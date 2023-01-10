ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NFL.com Gives Broncos' HC Vacancy Curious Ranking

By Dylan Von Arx
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43O21u_0k9q93aX00

Are the Denver Broncos still a desirable head-coaching destination?

After a disappointing season, the Denver Broncos are once again hunting for the next head coach to lead them out of obscurity. This year, in particular, is ripe with promising coaching prospects, and the Walter-Penner ownership group is stuffed to the gills with money and aspirations to land the big fish.

A wide net is being cast, and the Broncos have requested to interview six candidates thus far, the most prominent names being Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. While there is much excitement from Broncos Country, one has to wonder just how attractive Denver’s head coaching vacancy is now.

NFL.com's Judy Battista ranked Denver as the fourth most “enticing” head coach opening, with the Colts, Cardinals, and Panthers just above them. What factors contributed to the Broncos’ ranking? Let's dive into her assessment.

“This job is not the most attractive because the Broncos exist in the same division as Patrick Mahomes. But this will be a fascinating search nonetheless. Start with the fact that Denver’s expected to interview Payton and Harbaugh. And then layer on the obvious: Whoever gets this job has to fix quarterback Russell Wilson, whose shocking decline led to Hackett’s early exit after less than one entire season and intrateam friction on the sideline. Wilson's contract makes it prohibitive to move on from him for at least one season, so it seems nearly inevitable the Broncos will pursue a coach from the offensive side of the ball or one who would bring a solid offensive coordinator. (Basically, one who tells the Broncos what they want to hear: that Wilson can play at a high level once again.) Beyond Wilson, this roster has enough young talent that, when the quarterback was acquired last March, the assumption was Denver would challenge Kansas City for AFC West supremacy.

The Broncos got back some of the draft capital they sent to Seattle for Wilson when they traded Bradley Chubb to Miami, but they are still operating at a draft-pick deficit. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports that first-year defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero will interview for the job after leading the NFL’s seventh-ranked Defense. Still, if he doesn’t get the head gig, it would be a coup for a new head coach to convince him to stay. And finally, this is the first hire to be made by the new ownership group. Co-owner/CEO Greg Penner is in charge, and he has already said a new coach will report directly to him, not general manager George Paton. Not incidentally, it is hard to imagine the Walmart fortune will be outbid.”

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

No doubt, coaching in the same division that Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have run since 2016 would cause concern for some candidates, but if they want to coach in the NFL, they’ll have to be ultra-competitive and tenacious no matter who lines up across from them. If facing Mahomes and company scares them away from the job, they weren’t the guy anyway.

The most significant factor impacting this head coach search lies with Wilson and whether he can be “fixed.” Under former head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson and the offense were stranded in open water looking for a life preserver.

The Broncos finished as the worst-scoring offense in 2022 with an abysmal 16.9 points per game. While Wilson deserves his share of the blame, in his last two games under interim head coach Jerry Rosburg, he looked much like the quarterback we’d come to know over the past decade scoring three times in each.

Competent coaching was enough to elevate Wilson, and his performance in the last two games could boost a potential candidate’s willingness to coach him. If they don’t feel Wilson is in their long-term plans, they can cut bait after next season and start fresh. It wouldn’t be shocking if this were a part of the ownership pitch.

While the Broncos are at a deficit concerning draft capital, they have some talented players on the roster that could be appealing. Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Tim Patrick, and Greg Dulcich are a solid core of receivers. Patrick Surtain II, Justin Simmons, and Baron Browning are building blocks for the future.

The first-round pick acquired in the Chubb trade will likely be in the late twenties or even thirties. Knowing GM George Paton, I could be flipped to another team for extra draft capital in later rounds. Some expendable players on the roster can be exchanged for compensation, like Albert Okwuegbunam or Mike Purcell.

Broncos CEO Greg Penner will certainly not be outbid by any other team in the NFL. If the ownership group is as dead set as they claim to be, money won’t hold them back from casting its line into the sea of candidates.

After buying the Broncos, it is their turn to play salesman to whomever they see most fit to take control of the Orange and Blue and catch the big one.

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Get your Broncos tickets from SI Tickets HERE !

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Sean McVay wants to leave Rams revealed?

Sean McVay has not committed to returning as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams next season, and that may have more to do with the current state of the team than his rumored interest in television jobs. There were rumors during the Rams’ Super Bowl run last year that McVay might retire or take... The post Reason Sean McVay wants to leave Rams revealed? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos president hints that new uniforms are in the works

When he was introduced five months ago, new Denver Broncos president Damani Leech was promptly asked about the status of the team’s uniforms. “[Y]ou have to try to balance history and tradition and three Super Bowls wearing this uniform, but also understanding that tastes evolve [and] your customer evolves,” Leech said. “Connecting with fans and representing your brand in the best way is important to do. Again, no proclamations on Day 1, but it is also one of those things I certainly will be looking at.”
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas

The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
thecomeback.com

Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision

The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency

Baker Mayfield has bounced around, playing for three teams over the last two seasons. The former No. 1 overall draft pick is set to be a free agent for the first time in his career and says there is one thing he won’t do. Mayfield spoke with reporters on Sunday after the Los Angeles Rams’... The post Baker Mayfield says there is 1 thing he won’t do in free agency appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Interviewed For New Job Monday

Jim Harbaugh recently said in a statement that he believes he'll be back at Michigan for the 2023 season. However, that won't stop him from looking around to see what other job offers are out there. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Broncos conducted a virtual interview with Harbaugh...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Interviewing Former NFL Coach Today

The Denver Broncos have been busy setting up and conducting preliminary interviews for their head coaching vacancy. According to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson, former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell is interviewing with the Broncos today. Caldwell, 67, has not ...
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy