Read full article on original website
Related
Dysarthria can be the 'first' symptom of a stroke which can appear a week before the attack
Many people die from strokes because the brain cannot survive without a constant supply of oxygenated blood. Therefore, it is very crucial to treat medical emergencies as soon as possible. Fortunately, some people can get warning signs in the days leading up to a stroke.
Is floodwater harmful to your health? This is what health officials say
Impacted by flooding? Here's what you need to know about floodwaters.
Comments / 0