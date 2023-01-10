PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tired and uninspired by your workout routine?One new fitness trend is making the rounds that could take you to new heights.It's called bungee fitness and it will have you bouncing and soaring through a workout. The workout is high-intensity and low-impact cardio.Participants get support from a harness at the waist and the bungee cord is attached to the ceiling, which eases pressure on the knees and joints.And it's becoming so popular, bungee fitness studios are opening around the country.People said it's a great way to get active again and the experience is good for the body and mind."It's very fun because you're with a group of people. You're all doing the same thing, and even if it's something that you don't do every day, it's just a great hobby to get mobility going," said massage therapist Stephanie Garcia.Experts said workouts that are easier on the joints and knees are especially good for people as they age.

17 HOURS AGO