve mental clarity, cultivate self-compassion and increase overall well-being.
boldsky.com

Pregnancy: How To Exercise In The Third Trimester

During pregnancy, you may feel more tired than usual and your back might ache. But you should get moving because regular exercise offers a number of benefits to both you and your foetus. It is especially important during the third trimester of pregnancy to exercise when you can. A gentle...
The Healthy

Mental Health and Fitness: A Formerly Overweight Trainer’s #1 Non-Weight-Loss Reason to Exercise

This Washington, D.C. trainer was once out of work and overweight. Today, he says, "not every day in the gym has to be beast mode" for you to transform how you feel. If you’ve ever gotten into a fitness routine, you’ve probably experienced that exercise is good for your mental health. There’s plenty of research to support your observation: “Virtually any form of exercise, from aerobics to yoga, can act as a stress reliever,” says the Mayo Clinic‘s blog. But when you’re feeling down or stressed from being too busy—the times when we need that energetic uplift the most!—exercise can tumble to the bottom of the priority list.
WASHINGTON, DC
KTEN.com

What to Eat After a Workout

Originally Posted On: https://fitnesscfgyms.com/exercise/what-to-eat-after-a-workout/. Working out is an important way to keep your body and mind healthy. In fact, the CDC recommends 150 minutes a week of moderate activity to keep yourself in tip-top shape. With all that working out, it’s necessary to give your body the fuel it needs....

