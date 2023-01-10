Bills Near Top in Final SI Regular Season Power Rankings

With the regular season wrapped up, how do the Bills stack up?

The Buffalo Bills are on a quest for their first-ever Super Bowl title. Buffalo finished the regular season with a 13-3 record, good for the No. 2 seed in the AFC.

Last week in an emotional win, the Bills ended the New England Patriots playoff hopes. Buffalo rallied after last week's canceled game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals in light of Damar Hamlin’s terrifying on-field collapse. Hamlin has now been released from the hospital exactly a week after suffering from cardiac arrest.

With the regular season wrapped up, how do the Bills stack up? Sports Illustrated ranks the Bills at No. 2 in their most recent Power Rankings , with a familiar foe just ahead of them. SI has the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 1, after the Chiefs locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed.

Buffalo at No. 2:

The Bills had a chance to play for the top seed before their Week 17 game against the Bengals was canceled , but multiple voters in our panel believe the AFC’s No. 2 seed are the best team in football and Buffalo will have a chance to prove it over the next month.

Next up, Buffalo and Miami face off on Sunday from Highmark Stadium .

The Bills have a date with the Miami Dolphins , who have a question mark at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa is recovering from a second official concussion and Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a finger injury. Tagovailoa has missed the last two games and rookie Skylar Thompson got the start in Buffalo's regular season finale.

The Dolphins and Bills split their two regular season games in exciting fashion: with Miami winning 21-19 in Week 3 and Buffalo taking the rematch 32-29 in Week 15.

WHO: Buffalo Bills (13-3) vs. Miami Dolphins (9-8)

ODDS: The Bills are 10.5-point favorites vs. the Dolphins.

GAME TIME: Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. EST

LOCATION: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

TV/RADIO: CBS | WGR 550

Full Wild Card Round Schedule:

Saturday, January 14

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

Sunday, January 15

AFC: 12:00 PM (CT) - 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 3:30 PM (CT) - 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX, FOX Deportes)

AFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 6 Baltimore at 3 Cincinnati (NBC, Peacock, Telemundo)

Monday, January 16

NFC: 7:15 PM (CT) - 5 Dallas at 4 Tampa Bay (ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes)

