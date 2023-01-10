ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Giants Injury Update: Williams, Jackson, Ojulari All Expected to Do Something This Week

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
 2 days ago

New York hopes to have all hands on deck for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings.

The New York Giants aren't scheduled to hit the field to practice ahead of their Wild Card weekend game against the Minnesota Vikings until Wednesday. Still, they could be looking at getting some good news regarding their remaining injured starters.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Monday that he anticipated defensive lineman Leonard Williams, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and cornerback Adoree' Jackson to "do something" this week. All three are key members of the Giants' defense and have missed games this year due to injuries.

Williams is currently dealing with a neck issue that he said last week is something he doesn't anticipate going away until the off-season. HE lasted just part of the team's Week 17 game against the Colts before leaving the game with the injury.

He was part of the group of players the team rested in last week's regular-season finale against the Eagles. He also missed the team's Week 14 game against the Eagles at MetLife Stadium.

Earlier this year, Williams missed Weeks 3-5 with a sprained knee, the first games he's missed in his nine-year NFL career.

Ojulari has also had an injury-filled year. He missed the first two games of the season with a leg injury and then returned for Week 3. However, he tweaked his calf during the Giants' Week 4 game against the Bears and landed on injured reserve, where he stayed from Weeks 5-12.

Ojulari, who has had at least a half sack in every game he's played this year except for Week 3, sprained his ankle in the Giants' regular-season game against the Vikings and was limited to a handful of snaps against the Colts the following week. The Giants also held him out of the regular-season finale against the Eagles.

Jackson has been sidelined since suffering a sprained MCL in Week 11 against the Lions on a punt return. While he didn't land on injured reserve, it wasn't until two weeks ago that he could return to practice on a limited basis.

Jackson has been limited in the last two weeks at practice, but there is hope he'll be able to inch his way toward taking a full practice workload ahead of Sunday's Wild Card game.

NJ.com

Giants injury report: Evan Neal (knee) limited, Leonard Williams talks about severe pain in the neck (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Giants right tackle Evan Neal was added to the injury report after practice Thursday and listed as limited with an ankle injury. Neal received a season-worst 28.2 grade in the Giants' loss to the Eagles Sunday after being flagged for two false start penalties while only playing in the first half. He also had a difficult game against the Vikings on Christmas Eve, allowing seven pressures, including a sack, in the Giants' 27-24 loss. It will be interesting to see if the Giants are quick to make a change Sunday against the Vikings with the stakes obviously being raised.
