ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf Monthly

PING G430 SFT Driver Review

By Neil Tappin
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1La0zn_0k9q8Qay00

If you’re looking for a draw-bias driver this year, PING’s offering in the anti-slice category is the PING G430 SFT. It features a moveable weight that can be set in either a Draw or Draw + setting. According to PING, on the Draw + setting, it delivers seven yards more draw bias versus the G430 Max version in neutral.

WATCH: Gear Of The Week show discusses the new TaylorMade Stealth 2, Cobra Aerojet and Ping G430

Playability has always been a major focus for PING, and the G’s family has been built on user-friendliness. This remains the case with the three new G430 drivers – that’s the Ping G430 Max (the standard model), the lower spinning Ping G430 LST driver , and this one, the PING G430 SFT. However, PING is also promising extra distance, something engineers have achieved through a shallower face, and one that is 6% thinner. Meanwhile, Variable Face Thickness delivers more face flexing, which should give golfers more ball speed on shots struck across the entire face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37wcWw_0k9q8Qay00

(Image credit: Future)

What I like about the looks is that despite being a draw bias driver, it sits fairly square behind the ball. This neutral set up, along with the generous profile, gives it a confidence-inspiring appearance at address. Compared to the other two models in the range, the head is slightly longer from front to back. This slightly stretched out look works well here as it's fairly subtle and combined with a modern-looking matte black crown.

So, what did the data say? I tested the PING G430 SFT against the other two new models, using a GC Quad launch monitor at Foresight Sports European HQ. The shaft was the PING Tour 2.0 65s, and the drivers were all set to 9˚. I hit Titleist Pro V1x golf balls .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdNpM_0k9q8Qay00

(Image credit: Future)

The first important point to make concerning the data is that often, when I switch into the bigger-looking draw-biased heads, I see a not too insignificant drop off in distance. However, this was not as noticeable with the G430 SFT. You will notice that it was the highest spinning of the three models (as you’d expect) but the head and ball speed were almost comparable with the LST version. As a result, I hit this further than both the Cobra Aerojet Max and Callaway Paradygm X drivers .

The distance on offer from the PING G430 SFT was as surprising as it was pleasing.

The draw bias was noticeable too. From my testing, it was clear to see that my dispersion circle moved a few yards to the left (I had it fixed in the standard Draw setting). It is worth saying here that draw-biased drivers don’t tend to suit my game and can result in the odd miss left. During my G430 SFT testing however, this wasn’t a problem. My feeling is that because this sits square at address, I had the confidence to swing with just as much commitment as I did with the other two models. The result was a right-to-left ball flight that was consistently hitting the fairway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cfYV_0k9q8Qay00

(Image credit: Kevin Murray)

All in all, I was hugely impressed with the performance of the G430 SFT driver. PING has combined aspirational aesthetics with impressive distance and consistency. Of the three new options from the brand, my choice would be the LST model but for me, the SFT was the surprise package. I might not be looking for a draw bias version myself, but if I had to to choose a draw model to play with this year, it would be this one.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

The Reason Robbie Knievel Didn't Use A Harley-Davidson Like His Father

Robbie Knievel, son of the infamous 1970s daredevil Evel Knievel, passed away in a hospice on Friday following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Like his father, the younger Knievel built a career around performing dangerous stunts on a motorcycle — though there was one key difference between Robbie's bike and the one his father became a legend on.
msn.com

I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.

Slide 1 of 7: Beauty hacks are super popular on TikTok, as users can show real-time results. Products claiming to correct dark undereye circles have recently been popular onthe platform. Thankfully, it doesn't take a lot of money to get brighter under eyes. As a sleep-deprived mom of one, I operate almost exclusively on adrenaline and coffee. On TikTok, I've recently seen a lot of videos addressing the very common skin problem of dark under-eye circles. Users sing the praises of an interesting variety of methods, ranging from items you might have in your pantry to fancy makeup products. I put a few of the most viral methods to the test to see what worked when it came to making me look more alert, bright andawake.My methodology: I'm not a huge makeup person, so I decided to be true to myself when testing these methods. I have a clean but bare face in each photo, other than the suggested product or technique. On the left side is my makeup-free face with moisturizer and sunscreen only; on the right is the product or technique. After trying five methods I found on TikTok, here's what I discovered.
MotorTrend Magazine

Jeff Lutz’s New 2,000-HP 1957 Chevy Bel Air Is the Perfect Daily Driver

Jeff Lutz has always loved the 1957 Chevy Bel Air. As a young guy delivering newspapers, he would lust after a neighbor's Bel Air on his route, always telling himself he would one day own one of the most iconic American cars in history. Adding to the lust was Levi Strauss sticking HOT ROD's Project X in their advertising campaigns at that time, and of course Lutz was a fan of the cult-classic film The Hollywood Knights, featuring the famous yellow '57 Chevy. Ubiquitous in the custom car scene since its release, too, it's no surprise young Jeff was enamored with the Chevy Bel Air, but he never sold enough papers to buy one.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GolfWRX

‘My grandma just smoked a 9 iron 200 yards’

“Will manufacturers forever be chasing more iron distance or is there a max usable iron distance?. You could see very weak players always wanting more distance vs very good players thinking gaps….. or is that not true. In 2050 they are still gonna be saying these are the longest irons on the market, way further than the 2049s or will it max out.”
boatingmag.com

2022 Boat of the Year: Sea-Doo Switch

Pontoon boats are notoriously hard to dock compared to other boat types, but Sea-Doo’s Switch solves that problem. Thanks to handlebar steering with thumb paddle controls, proprietary software and water-jet power, this pontoon spins, shifts and shuttles better than Danny MacAskill. The Switch also offers a unique layout. Maybe...
Golf Monthly

Golf Monthly

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

For golfers and by golfers, Golf Monthly inspires and entertains passionate golfers.

 https://www.golfmonthly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy